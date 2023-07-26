Nintendo a annoncé une nouvelle mise à jour importante pour Splatoon 3, le jeu devant passer à la version 4.1.0. Comme d’habitude, nous avons également les notes de patch. Une fois de plus, de nombreux ajustements sont prévus pour les armes, les armes secondaires et les armes spéciales. De nombreuses corrections de bugs sont par ailleurs prévues.

Notez que les joueurs peuvent attendre la prochaine mise à jour à la fin de la saison actuelle, Nintendo se concentrant principalement sur l’ajustement de l’équilibre des armes et l’ajout de fonctionnalités pour la nouvelle saison qui débutera en septembre. Tous les joueurs pourront télécharger la nouvelle mise à jour le 27 juillet en Europe.

Voici le résumé complet de la nouvelle mise à jour (en anglais):

Fixes to Multiplayer

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Weapon Change Details Aerospray MG Aerospray RG Reduced the amount of ink consumed by approximately 9%. Splattershot Tentatek Splattershot Hero Shot Replica Reduced the scatter of shots while on land by approximately 17%. This also includes midair shot-scatter reduction from the Intensify Action gear ability. The midair ink scatter will now be closer to the effect while shooting on land. N-ZAP ’85 N-ZAP ’89 Reduced the scatter of shots while on land by approximately 17%. This also includes midair shot-scatter reduction from the Intensify Action gear ability. The midair ink scatter will now be closer to the effect while shooting on land. Splattershot Pro Forge Splattershot Pro Increased the radius of the ink splatter at the point of impact by approximately 8%. Luna Blaster Luna Blaster Neo Reduced the scatter of shots midair by approximately 25%. Also made midair shot-scatter reduction from the Intensify Action gear ability easier to activate even with a smaller number of gear abilities. The midair ink scatter will now be closer to the effect while shooting on land. The effect gained from equipping the maximum number of Intensify Action gear abilities will not change. Dynamo Roller Reduced the amount of time it takes for ink to begin recovering after a horizontal or vertical swing by about 1/6 of a second. Painbrush Reduced the amount of ink consumed when swinging the brush by approximately 25%. Reduced the amount of ink consumed when holding the ZR Button to paint while moving ahead by approximately 25%. Goo Tuber Adjusted the display indicating the charge amount to make it easier to tell when it will exceed 100.0 damage dealt. Bloblobber Increased the radius of ink splatter at the point of impact and from ink spray by approximately 10%. Tri-Stringer Increased the damage dealt to opponents by the explosions of shots lodged in the terrain from 28.0 to 30.0. Increased movement speed while charging and while fully charged by approximately 13%.

Specifications for some sub weapons have changed.

Sub Weapon Change Details Sprinkler Extended the duration of the state where the ink is strongest immediately after placement by approximately 3 seconds. Angle Shooter Increased the damage dealt to opponents by direct hits from 35.0 to 40.0.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed.

Special Weapon Change Details Trizooka Increased the damage dealt by explosions from 40.0 to 60.0. Ink Vac Increased the radius of the ink-shot explosion by approximately 50% when the amount of the opponent’s ink that was sucked up is at the minimum. Increased the radius of the ink-shot explosion by approximately 25% when the amount of the opponent’s ink that was sucked up is at the maximum. Super Chump Increased the amount of damage dealt to players caught in an explosion near a decoy from 60.0 to 70.0 and increased the radius of that area by approximately 38%. Increased the radius of the decoy explosion area that deals 35.0 damage by approximately 20%. Inkjet Decreased the radius of the explosion area that deals 50.0 damage by approximately 15%. No changes to the radius of the area that deals 30.0 damage.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed.

Weapon Before After Clash Blaster Neo 180 170 Carbon Roller 180 170 Rapid Blaster Pro Deco 180 190 Tri-Slosher Nouveau 180 190 Mini Splatling 180 190 Ballpoint Splatling 200 210

Changes to the Lobby

Made it possible to join a room even when a Private Battle is in progress if there is a spot available. In this case, the new player will be able to participate starting with the next battle.



This update focuses on making tweaks to multiplayer.

We have improved certain weapons to make them easier to use and modified some less popular weapons to be a bit closer to popular weapons in performance. We hope this will encourage a wider selection of weapon usage.

Additionally, we have made adjustments to some sub weapons to make them easier to use in conjunction with main weapons.

We have also adjusted some special weapons. In addition to similar adjustments mentioned above to encourage a wider selection of usage, we’ve dialed back the performance of some special weapons that had been modified in the past. Their specifications are now closer to the original weapon specifications.

We plan on releasing the next update at the end of the current season. It will focus primarily on further weapon balance adjustments and adding features for the new season starting in September.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls

Fixed an issue where the player could jump higher than normal by performing certain inputs to do a Squid Roll while swimming on a wall holding the B Button.

Fixed an issue where the back side of the terrain occasionally displayed when the player jumped in front of certain terrain, making it hard to see the screen.

Fixed an issue where players could appear in an unintended state to other players and not correctly take damage when using an unstable wireless connection.

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker mode where players with the Rainmaker could appear to not have the Rainmaker in their possession to other players when using an unstable wireless connection.

Fixed an issue where certain sloshers were occasionally not inking walls correctly.

Fixed an issue where a player behind a brella would sometimes take damage and explode when the tip of the brella touched a fully charged Rainmaker shot after impact or a stationary bomb.

Fixes to Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where communication errors occurred easily when hitting a Big Bubbler or the Rainmaker shield repeatedly with Killer Wail 5.1 when using an unstable wireless connection.

Fixed an issue in Rainmaker mode where sponges and inkrails did not respond when hit directly by a fully charged Rainmaker shot.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode where overtime occasionally did not occur even though the leading team’s power clam remained on the stage.

Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode where clams or power clams occasionally increased when multiple players with unstable wireless connections attempted to acquire them.

Fixed an issue in Eeltail Alley where it was possible to ink under certain obstacles and have it count as turf inked.

Fixed an issue in Mahi-Mahi Resort where it was possible to ink under certain obstacles and have it count as turf inked.

Fixed an issue in Inkblot Art Academy in Rainmaker mode where there were points where the goal distance did not change as intended.

Fixed an issue in Sturgeon Shipyard in Tower Control mode where players could be pushed by the tower and become stuck inside terrain.

Fixed an issue in Manta Maria in Tower Control mode that caused players to occasionally clip into terrain when doing a Super Jump to the top of the tower in certain positions.

Fixed an issue in Barnacle & Dime where it was possible to ink under certain obstacles and have it count as turf inked.

Fixed an issue in Barnacle & Dime in Tower Control mode where players could be pushed by the tower and become stuck inside terrain.

Fixed an issue in Humpback Pump Track where it was possible to ink under certain obstacles and have it count as turf inked.

Fixed an issue in Humpback Pump Track where Wave Breakers disappeared when set in certain areas.

Fixes to Salmon Run

Fixed an issue where it was difficult to deal damage to Drizzlers with the horizontal slash of the Grizzco Splatana.

Fixed an issue where inking the majority of the Flipper-Flopper ring’s interior occasionally didn’t register.

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a Flipper-Flopper to land on top of the egg basket.

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused Salmonids that appeared in the wave after a special Rush wave to have the same health as Rush-wave Salmonids.

Fixed an issue in Jammin’ Salmon Junction that caused grates to obstruct the player’s vision by making it possible to see through them when they appear in front of the player.

Fixed an issue in Jammin’ Salmon Junction where Salmonids occasionally became stuck on Big Shot cannons and Fish Sticks. This was done by adjusting the position of the Big Shot cannons and Fish Sticks on the map.

Fixed an issue in Jammin’ Salmon Junction where the Golden Egg that appears after defeating a Snatcher in certain positions occasionally clipped into the terrain or a Fish Stick.

Fixes to Splatfests

Fixed an issue in Tricolor Turf War where players occasionally appeared to hold the Ultra Signal in a position away from where it was placed when using an unstable wireless connection.

Other Fixes