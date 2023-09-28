Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance

Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game

Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission

EA Sports FC 24

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad

Mineko’s Night Market

Paleo Pines

PAW Patrol World

Rainbow High: Runway Rush

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

Abomi Nation

Afterdream

AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault

Angel Whisper

Autumn Hike

Battle Sea

Before the Night

Betomis

Boaty Tanks

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2

Chipmonk

Cocoon

CounterAttack: Uprising

Crazy Bus

Crows and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit

CyberTD

Disney Speedstorm (free-to-play)

Easy Japanesey

Easy Japanesey 2

Easy Japanesey 3

Encore Rally

Faerie Afterlight

Farm Land

Freak Crossing

Galaxy Battle

Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises

Gothic Classic

Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai

Kumakichi’s Birth Destruction God

Mechs V Kaijus

Mon-Yu

My Heart Grows Fonder

My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Name is Mayo 2

Pizza Possum

Puzzle Balls

Retro Kart Rush

RoboDunk

S.H.U.M.P. Bundle

Sentry City

Shark! Shark!

Shuyan Saga

Slots Casino Game

Sudoku for Kids

The Crisis Zone

The Jelly Adventure

Tiny Whaley

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Venatrix

Viki Spotter: Complete Bundle

Whateverland

Nintendo Switch Online :

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror (GBA)

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Rear Sekai (Bushiroad) [Japon]

Shiraha Kirameku Koi Shirabe (Entergram) [Japon]

(Entergram) [Japon] HHG Megami no Shuuen (Entergram) [ Japon

Les DLC de la semaine :

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – Ch. Halara: Raining Cats & Dog

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Georifters 31,90 € -96% 1,43€ 24-oct Agent A: A puzzle in disguise 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 27-oct Down in Bermuda 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 27-oct Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag Online Multiplayer Simulator Games Driving Sim. 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 15-oct Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 13-oct Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 19-oct Ultimate Shot – 3D Real Strike Shouter Counter FPS Simulator Games 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 17-oct Cars 3: Driven to Win 59,99 € -90% 5,99€ 10-oct Scribblenauts Showdown 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 10-oct n Verlore Verstand 13,99 € -90% 1,39€ 25-oct Mysterious Retro Games Bundle 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-oct Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-oct Zombie Hill Race 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-oct Color Your World 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 04-oct Destrobots 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 24-oct Kitten Island 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-oct Truck Climb Racing 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 23-oct Pill Baby 15,00 € -90% 1,50€ 07-oct Moon Raider 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 22-oct Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 05-oct Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 28-oct Spider Solitaire 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 22-oct Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 05-oct Daily Dadish 9,00 € -88% 1,08€ 28-oct Super Fowlst 2 9,09 € -88% 1,09€ 28-oct Super Fowlst 9,09 € -88% 1,09€ 28-oct Dadish 2 9,00 € -88% 1,08€ 28-oct Dadish 3 9,00 € -88% 1,08€ 28-oct Dadish 9,00 € -88% 1,08€ 28-oct Tyd wag vir Niemand 8,99 € -88% 1,07€ 25-oct Brotherhood United 8,29 € -88% 0,99€ 08-oct Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 05-oct LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game 59,99 € -87% 7,79€ 10-oct LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition 74,99 € -87% 9,74€ 10-oct Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 08-oct Event Horizon: Space Defense 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 22-oct Pew Paw 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 22-oct Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 26-oct Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 26-oct Urban Trial Playground 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 27-oct LEGO Worlds 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 10-oct LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 59,99 € -85% 8,99€ 10-oct CrunchTime 8,99 € -85% 1,34€ 08-oct The Treflik Family 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 23-oct Space Raiders in Space 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 23-oct Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover 11,99 € -83% 1,99€ 24-oct Fatum Betula 5,49 € -82% 0,99€ 22-oct Sudoku Relax 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 28-oct Spider Solitaire BLACK 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 28-oct Rubber Bandits 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 21-oct Spaceland 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 12-oct Niffelheim 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 12-oct The Tiny Bang Story 8,49 € -80% 1,69€ 12-oct Braveland Trilogy 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 12-oct Rally Rock ‘N Racing 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-oct Strikey Sisters 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-oct Bot Vice 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 26-oct MotoGP 21 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 12-oct Area 86 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 05-oct Lost Sea 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 12-oct Zero Zero Zero Zero 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 11-oct Strawberry Vinegar 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 11-oct Paw Paw Paw 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 11-oct Ziggurat 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 11-oct Urban Trial Tricky 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 27-oct Dungeons of Shalnor 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-sept Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-sept Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 30-sept Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 22-oct Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 08-oct Tangle Tower 16,79 € -80% 3,35€ 01-oct Project Nimbus: Complete Edition 17,79 € -80% 3,55€ 08-oct Sumire 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 08-oct Sushi Time! 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 22-oct Reventure 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 30-sept Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 23-oct Knowledge Trainer: Trivia 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 22-oct Quest Hunter 29,99 € -80% 5,99€ 18-oct Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 05-oct Vostok Inc. 14,99 € -77% 3,44€ 16-oct Sudoku Classic 6,09 € -76% 1,49€ 28-oct The Path of Motus 11,99 € -75% 2,99€ 18-oct Pillar 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 18-oct The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 15-oct Soulblight 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 18-oct Master Sleuth Bundle 89,99 € -75% 22,49€ 26-oct 8-Ball Pocket 5,99 € -75% 1,49€ 26-oct Sports Pinball Bundle 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 26-oct Towertale 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 18-oct Grand Guilds 17,99 € -75% 4,49€ 18-oct Kid Tripp 3,99 € -75% 1,00€ 25-oct LEGO Harry Potter Collection 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 10-oct Zombo Buster Advance 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 08-oct Bubble Cats Rescue 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 22-oct Gems of Magic: Double Pack 17,99 € -75% 4,49€ 04-oct Gems of Magic: Lost Family 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 04-oct Yum Yum Line 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 04-oct Endless Puzzle Fun Collection 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 04-oct Blade of Darkness 14,99 € -73% 3,99€ 22-oct Save Farty – the Trivia Game 6,99 € -72% 1,99€ 22-oct Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates 6,99 € -72% 1,95€ 22-oct The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash 6,69 € -70% 2,00€ 12-oct Takotan 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 12-oct Drunken Fist 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 12-oct Roar of Revenge 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 11-oct Kinduo 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Devious Dungeon 2 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 11-oct Infestor 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Daggerhood 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Sun Wukong VS Robot 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Castle Pals 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Jet Set Knights 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 11-oct A Summer with the Shiba Inu 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 11-oct Blackberry Honey 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 11-oct The Language Of Love 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 11-oct Within the Blade 10,99 € -70% 3,29€ 11-oct How to take off your Mask Remastered 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 11-oct Nicole 18,99 € -70% 5,69€ 11-oct A Little Lily Princess 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 11-oct Roommates 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 11-oct I and Me 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 11-oct Super Destronaut DX-2 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Apple Slash 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct More Dark 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Football Game 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Clash Force 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Barry the Bunny 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Sumatra: Fate of Yandi 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 11-oct Pinkman+ 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Reed 2 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct METAGAL 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Duck Souls+ 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Castle Formers 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Cosmos Bit 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Chefy-Chef 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Donuts’n’Justice 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct RogueCube 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct 6Souls 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 11-oct Rush Rover 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct FullBlast 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 11-oct I Am The Hero 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 11-oct Guard Duty 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 11-oct Slime’s Journey 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 11-oct Thy Sword 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 11-oct C14 Dating 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 11-oct AVICII Invector 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 17-oct Color Breakers 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 09-oct Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 20,00 € -70% 6,00€ 06-oct Regency Solitaire 10,99 € -69% 3,40€ 08-oct Monster Prom: XXL 15,99 € -69% 4,95€ 23-oct 36 Fragments of Midnight 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 11-oct Fortress Building Puzzle – Galaxy Cube Tower Simulator Game 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 17-oct LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 59,99 € -67% 19,79€ 10-oct LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition 69,99 € -67% 23,09€ 10-oct Instant Farmer 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 08-oct Tactical Mind 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 22-oct Chasm 17,99 € -65% 6,29€ 01-oct World Soccer Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 26-oct Titans Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 26-oct Touchdown Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 26-oct Dragon Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 26-oct Jurassic Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 26-oct Super Star Path 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 26-oct Pinball Jam 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 26-oct Johnny Trigger: Sniper 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 28-oct Johnny Trigger 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 28-oct Empire of Angels IV 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 12-oct Jump King 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 12-oct In the Mood 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 12-oct Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 11-oct TEN 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 11-oct Dandy & Randy DX 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 11-oct The Song Out of Space 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Don’t Touch this Button! 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Royal Frontier 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 11-oct Quest for Infamy 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 11-oct The Psychoduck 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Concept Destruction 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Klang 2 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 11-oct Night Lights 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct DISTRAINT 2 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 11-oct Road of Death 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct RUNOUT 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct God Damn The Garden 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct The Bounty Huntress 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Two Parsecs From Earth 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 11-oct Dojoran 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Super Sunny Island 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 11-oct Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 11-oct The Prince of Landis 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 11-oct Hell Blasters 12,49 € -60% 4,99€ 01-oct Mind Scanners 13,99 € -60% 5,59€ 23-oct Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 04-oct Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 04-oct Tank Mechanic Simulator 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 05-oct Gerty 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 05-oct Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 05-oct Ailment 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 05-oct Indygo 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 05-oct Paint your Pet 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 05-oct Boss Rush: Mythology 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 05-oct Her Majesty’s Ship 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 05-oct Ramageddon 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 05-oct Pangeon 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 05-oct Climbros 9,90 € -60% 3,96€ 05-oct Undead & Beyond 10,99 € -60% 4,39€ 05-oct The Long Return 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 05-oct The Executioner 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 05-oct Feathery Ears 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 05-oct Poltergeist Crusader 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 05-oct Swords and Sandals: Spartacus 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 05-oct Maze 6,99 € -60% 2,79€ 05-oct Detective Puz 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 05-oct Halftime Heroes 4,99 € -55% 2,24€ 10-oct Sunwards 14,00 € -50% 7,00€ 28-oct Yeah！Fighting Girl 14,00 € -50% 7,00€ 28-oct Super Trunko Go 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 18-oct Ikai 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 07-oct #DRIVE 11,00 € -50% 5,50€ 07-oct Bladed Fury 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 07-oct Good Pizza, Great Pizza 8,42 € -50% 4,21€ 07-oct Guts ‘N Goals 12,80 € -50% 6,40€ 07-oct SUPERBEAT: XONiC 34,99 € -50% 17,49€ 07-oct Ever Forward 12,91 € -50% 6,45€ 07-oct Squish 14,05 € -50% 7,02€ 07-oct Iris.Fall 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 07-oct MUSYNX 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 07-oct Hoa 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 07-oct Spectrolite 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 18-oct Beholgar 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 18-oct The House of Da Vinci 2 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 05-oct 99Moves 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 26-oct 99Seconds 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 26-oct Abyss 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 26-oct Heroes of the Monkey Tavern 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 10-oct Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 12-oct Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 12-oct Rayland 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 12-oct Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 12-oct Pretty Girls Speed 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 12-oct Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 12-oct Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 12-oct ACA NEOGEO PULSTAR 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO MAGICIAN LORD 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO OVER TOP 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives ELEVATOR ACTION 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives RAIMAIS 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Why Pizza? 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-oct Almost My Floor 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-oct Amazing Superhero Squad 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 17-oct Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-oct Hillbilly Doomsday 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-oct Silenced: The House 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-oct Witchcrafty 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-oct MEGALAN 11 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-oct Arcade Archives DARIUS 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives QIX 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives Chack’n Pop 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives CHAMPION WRESTLER 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives FIGHTING HAWK 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives FLIPULL 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2003 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Even the Ocean 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 11-oct Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 11-oct Long Live The Queen 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 11-oct Anodyne 2: Return to Dust 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 11-oct Catmaze 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 11-oct The Wizard and The Slug 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 11-oct Parasite Pack 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct REMOTE LIFE 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 11-oct Back in 1995 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 11-oct How to Fool a Liar King Remastered 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 11-oct Save Room 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER 2 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO SENGOKU 2 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO PUZZLE BOBBLE 2 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct Arcade Archives KURIKINTON 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 5 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 11-oct ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 09-oct Freedom Finger 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 02-oct Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition 49,99 € -50% 24,99€ 01-oct Figment 1 + Figment 2 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 25-oct Fingun 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-oct Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 15-oct Legend of Arcadieu Bundle 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 15-oct Magi Trials 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-oct Beauty Bounce 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-oct Summer Days 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-oct Sakura Santa 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-oct Bunny Bounce 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-oct Sakura Succubus 4 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-oct Dating Life: Miley X Emily 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-oct Soulslayer 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 08-oct Hero Express 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 31 heures. Firework 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ dans 31 heures. Galaxy Shooter 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 31 heures. Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 31 heures. Camped Out! 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 30-sept City Traffic Driver 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 19-oct Monster Truck Arena 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 19-oct Construction Site Driver 2 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 19-oct Nakana Bundle #6 (10 games) 34,99 € -50% 17,49€ 22-oct Nakana Bundle #5 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 22-oct Nakana Bundle #4 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 22-oct Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 22-oct Gaokao.Love.100Days 9,99 € -45% 5,49€ 08-oct Fusion SHIFT 3,49 € -40% 2,09€ 19-oct Ginnung 5,00 € -40% 3,00€ 19-oct Urban Cards 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 05-oct Mangavania 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 17-oct Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 17-oct Perky Little Things 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 17-oct Music Racer 6,99 € -40% 4,19€ 17-oct 35MM 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 17-oct Succubus With Guns 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 17-oct Summertime Madness 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 17-oct Voyage 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 11-oct Angels with Scaly Wings 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 11-oct Intrepid Izzy 10,99 € -40% 6,59€ 11-oct HunterX 12,49 € -40% 7,49€ 10-oct DARIUSBURST CS CORE + TAITO/SEGA Pack 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 11-oct Farm Together 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 11-oct Weeping Willow – Detective Visual Novel 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 17-oct Swordbreaker: Origins 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 17-oct Redemption Reapers 49,99 € -40% 29,99€ 09-oct Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 19-oct Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 04-oct Blossom’s Bloom Boutique 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 04-oct Stick Fight: The Game 6,00 € -40% 3,60€ 07-oct Shovel Knight Dig 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 30-sept Under the Warehouse 5,99 € -35% 3,89€ 12-oct LASERPITIUM 14,99 € -35% 9,74€ 12-oct Haiku, the Robot 18,99 € -35% 12,34€ 03-oct Tiny Troopers: Global Ops 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 16-oct Reverse Memories 5,99 € -35% 3,89€ 08-oct Youkai Poetry 5,99 € -35% 3,89€ 08-oct Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection 5,99 € -35% 3,89€ 08-oct The Last Worker 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 12-oct Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader? 29,99 € -34% 19,79€ 12-oct Sakura Dungeon 19,99 € -33% 13,39€ 15-oct Harem Girl Isabella 2,99 € -33% 2,00€ 15-oct Sakura MMO 3 9,99 € -33% 6,69€ 15-oct Hot Tentacles Shooter 4,99 € -33% 3,34€ 15-oct Chess Royal 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 08-oct The Awakening of Mummies 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 08-oct Mythology Waifus Mahjong 4,99 € -33% 3,34€ 15-oct Roomie Romance 9,99 € -33% 6,69€ 15-oct Super Puzzle Pack 2 29,99 € -33% 19,99€ 04-oct Jigsaw Art: 100+ Famous Masterpieces 14,99 € -33% 9,99€ 04-oct Game of Dragons 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 28-oct The Red Exile – Survival Horror 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 12-oct LogiKing 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 11-oct Ziggurat 2 21,99 € -30% 15,39€ 11-oct VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 08-oct Totally Accurate Battle Simulator 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 07-oct Moncage 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 05-oct Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost- 34,99 € -25% 26,24€ 06-oct Backpack Twins 11,99 € -25% 8,99€ 06-oct NOSTALGIC TRAIN 12,99 € -25% 9,74€ 06-oct RAILGRADE 28,99 € -25% 21,74€ 22-oct Operate Now: Hospital 9,99 € -25% 7,49€ 23-oct SUBNET – Escape Room Adventure 5,99 € -25% 4,49€ 12-oct Work from Home 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 23-oct ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT 6,99 € -20% 5,59€ 24-oct Axiom Verge 2 17,99 € -20% 14,39€ 04-oct Magical Drop VI 29,99 € -20% 23,99€ 25-oct Gnome More War 2,49 € -20% 1,99€ 18-oct Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff- 17,99 € -20% 14,39€ 27-oct Kitty Love -Way to look for love- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 27-oct Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 27-oct Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 27-oct Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts- 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 27-oct Gimmick! Special Edition 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 02-oct Zumba Garden 2,99 € -20% 2,39€ 08-oct Windstorm Double Pack 44,99 € -20% 35,99€ 04-oct Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace 5,99 € -20% 4,79€ 12-oct Alchemic Cutie 18,22 € -15% 15,48€ 07-oct Blade Assault 16,89 € -15% 14,35€ 07-oct Running Fable 7,49 € -15% 6,36€ dans 31 heures. Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game 39,99 € -15% 33,99€ 12-oct Vaccine Rebirth 6,99 € -10% 6,29€ 04-oct High Noon Revolver 2,59 € -10% 2,33€ 18-oct Army of Ruin 7,99 € -10% 7,19€ 11-oct Summum Aeterna 19,99 € -10% 17,99€ 25-oct