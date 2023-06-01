Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 8 au 14 mai 2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Belle 3eme semaine pour The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, qui voit son petit frere aussi toujours en forme, dans le top 5, c’est fou.

01./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 148.482 / 1.515.673 (-40%)

02./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.373 / 5.310.115 (+1%)

03./00. [NSW] Bustafellows Season 2 # <ADV> (Nippon Cultural Broadcasting eXtend) {2023.05.25} (¥6.800) – 7.514 / NEW

04./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 6.385 / 2.196.076 (-15%)

05./05. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.368 / 3.146.828 (-3%)

06./04. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 5.042 / 5.039.337 (-10%)

07./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 4.978 / 5.200.365 (+6%)

08./08. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 4.804 / 4.024.155 (+3%)

09./06. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.02.24} (¥5.980) – 4.492 / 436.641 (-16%)

10./10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 3.389 / 1.084.836 (-1%)

Côté hardware, personne ne bouge, ou presque.

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 86.524 | 86.645 | 60.877 | 1.562.206 | 1.971.345 | 29.286.253 | | PS5 # | 38.092 | 37.155 | 14.830 | 1.210.273 | 426.610 | 3.587.662 | | PS4 # | 966 | 880 | 16 | 29.626 | 363 | 9.447.393 | | XBS # | 241 | 262 | 2.541 | 40.204 | 85.891 | 438.599 | | 3DS # | 26 | 25 | 164 | 1.944 | 7.117 | 24.599.841 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 125.849 | 124.967 | 78.428 | 2.844.253 | 2.491.326 | 68.551.403 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 32.894 | 32.553 | 13.495 | 1.026.098 | 382.252 | 3.086.043 | | PS5DE | 5.198 | 4.602 | 1.335 | 184.175 | 44.358 | 501.619 | | XBS X | 115 | 146 | 887 | 13.626 | 28.031 | 186.037 | | XBS S | 126 | 116 | 1.654 | 26.578 | 57.860 | 252.562 | |NSWOLED| 69.829 | 69.341 | 30.702 | 1.071.858 | 1.056.895 | 4.643.870 | | NSW L | 7.003 | 5.858 | 8.563 | 207.021 | 324.004 | 5.310.715 | | NSW | 9.692 | 11.446 | 21.612 | 283.327 | 590.446 | 19.331.668 | | PS4 | 966 | 880 | 16 | 29.626 | 363 | 7.871.670 | |n-2DSLL| 26 | 25 | 164 | 1.944 | 7.117 | 1.204.896 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+