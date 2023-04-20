Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 10 au 16 avril 2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Petite surprise, la sortie de Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection cartonne sur Nintendo Switch est devient le jeu le plus vendu de la semaine.

01./00. [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection <Mega Man Battle Network \ Mega Man Battle Network 2 \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: White \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar> <RPG> (Capcom) {2023.04.14} (¥5.990) – 52.375 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.02.24} (¥5.980) – 11.372 / 384.987 (-31%)

03./04. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 9.499 / 4.991.374 (-3%)

04./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.071 / 5.243.555 (-9%)

05./00. [PS4] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection <Mega Man Battle Network \ Mega Man Battle Network 2 \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: White \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar> <RPG> (Capcom) {2023.04.14} (¥5.990) – 7.871 / NEW

06./07. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.307 / 3.106.167 (-5%)

07./02. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 # <ADV> (Capcom) {2023.03.24} (¥7.990) – 7.189 / 120.636 (-37%)

08./05. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 7.147 / 3.985.494 (-18%)

09./08. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 5.564 / 1.056.390 (+0%)

10./00. [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect <RPG> (Compile Heart) {2023.04.13} (¥5.800) – 5.411 / NEW

Petite baisse pour la console de Nintendo qui devrait regrimper fortement dès la semaine prochaine et la sortie de la Nintendo Switch OLED du prochain Zelda. Avec la mini-hausse de la Ps5, elle est presque à jeu égal cette semaine.

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 48.794 | 52.510 | 60.289 | 1.037.655 | 1.546.225 | 28.761.702 | | PS5 # | 47.040 | 46.205 | 11.259 | 951.889 | 327.331 | 3.329.278 | | PS4 # | 1.356 | 1.211 | 15 | 24.137 | 212 | 9.441.904 | | XBS # | 296 | 917 | 5.742 | 37.614 | 49.851 | 436.009 | | 3DS # | 114 | 64 | 224 | 1.573 | 5.805 | 24.599.470 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 97.600 | 100.907 | 77.529 | 2.052.868 | 1.929.424 | 67.759.647 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 39.799 | 39.836 | 10.033 | 806.181 | 291.558 | 2.866.126 | | PS5DE | 7.241 | 6.369 | 1.226 | 145.708 | 35.773 | 463.152 | | XBS X | 147 | 739 | 3.027 | 12.172 | 21.999 | 184.583 | | XBS S | 149 | 178 | 2.715 | 25.442 | 27.852 | 251.426 | |NSWOLED| 33.351 | 37.536 | 27.303 | 642.688 | 814.618 | 4.214.700 | | NSW L | 6.762 | 5.983 | 10.556 | 173.276 | 269.302 | 5.276.970 | | NSW | 8.681 | 8.991 | 22.430 | 221.691 | 462.305 | 19.270.032 | | PS4 | 1.356 | 1.211 | 15 | 24.137 | 212 | 7.866.181 | |n-2DSLL| 114 | 64 | 224 | 1.573 | 5.805 | 1.204.525 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+