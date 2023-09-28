Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance
Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission
EA Sports FC 24
Firefighting Simulator: The Squad
Mineko’s Night Market
Paleo Pines
PAW Patrol World
Rainbow High: Runway Rush
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
Abomi Nation
Afterdream
AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
Angel Whisper
Autumn Hike
Battle Sea
Before the Night
Betomis
Boaty Tanks
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2
Chipmonk
Cocoon
CounterAttack: Uprising
Crazy Bus
Crows and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit
CyberTD
Disney Speedstorm (free-to-play)
Easy Japanesey
Easy Japanesey 2
Easy Japanesey 3
Encore Rally
Faerie Afterlight
Farm Land
Freak Crossing
Galaxy Battle
Games Advent Calendar – 25 Days – 25 Surprises
Gothic Classic
Humvee Assault: War 3D FPS
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest the Adventure of Dai
Kumakichi’s Birth Destruction God
Mechs V Kaijus
Mon-Yu
My Heart Grows Fonder
My Hero Ultra Rumble
My Name is Mayo 2
Pizza Possum
Puzzle Balls
Retro Kart Rush
RoboDunk
S.H.U.M.P. Bundle
Sentry City
Shark! Shark!
Shuyan Saga
Slots Casino Game
Sudoku for Kids
The Crisis Zone
The Jelly Adventure
Tiny Whaley
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Venatrix
Viki Spotter: Complete Bundle
Whateverland
Nintendo Switch Online :
- Kirby & The Amazing Mirror (GBA)
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Rear Sekai (Bushiroad) [Japon]
- Shiraha Kirameku Koi Shirabe (Entergram) [Japon]
- HHG Megami no Shuuen (Entergram) [Japon]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – Ch. Halara: Raining Cats & Dog
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Georifters
|-96%
|1,43€
|24-oct
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|-95%
|0,99€
|27-oct
|Down in Bermuda
|-95%
|0,99€
|27-oct
|Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag Online Multiplayer Simulator Games Driving Sim.
|-95%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Wash Simulator – Clean Garage, House, Cars Business Tycoons
|-93%
|0,99€
|13-oct
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|-90%
|2,49€
|19-oct
|Ultimate Shot – 3D Real Strike Shouter Counter FPS Simulator Games
|-90%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|-90%
|5,99€
|10-oct
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|-90%
|3,99€
|10-oct
|n Verlore Verstand
|-90%
|1,39€
|25-oct
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Zombie Hill Race
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Color Your World
|-90%
|1,49€
|04-oct
|Destrobots
|-90%
|0,99€
|24-oct
|Kitten Island
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-oct
|Truck Climb Racing
|-90%
|0,99€
|23-oct
|Pill Baby
|-90%
|1,50€
|07-oct
|Moon Raider
|-90%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Wizards Legacy – Nightmare Park Manager Simulator
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma-
|-89%
|0,99€
|28-oct
|Spider Solitaire
|-89%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Truck Simulator – Heavy Cargo Driver 2023
|-89%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Daily Dadish
|-88%
|1,08€
|28-oct
|Super Fowlst 2
|-88%
|1,09€
|28-oct
|Super Fowlst
|-88%
|1,09€
|28-oct
|Dadish 2
|-88%
|1,08€
|28-oct
|Dadish 3
|-88%
|1,08€
|28-oct
|Dadish
|-88%
|1,08€
|28-oct
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|-88%
|1,07€
|25-oct
|Brotherhood United
|-88%
|0,99€
|08-oct
|Cop Police Escape Racing Zone Clash
|-88%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|-87%
|7,79€
|10-oct
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|-87%
|9,74€
|10-oct
|Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep
|-86%
|0,99€
|08-oct
|Event Horizon: Space Defense
|-86%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Pew Paw
|-86%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally
|-85%
|2,99€
|26-oct
|Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Off Road & Rally
|-85%
|2,99€
|26-oct
|Urban Trial Playground
|-85%
|2,24€
|27-oct
|LEGO Worlds
|-85%
|4,49€
|10-oct
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|-85%
|8,99€
|10-oct
|CrunchTime
|-85%
|1,34€
|08-oct
|The Treflik Family
|-85%
|1,99€
|23-oct
|Space Raiders in Space
|-85%
|1,99€
|23-oct
|Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover
|-83%
|1,99€
|24-oct
|Fatum Betula
|-82%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Sudoku Relax
|-81%
|0,99€
|28-oct
|Spider Solitaire BLACK
|-81%
|0,99€
|28-oct
|Rubber Bandits
|-80%
|1,99€
|21-oct
|Spaceland
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-oct
|Niffelheim
|-80%
|3,99€
|12-oct
|The Tiny Bang Story
|-80%
|1,69€
|12-oct
|Braveland Trilogy
|-80%
|2,99€
|12-oct
|Rally Rock ‘N Racing
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-oct
|Strikey Sisters
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-oct
|Bot Vice
|-80%
|1,99€
|26-oct
|MotoGP 21
|-80%
|5,99€
|12-oct
|Area 86
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Lost Sea
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-oct
|Zero Zero Zero Zero
|-80%
|0,99€
|11-oct
|Strawberry Vinegar
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Paw Paw Paw
|-80%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Ziggurat
|-80%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|Urban Trial Tricky
|-80%
|2,99€
|27-oct
|Dungeons of Shalnor
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten
|-80%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition
|-80%
|7,99€
|22-oct
|Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
|-80%
|3,99€
|08-oct
|Tangle Tower
|-80%
|3,35€
|01-oct
|Project Nimbus: Complete Edition
|-80%
|3,55€
|08-oct
|Sumire
|-80%
|2,59€
|08-oct
|Sushi Time!
|-80%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Reventure
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kayko & Kokosh Coloring Book
|-80%
|1,99€
|23-oct
|Knowledge Trainer: Trivia
|-80%
|2,99€
|22-oct
|Quest Hunter
|-80%
|5,99€
|18-oct
|Monster Impossible Truck No Limit Adventure Drive Simulator Sport 3D
|-80%
|0,99€
|05-oct
|Vostok Inc.
|-77%
|3,44€
|16-oct
|Sudoku Classic
|-76%
|1,49€
|28-oct
|The Path of Motus
|-75%
|2,99€
|18-oct
|Pillar
|-75%
|1,99€
|18-oct
|The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition
|-75%
|0,99€
|15-oct
|Soulblight
|-75%
|3,74€
|18-oct
|Master Sleuth Bundle
|-75%
|22,49€
|26-oct
|8-Ball Pocket
|-75%
|1,49€
|26-oct
|Sports Pinball Bundle
|-75%
|2,24€
|26-oct
|Towertale
|-75%
|2,24€
|18-oct
|Grand Guilds
|-75%
|4,49€
|18-oct
|Kid Tripp
|-75%
|1,00€
|25-oct
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|-75%
|9,99€
|10-oct
|Zombo Buster Advance
|-75%
|0,99€
|08-oct
|Bubble Cats Rescue
|-75%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Gems of Magic: Double Pack
|-75%
|4,49€
|04-oct
|Gems of Magic: Lost Family
|-75%
|2,49€
|04-oct
|Yum Yum Line
|-75%
|1,99€
|04-oct
|Endless Puzzle Fun Collection
|-75%
|3,74€
|04-oct
|Blade of Darkness
|-73%
|3,99€
|22-oct
|Save Farty – the Trivia Game
|-72%
|1,99€
|22-oct
|Moorhuhn Pirates – Crazy Chicken Pirates
|-72%
|1,95€
|22-oct
|The Copper Canyon Dixie Dash
|-70%
|2,00€
|12-oct
|Takotan
|-70%
|2,09€
|12-oct
|Drunken Fist
|-70%
|2,39€
|12-oct
|Roar of Revenge
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
|-70%
|1,79€
|11-oct
|Kinduo
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Devious Dungeon 2
|-70%
|2,39€
|11-oct
|Infestor
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Daggerhood
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Sun Wukong VS Robot
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Castle Pals
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Jet Set Knights
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|A Summer with the Shiba Inu
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|Blackberry Honey
|-70%
|3,89€
|11-oct
|The Language Of Love
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|Within the Blade
|-70%
|3,29€
|11-oct
|How to take off your Mask Remastered
|-70%
|4,49€
|11-oct
|Nicole
|-70%
|5,69€
|11-oct
|A Little Lily Princess
|-70%
|3,89€
|11-oct
|Roommates
|-70%
|5,99€
|11-oct
|I and Me
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|Super Destronaut DX-2
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Apple Slash
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|More Dark
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Football Game
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Clash Force
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Barry the Bunny
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Sumatra: Fate of Yandi
|-70%
|1,79€
|11-oct
|Pinkman+
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Reed 2
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|METAGAL
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Duck Souls+
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Castle Formers
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Cosmos Bit
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Chefy-Chef
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Donuts’n’Justice
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|RogueCube
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|6Souls
|-70%
|2,39€
|11-oct
|Rush Rover
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|FullBlast
|-70%
|1,79€
|11-oct
|I Am The Hero
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|Guard Duty
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|Slime’s Journey
|-70%
|1,49€
|11-oct
|Thy Sword
|-70%
|2,99€
|11-oct
|C14 Dating
|-70%
|5,99€
|11-oct
|AVICII Invector
|-70%
|5,99€
|17-oct
|Color Breakers
|-70%
|4,49€
|09-oct
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|-70%
|6,00€
|06-oct
|Regency Solitaire
|-69%
|3,40€
|08-oct
|Monster Prom: XXL
|-69%
|4,95€
|23-oct
|36 Fragments of Midnight
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-oct
|Fortress Building Puzzle – Galaxy Cube Tower Simulator Game
|-67%
|0,99€
|17-oct
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|-67%
|19,79€
|10-oct
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|-67%
|23,09€
|10-oct
|Instant Farmer
|-67%
|0,99€
|08-oct
|Tactical Mind
|-67%
|0,99€
|22-oct
|Chasm
|-65%
|6,29€
|01-oct
|World Soccer Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|26-oct
|Titans Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|26-oct
|Touchdown Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|26-oct
|Dragon Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|26-oct
|Jurassic Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|26-oct
|Super Star Path
|-60%
|1,99€
|26-oct
|Pinball Jam
|-60%
|9,99€
|26-oct
|Johnny Trigger: Sniper
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-oct
|Johnny Trigger
|-60%
|1,99€
|28-oct
|Empire of Angels IV
|-60%
|7,99€
|12-oct
|Jump King
|-60%
|5,19€
|12-oct
|In the Mood
|-60%
|1,99€
|12-oct
|Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|TEN
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf
|-60%
|7,99€
|11-oct
|Dandy & Randy DX
|-60%
|2,79€
|11-oct
|The Song Out of Space
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Don’t Touch this Button!
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Royal Frontier
|-60%
|2,79€
|11-oct
|Quest for Infamy
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|The Psychoduck
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Concept Destruction
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Klang 2
|-60%
|5,99€
|11-oct
|Night Lights
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|DISTRAINT 2
|-60%
|3,19€
|11-oct
|Road of Death
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|RUNOUT
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|God Damn The Garden
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|The Bounty Huntress
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Two Parsecs From Earth
|-60%
|3,19€
|11-oct
|Dojoran
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Super Sunny Island
|-60%
|1,99€
|11-oct
|Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-oct
|The Prince of Landis
|-60%
|3,19€
|11-oct
|Hell Blasters
|-60%
|4,99€
|01-oct
|Mind Scanners
|-60%
|5,59€
|23-oct
|Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals
|-60%
|5,99€
|04-oct
|Jigsaw Fun: Wonderful Nature
|-60%
|5,99€
|04-oct
|Tank Mechanic Simulator
|-60%
|7,19€
|05-oct
|Gerty
|-60%
|5,19€
|05-oct
|Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome
|-60%
|3,59€
|05-oct
|Ailment
|-60%
|3,19€
|05-oct
|Indygo
|-60%
|2,79€
|05-oct
|Paint your Pet
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Boss Rush: Mythology
|-60%
|3,19€
|05-oct
|Her Majesty’s Ship
|-60%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Ramageddon
|-60%
|3,19€
|05-oct
|Pangeon
|-60%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Climbros
|-60%
|3,96€
|05-oct
|Undead & Beyond
|-60%
|4,39€
|05-oct
|The Long Return
|-60%
|3,19€
|05-oct
|The Executioner
|-60%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Feathery Ears
|-60%
|3,99€
|05-oct
|Poltergeist Crusader
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Swords and Sandals: Spartacus
|-60%
|5,19€
|05-oct
|Maze
|-60%
|2,79€
|05-oct
|Detective Puz
|-60%
|1,99€
|05-oct
|Halftime Heroes
|-55%
|2,24€
|10-oct
|Sunwards
|-50%
|7,00€
|28-oct
|Yeah！Fighting Girl
|-50%
|7,00€
|28-oct
|Super Trunko Go
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-oct
|Ikai
|-50%
|7,49€
|07-oct
|#DRIVE
|-50%
|5,50€
|07-oct
|Bladed Fury
|-50%
|8,49€
|07-oct
|Good Pizza, Great Pizza
|-50%
|4,21€
|07-oct
|Guts ‘N Goals
|-50%
|6,40€
|07-oct
|SUPERBEAT: XONiC
|-50%
|17,49€
|07-oct
|Ever Forward
|-50%
|6,45€
|07-oct
|Squish
|-50%
|7,02€
|07-oct
|Iris.Fall
|-50%
|8,49€
|07-oct
|MUSYNX
|-50%
|14,99€
|07-oct
|Hoa
|-50%
|7,49€
|07-oct
|Spectrolite
|-50%
|6,99€
|18-oct
|Beholgar
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-oct
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|-50%
|4,99€
|05-oct
|99Moves
|-50%
|1,49€
|26-oct
|99Seconds
|-50%
|1,49€
|26-oct
|Abyss
|-50%
|1,49€
|26-oct
|Heroes of the Monkey Tavern
|-50%
|4,99€
|10-oct
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Blue
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-oct
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – Green
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-oct
|Rayland
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-oct
|Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-oct
|Pretty Girls Speed
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-oct
|Pretty Girls Four Kings Solitaire
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-oct
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-oct
|ACA NEOGEO PULSTAR
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO WORLD HEROES
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO MAGICIAN LORD
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO OVER TOP
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives ELEVATOR ACTION
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO POWER SPIKES II
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives RAIMAIS
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Why Pizza?
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Almost My Floor
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-oct
|Amazing Superhero Squad
|-50%
|3,49€
|17-oct
|Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Hillbilly Doomsday
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Silenced: The House
|-50%
|2,49€
|17-oct
|Witchcrafty
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-oct
|MEGALAN 11
|-50%
|4,99€
|17-oct
|Arcade Archives DARIUS
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives QIX
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives Chack’n Pop
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives CHAMPION WRESTLER
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives FIGHTING HAWK
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives FLIPULL
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2003
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Even the Ocean
|-50%
|7,49€
|11-oct
|Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
|-50%
|8,99€
|11-oct
|Long Live The Queen
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-oct
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|-50%
|9,99€
|11-oct
|Catmaze
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-oct
|The Wizard and The Slug
|-50%
|2,49€
|11-oct
|Parasite Pack
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|REMOTE LIFE
|-50%
|8,99€
|11-oct
|Back in 1995
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-oct
|How to Fool a Liar King Remastered
|-50%
|7,49€
|11-oct
|Save Room
|-50%
|2,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER 2
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO SENGOKU 2
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO PUZZLE BOBBLE 2
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|Arcade Archives KURIKINTON
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 5
|-50%
|3,49€
|11-oct
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|-50%
|12,49€
|09-oct
|Freedom Finger
|-50%
|3,49€
|02-oct
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|-50%
|24,99€
|01-oct
|Figment 1 + Figment 2
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-oct
|Fingun
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-oct
|Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle
|-50%
|1,49€
|15-oct
|Legend of Arcadieu Bundle
|-50%
|3,99€
|15-oct
|Magi Trials
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-oct
|Beauty Bounce
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-oct
|Summer Days
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-oct
|Sakura Santa
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-oct
|Bunny Bounce
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-oct
|Sakura Succubus 4
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-oct
|Dating Life: Miley X Emily
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-oct
|Soulslayer
|-50%
|4,49€
|08-oct
|Hero Express
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 31 heures.
|Firework
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 31 heures.
|Galaxy Shooter
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 31 heures.
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 31 heures.
|Camped Out!
|-50%
|9,99€
|30-sept
|City Traffic Driver
|-50%
|5,99€
|19-oct
|Monster Truck Arena
|-50%
|5,99€
|19-oct
|Construction Site Driver 2
|-50%
|6,49€
|19-oct
|Nakana Bundle #6 (10 games)
|-50%
|17,49€
|22-oct
|Nakana Bundle #5
|-50%
|12,49€
|22-oct
|Nakana Bundle #4
|-50%
|12,49€
|22-oct
|Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand)
|-50%
|3,49€
|22-oct
|Gaokao.Love.100Days
|-45%
|5,49€
|08-oct
|Fusion SHIFT
|-40%
|2,09€
|19-oct
|Ginnung
|-40%
|3,00€
|19-oct
|Urban Cards
|-40%
|8,99€
|05-oct
|Mangavania
|-40%
|2,99€
|17-oct
|Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s
|-40%
|7,79€
|17-oct
|Perky Little Things
|-40%
|8,99€
|17-oct
|Music Racer
|-40%
|4,19€
|17-oct
|35MM
|-40%
|5,99€
|17-oct
|Succubus With Guns
|-40%
|5,99€
|17-oct
|Summertime Madness
|-40%
|8,99€
|17-oct
|Voyage
|-40%
|8,99€
|11-oct
|Angels with Scaly Wings
|-40%
|5,99€
|11-oct
|Intrepid Izzy
|-40%
|6,59€
|11-oct
|HunterX
|-40%
|7,49€
|10-oct
|DARIUSBURST CS CORE + TAITO/SEGA Pack
|-40%
|17,99€
|11-oct
|Farm Together
|-40%
|11,99€
|11-oct
|Weeping Willow – Detective Visual Novel
|-40%
|2,99€
|17-oct
|Swordbreaker: Origins
|-40%
|5,99€
|17-oct
|Redemption Reapers
|-40%
|29,99€
|09-oct
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|-40%
|14,99€
|19-oct
|Think Logic! Sudoku – Binary – Suguru
|-40%
|5,99€
|04-oct
|Blossom’s Bloom Boutique
|-40%
|5,99€
|04-oct
|Stick Fight: The Game
|-40%
|3,60€
|07-oct
|Shovel Knight Dig
|-40%
|14,99€
|30-sept
|Under the Warehouse
|-35%
|3,89€
|12-oct
|LASERPITIUM
|-35%
|9,74€
|12-oct
|Haiku, the Robot
|-35%
|12,34€
|03-oct
|Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
|-35%
|12,99€
|16-oct
|Reverse Memories
|-35%
|3,89€
|08-oct
|Youkai Poetry
|-35%
|3,89€
|08-oct
|Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection
|-35%
|3,89€
|08-oct
|The Last Worker
|-35%
|12,99€
|12-oct
|Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?
|-34%
|19,79€
|12-oct
|Sakura Dungeon
|-33%
|13,39€
|15-oct
|Harem Girl Isabella
|-33%
|2,00€
|15-oct
|Sakura MMO 3
|-33%
|6,69€
|15-oct
|Hot Tentacles Shooter
|-33%
|3,34€
|15-oct
|Chess Royal
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-oct
|The Awakening of Mummies
|-33%
|1,99€
|08-oct
|Mythology Waifus Mahjong
|-33%
|3,34€
|15-oct
|Roomie Romance
|-33%
|6,69€
|15-oct
|Super Puzzle Pack 2
|-33%
|19,99€
|04-oct
|Jigsaw Art: 100+ Famous Masterpieces
|-33%
|9,99€
|04-oct
|Game of Dragons
|-30%
|13,99€
|28-oct
|The Red Exile – Survival Horror
|-30%
|3,49€
|12-oct
|LogiKing
|-30%
|10,49€
|11-oct
|Ziggurat 2
|-30%
|15,39€
|11-oct
|VEREDA – Escape Room Adventure
|-30%
|5,59€
|08-oct
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|-30%
|13,99€
|07-oct
|Moncage
|-30%
|10,49€
|05-oct
|Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost-
|-25%
|26,24€
|06-oct
|Backpack Twins
|-25%
|8,99€
|06-oct
|NOSTALGIC TRAIN
|-25%
|9,74€
|06-oct
|RAILGRADE
|-25%
|21,74€
|22-oct
|Operate Now: Hospital
|-25%
|7,49€
|23-oct
|SUBNET – Escape Room Adventure
|-25%
|4,49€
|12-oct
|Work from Home
|-20%
|15,99€
|23-oct
|ALIEN WAR 2 DOGFIGHT
|-20%
|5,59€
|24-oct
|Axiom Verge 2
|-20%
|14,39€
|04-oct
|Magical Drop VI
|-20%
|23,99€
|25-oct
|Gnome More War
|-20%
|1,99€
|18-oct
|Myastere -Ruins of Deazniff-
|-20%
|14,39€
|27-oct
|Kitty Love -Way to look for love-
|-20%
|19,99€
|27-oct
|Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself-
|-20%
|19,99€
|27-oct
|Ayakashi Koi Gikyoku -Forbidden Romance with Mysterious Spirit-
|-20%
|19,99€
|27-oct
|Iris School of Wizardry -Vinculum Hearts-
|-20%
|19,99€
|27-oct
|Gimmick! Special Edition
|-20%
|11,99€
|02-oct
|Zumba Garden
|-20%
|2,39€
|08-oct
|Windstorm Double Pack
|-20%
|35,99€
|04-oct
|Cyber Citizen Shockman 2: A New Menace
|-20%
|4,79€
|12-oct
|Alchemic Cutie
|-15%
|15,48€
|07-oct
|Blade Assault
|-15%
|14,35€
|07-oct
|Running Fable
|-15%
|6,36€
|dans 31 heures.
|Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
|-15%
|33,99€
|12-oct
|Vaccine Rebirth
|-10%
|6,29€
|04-oct
|High Noon Revolver
|-10%
|2,33€
|18-oct
|Army of Ruin
|-10%
|7,19€
|11-oct
|Summum Aeterna
|-10%
|17,99€
|25-oct
