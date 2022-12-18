Team17 et Activision Blizzard Bandai lancent de nouvelles promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch pour les fêtes de fin d’année.
Activision Blizzard (fin des promotions le 29 décembre 2022) :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|59,99 €
|-65%
|20,99€
|29-déc
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Deluxe Edition
|54,99 €
|-60%
|21,99€
|29-déc
|Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle
|107,99 €
|-40%
|64,79€
|29-déc
|Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle
|78,99 €
|-40%
|47,39€
|29-déc
Team17 (fin des promotions le 4 janvier 2023) :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Yooka-Laylee
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|04-janv
|Overcooked Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|04-janv
|Worms Rumble
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|04-janv
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|29,99 €
|-85%
|4,49€
|04-janv
|Yoku’s Island Express
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|04-janv
|Worms W.M.D
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|04-janv
|The Escapists: Complete Edition
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|04-janv
|Sheltered
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|04-janv
|Automachef
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|04-janv
|Blasphemous
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|04-janv
|Moving Out
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|04-janv
|Crown Trick
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|04-janv
|Narita Boy
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|04-janv
|Going Under
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|04-janv
|My Time at Portia
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|04-janv
|The Survivalists
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|04-janv
|King of Seas
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|04-janv
|The Escapists 2
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|04-janv
|Golf With Your Friends
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|04-janv
|Epic Chef
|24,99 €
|-75%
|6,24€
|04-janv
|Ageless
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|04-janv
|Raging Justice
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|04-janv
|Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|04-janv
|Mugsters
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-janv
|Monster Sanctuary
|19,99 €
|-66%
|6,79€
|04-janv
|Greak: Memories of Azur
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|04-janv
|Neon Abyss
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|04-janv
|Before We Leave
|17,99 €
|-60%
|7,19€
|04-janv
|PLANET ALPHA
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|04-janv
|The Serpent Rogue
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|04-janv
|Super Magbot
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|04-janv
|Hokko Life
|19,99 €
|-30%
|13,99€
|04-janv
|Bravery and Greed
|19,99 €
|-20%
|15,99€
|04-janv
|Thymesia – Cloud Version
|29,99 €
|-20%
|23,99€
|04-janv
