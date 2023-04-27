Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 17 au 23 avril 2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

01./00. [NSW] Minecraft Legends <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2023.04.19} (¥4.800) – 13.490 / NEW

02./02. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.02.24} (¥5.980) – 7.658 / 392.645 (-33%)

03./03. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 7.527 / 4.998.901 (-21%)

04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.416 / 525.971 (-18%)

05./01. [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection <Mega Man Battle Network \ Mega Man Battle Network 2 \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: White \ Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun \ Mega Man Battle Network 4: Blue Moon \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman \ Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Colonel \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar \ Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Falzar> <RPG> (Capcom) {2023.04.14} (¥5.990) – 6.342 / 58.717 (-88%)

06./08. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 6.039 / 3.991.533 (-16%)

07./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.838 / 3.112.005 (-20%)

08./00. [NSW] Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course <Cuphead \ Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course> <ACT> (SuperDeluxe Games) {2023.04.20} (¥4.527) – 4.085 / NEW

09./07. [PS4] Resident Evil 4 # <ADV> (Capcom) {2023.03.24} (¥7.990) – 3.860 / 124.496 (-46%)

10./09. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 3.789 / 106.179 (-32%)

Top hardware

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 51.805 | 48.794 | 57.490 | 1.089.460 | 1.603.715 | 28.813.507 | | PS5 # | 41.755 | 47.040 | 17.681 | 993.644 | 345.012 | 3.371.033 | | PS4 # | 789 | 1.356 | 12 | 24.926 | 224 | 9.442.693 | | XBS # | 488 | 296 | 6.025 | 38.102 | 55.876 | 436.497 | | 3DS # | 137 | 114 | 205 | 1.710 | 6.010 | 24.599.607 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 94.974 | 97.600 | 81.413 | 2.147.842 | 2.010.837 | 67.854.758 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 33.572 | 39.799 | 15.789 | 839.753 | 307.347 | 2.899.698 | | PS5DE | 8.183 | 7.241 | 1.892 | 153.891 | 37.665 | 471.335 | | XBS X | 376 | 147 | 566 | 12.548 | 22.565 | 184.959 | | XBS S | 112 | 149 | 5.459 | 25.554 | 33.311 | 251.538 | |NSWOLED| 39.763 | 33.351 | 32.916 | 682.451 | 847.534 | 4.254.463 | | NSW L | 4.368 | 6.762 | 8.185 | 177.644 | 277.487 | 5.281.338 | | NSW | 7.674 | 8.681 | 16.389 | 229.365 | 478.694 | 19.277.706 | | PS4 | 789 | 1.356 | 12 | 24.926 | 224 | 7.866.970 | |n-2DSLL| 137 | 114 | 205 | 1.710 | 6.010 | 1.204.662 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+