Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web.

Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en février 2023, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants sur le Nintendo eShop et le My Nintendo Store au Japon (ce qui exclut les titres Free 2 Play, évidemment). Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels pour le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 28 février :

01./New. – Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe [24.2.2023] ~ 6 500 ¥

02./19. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] ~ 7 678 ¥

03./06. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] ~ 6 500 ¥

04./17. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] ~ 2 750 ¥

05./New. – Octopath Traveler II (Square-Enix) [24.2.2023] ~ 7 800 ¥

06./New. – PowerWash Simulator (Square-Enix) [31.1.2021] ~ 2 970 ¥

07./01. – Fire Emblem Engage [20.01.2023] ~ 7 600 ¥

08./04. – Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] ~ 6 500 ¥

09./New. – THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE (Square-Enix) [16.2.2023] ~ 6 380 ¥

10./New. – Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo) [09.2.2023] ~ 4 300 ¥

11./20. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] ~ 1 530 ¥

12./02. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] ~ 6 578 ¥

13./10. – Pokémon Scarlet (The Pokémon Company) [18.11.2022] ~ 6 500¥

14./14. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] ~ 3 960 ¥

15./05. – Persona 4 Golden (Atlus) [19.1.2023] ~ 1 980 ¥

16./New. – ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike-Chunsoft) [24.2.2023] ~ 4 180 ¥

17./18. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] ~ 6 578 ¥

18./12. – Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Marvelous) [26.1.2023] ~ 5 478 ¥

19./15. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] ~ 7 920 ¥

20./00. – Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] ~ 520 ¥