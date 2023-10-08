Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eshop français de la Switch. Cette semaine a eu lieu du 1er au 7 octobre 2023:
Classement toutes ventes:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Faefarm
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Among Us
- Just Dance 2023 Édition
- Arise: A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario + The Lapins Cretins Kingdom Battle
- Limbo
- Minecraft
- AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
- Inside
- Hades
- Storyteller
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Le retour de Détective Pikachu
- Chants of Sennaar
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- LEGO Worlds
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Cars 3: Course vers la victoire
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Gear.Club Unlimited
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
- Mario Party Superstars
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Among Us
- Arise; A Simple Story – Definitive Edition
- Construction Machine Simulator 2023 : Hard Truck Work Job
- Limbo
- AirJet Fighter Sky Dominators: Aerial Assault
- Inside
- Storyteller
- 60 seconds! Reatomized
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
- Chants of Sennaar
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Wargroove 2
- Sea of Stars
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Moto Racer 2044 Game Simulator
- Bastion
- The Hong Kong Massacre
- Samurai – Japan Warrior Fighter
- Real Boxing 2
- Stick Fight: The Game
- ibb & obb
- Suicide Guy
- Real Driving Simulator
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
- Subnautica
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – Full Burst
- Path of Sin: Greed
- Tools up!
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine pour la prochaine édition.
