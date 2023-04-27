Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Afterimage

Bramble: The Mountain King

Mugen Souls

Smile For Me

Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery

44 Minutes in Nightmare

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Arcade Archives Galaga ’88

Ash of Gods: The Way

Back to Childhood: Classic Games Collection

CMSR

Contraptions 2

Convenience Stories

Cyber Neon Bundle

Desta: The Memories Between

DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure

DoraKone

Droid Trivia

Drop: System Breach

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord

Gematombe

Gotta Go Fast: Racing Collection

Magical Drop VI

Mangvania

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf

Microids Indie Bundle

Neko Rescue Tale

Ninja Smasher

Omega Strikers

Picross S9

Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Otedama R

Road Builder

Roomie Romance

Ship Graveyard Simulator

Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence

Strayed Lights

Super Alloy Ranger

Super Trunko Go

The Creepy Syndrome

The Excrawlers

Velocity Noodle

Démo de la semaine :

Dungeons of Dreadrock (ChristophMinnameier) [Europe / USA / Japon]

Fuyukara, Kururu. (Entergram) [Japon]

Our Flick Erasers 3: Sekai-hen (SAT-BOX) [Japon]

(SAT-BOX) [Japon] Amaemi -longing for you- (iMel) [Japon]

Brave Dungeon -The Meaning of Justice- (INSIDE SYSTEM) [Japon]

Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence (Console Labs) [USA]

Les DLC de la semaine :

Cult of the Lamb- Heretic Pack

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line NieR Pack Vol. 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Expansion Pass – Vol. 4

Les promotions de la semaine :

