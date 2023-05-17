The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom est le 28e jeu de l’histoire et le cinquième titre The Legend of Zelda à recevoir une note parfaite de la part de Weekly Famitsu.

Les derniers titres à avoir reçu une note parfaite sont Ghost of Tsushima pour PlayStation 4 en 2020, Death Stranding pour PlayStation 4 en 2019, Dragon Quest XI : Echoes of an Elusive Age sur PlayStation 4 et 3DS en 2017, et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch et Wii U en 2017.

Les jeux Zelda à avoir eu 40/40 sont :

The Legend of Zelda : Ocarina of Time (Nintendo 64)

The Legend of Zelda : The Wind Waker (Nintendo Gamecube)

The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword (Nintendo Wii)

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch et Wii U)

Les autres notes de la semaine dans le magazine:

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! (PS5, PS4, PS VR2, PS VR, Switch) – 7/8/7/7 [27/40]

Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

RWBY: Arrowfell (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Transport Fever 2 (PS5, PS4) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]