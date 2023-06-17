Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
2. NBA 2K23
3. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Minecraft
6. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
8. Stardew Valley
9. Mario Party Superstars
10. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
11. Overcooked: Special Edition
12. Ori and the Blind Forest
13. Among Us
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
18. Just Dance 2023 Edition
19. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
20. Hentai Girls
21. Disney Dreamlight Valley
22. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
23. Unpacking
24. Pokemon Violet
25. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light
26. Super Mario Party
27. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug
28. Portal: Companion Collection
29. Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition
30. Super Mario Odyssey
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valey
2. Ori and the Blind Forest
3. Among Us
4. Hentai Girls
5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
6. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug
7. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3
8. Blasphemous
9. Don’t Starve Together
10. Yooka-Laylee
11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
12. Hollow Knight
13. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
14. Celeste
15. One Piece: Unlimited World Red
16. Little Nightmares
17. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
18. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
19. Cattails
20. Doom
21. Smushi Come Home
22. Terraria
23. Human: Fall Flat
24. Pico Park
25. A Little to the Left
26. Johnny Trigger Sniper
27. Cozy Grove
28. Modern Combat
29. Johnny Trigger
30. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
