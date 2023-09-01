Au Japon, Nintendo partage le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en aout 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 31 aout :

01./01. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {6 500 ¥}

02./00. – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.6.2020] {4 378 ¥}

03./00. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990 ¥}

04./03. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900 ¥}

05./05. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750 ¥}

06./06. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 ¥}

07./08. – eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu (Konami) [21.4.2022] {8 250 ¥}

08./00. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990 ¥}

09./19. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2017] {7 678 ¥}

10./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) [19.11.2020] {6 930 ¥}

11./10. – Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018] {3 960 ¥}

12./New – Natsu-Mon! 20-seiki no Natsuyasumi (Spike-Chunsoft) [28.7.2023] {6 578 ¥}

13./09. – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.9.2022] {6 500 ¥}

14./12. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578 ¥}

15./13. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7 920 ¥}

16./00. – New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) [11.1.2019] {6 578 ¥}

17./02. – Pikmin 2 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000 ¥}

18./04. – Pikmin 1 (Nintendo) [22.6.2023] {3 000 ¥}

19./00. – Persona 4 Golden (Atlus) [19.1.2013] {1 980 ¥}

20./18. – YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! (D3 Publisher) [20.7.2023] {1 111 ¥}