Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

2. NBA 2K23

3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Minecraft

6. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Stardew Valley

9. Mario Party Superstars

10. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

11. Overcooked: Special Edition

12. Ori and the Blind Forest

13. Among Us

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

18. Just Dance 2023 Edition

19. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

20. Hentai Girls

21. Disney Dreamlight Valley

22. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

23. Unpacking

24. Pokemon Violet

25. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light

26. Super Mario Party

27. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug

28. Portal: Companion Collection

29. Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition

30. Super Mario Odyssey

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valey

2. Ori and the Blind Forest

3. Among Us

4. Hentai Girls

5. Disney Dreamlight Valley

6. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug

7. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3

8. Blasphemous

9. Don’t Starve Together

10. Yooka-Laylee

11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

12. Hollow Knight

13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

14. Celeste

15. One Piece: Unlimited World Red

16. Little Nightmares

17. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

18. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

19. Cattails

20. Doom

21. Smushi Come Home

22. Terraria

23. Human: Fall Flat

24. Pico Park

25. A Little to the Left

26. Johnny Trigger Sniper

27. Cozy Grove

28. Modern Combat

29. Johnny Trigger

30. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach