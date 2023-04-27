Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Afterimage
Bramble: The Mountain King
Mugen Souls
Smile For Me
Spooky Spirit Shooting Gallery
44 Minutes in Nightmare
Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Arcade Archives Galaga ’88
Ash of Gods: The Way
Back to Childhood: Classic Games Collection
CMSR
Contraptions 2
Convenience Stories
Cyber Neon Bundle
Desta: The Memories Between
DobbyxEscape: Pirate Adventure
DoraKone
Droid Trivia
Drop: System Breach
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord
Gematombe
Gotta Go Fast: Racing Collection
Magical Drop VI
Mangvania
Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf
Microids Indie Bundle
Neko Rescue Tale
Ninja Smasher
Omega Strikers
Picross S9
Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Otedama R
Road Builder
Roomie Romance
Ship Graveyard Simulator
Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence
Strayed Lights
Super Alloy Ranger
Super Trunko Go
The Creepy Syndrome
The Excrawlers
Velocity Noodle
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Dungeons of Dreadrock (ChristophMinnameier) [Europe / USA / Japon]
- Fuyukara, Kururu. (Entergram) [Japon]
- Our Flick Erasers 3: Sekai-hen (SAT-BOX) [Japon]
- Amaemi -longing for you- (iMel) [Japon]
- Brave Dungeon -The Meaning of Justice- (INSIDE SYSTEM) [Japon]
- Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence (Console Labs) [USA]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Cult of the Lamb- Heretic Pack
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line NieR Pack Vol. 2
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Expansion Pass – Vol. 4
Les promotions de la semaine :
Demain dans une news à part.
