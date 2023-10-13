Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Dino Ranch: Ride to Rescue

Disgaea 7

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Airship Defender

Ancient Relics: Egypt

Anime Poly Puzzle: Sci-Fi Maidens

Astebros

Astrosmash

Block Buster Billy

Chemically Bonded

Company of Heroes Collection

Cook, Serve, Delicious

Dementium: The Ward

Domino Draw

Edna & Harvey Bundle

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends

Freaky Trip

Haunted House

High Cars

Hyper Gym Life 3D: Tough Guys

Jigsaw Ice Princess

Long Days Gone

Lost Dream: Overgrown

Merge Master

Park Racer

Persona Collection

Project Blue

Re.Surs

RedRaptor

River City: Rival Showdown

Sakura Alien

Saltsea Chronicles

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra

Subpar Pool

Terra Alia

The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force

The Pale Beyond

Trapped in the Tricky Prison

Turbo Dash Kart Racing

Twin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition

Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection

Wild Card Football

Yoga Studio

Démo de la semaine :

Troopers (Kistler Studios) [Europe / USA]

Paint Ball (Kistler Studios) [Europe / USA]

Hack and Shoot Heroes (Kistler Studios) [Europe / USA]

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief (GameraNest) [USA]

Les DLC de la semaine :

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin This War of Mine: Complete Edition 39,99 € -95% 1,99€ 11-nov Parkour Jump Adventure – Simulator Stunt Tycoon Escape Kid Super Hero World Games 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 31-oct Wroom Wroom Puzzles 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 07-nov Hope’s Farm 19,99 € -95% 0,99€ 05-nov Bus Simulator – City Driving Ultimate 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 25-oct CrashMetal – Drift Racing Car Driving Simulator 2022 Games 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 27-oct Luberman and The Legend of Animals Warriors-Platformer Game 2022 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 26-oct Little Bug 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 08-nov Rescue Team 911 Simulator – Ambulance,Police, Firefighter 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 27-oct Max Reckoning – A Criminal Thief Story With Shooter & Quest 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 26-oct Dicey Dungeons 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 01-nov Go All Out! 12,99 € -90% 1,29€ 08-nov Fishing: North Atlantic 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 08-nov Baby Storm 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov MotoGP 18 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 19-oct The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 07-nov My Life: Pet Vet 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 26-oct Rush Hour Deluxe – The ultimate traffic jam game! 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 26-oct Ludo XXL 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 26-oct Bibi & Tina at the horse farm 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 26-oct Hollow 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Train Station Renovation 18,99 € -90% 1,89€ 08-nov Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov Rise Eterna 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Alekon 15,99 € -90% 1,59€ 08-nov Wanderlust Travel Stories 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov My Brother Rabbit 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov Aircraft Carrier Survival 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Green Hell 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 08-nov Panzer Dragoon: Remake 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 08-nov Robothorium 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov Ultimate Fishing Simulator 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Frontline Zed 11,99 € -90% 1,19€ 08-nov American Fugitive 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 01-nov Cooking Simulator 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Hot Shot Burn 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov Smoke And Sacrifice 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 01-nov Aeolis Tournament 12,49 € -90% 1,24€ 08-nov Thief Simulator 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Seeds of Resilience 13,99 € -90% 1,39€ 08-nov Agony 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Hollow 2 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Phantom Doctrine 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Armed to the Gears 11,99 € -90% 1,19€ 08-nov Stitchy in Tooki Trouble 12,99 € -90% 1,29€ 08-nov Beat Cop 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 11-nov Realpolitiks 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 08-nov Hard West 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov A Long Way Down 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov Towaga: Among Shadows 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure 29,99 € -90% 2,99€ 26-oct nPiano 18,99 € -90% 1,99€ 11-nov Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 31-oct InnerSpace 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 19-oct Stellar Interface 12,99 € -90% 1,29€ 22-oct Football Cup 2021 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 09-nov Intruders: Hide and Seek 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Anna’s Quest 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Felix The Reaper 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov Goodbye Deponia 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov AER Memories of Old 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov The Dark Eye: Memoria 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov State of Mind 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Deponia 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Shift Happens 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov The Suicide of Rachel Foster 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Fire: Ungh’s Quest 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 08-nov Silence 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Chaos on Deponia 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Deponia Doomsday 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Blackguards 2 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 08-nov The Long Journey Home 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 08-nov LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 29-oct Bezier: Second Edition 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 29-oct Lumo 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 29-oct Corrupt – Political Idle City War Strategy Simulator Craft 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-oct Flipping Death 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 27-oct Stick It to The Man 11,99 € -90% 1,19€ 27-oct The Companion 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 07-nov Cat Tales 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 07-nov Skateboard Drifting with Maxwell Cat: The Game Simulator 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 27-oct fig. 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 27-oct Cannibal Cuisine 12,99 € -90% 1,29€ 05-nov Woven 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 03-nov Dininho Space Adventure 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 05-nov Offroad Truck 4×4 Dirt Simulator – Rally Racing Game 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-oct Tardy 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 05-nov Racing Drift Taxi Car Simulator Ultimate 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 26-oct Slasher – Sword RPG Impact Simulator 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 26-oct Swaps and Traps 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 05-nov Need for Drive – Car Racing 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 26-oct Metamorphosis 24,99 € -88% 2,99€ 29-oct Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 30-oct Demon’s Rise – Lords of Chaos 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 22-oct Airplane Race Simulator – 2 Player Game 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 26-oct Beasties 14,99 € -87% 1,95€ 16-oct Uzzuzzu My Pet 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 07-nov Dr Smart Space Adventure 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 07-nov Project AETHER: First Contact 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Bedtime Blues 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov VIRUS: The Outbreak 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Omen Exitio: Plague 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov OmoTomO 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Blocky Farm 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Tennis Open 2020 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Sinless 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Violett 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Goetia 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Q-YO Blaster 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Danger Scavenger 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Grave Keeper 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Bad Dream: Fever 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Pawn of the Dead 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Neurodeck 11,99 € -86% 1,67€ 08-nov SpyHack 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Merchants of Kaidan 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Fred3ric 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Mini Island Challenge Bundle 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Smashroom 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Fishing Universe Simulator 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Aery – A Journey Beyond Time 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Startide 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Bad Dream: Coma 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Glaive: Brick Breaker 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Sparkle 4 Tales 9,99 € -86% 1,39€ 08-nov Galaxy Champions TV 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 22-oct UnderDungeon 13,99 € -86% 1,99€ 07-nov FRMaster – Formula Racing Simulator 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 27-oct Pixel Gladiator 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 05-nov Black Future ’88 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 19-oct OlliOlli: Switch Stance 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 19-oct Milanoir 12,99 € -85% 1,94€ 19-oct Semblance 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 19-oct John Wick Hex 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 19-oct ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun 7,99 € -85% 1,19€ 19-oct Help Will Come Tomorrow 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 01-nov Bomber Crew 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 01-nov Pumped BMX Pro 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 01-nov Serial Cleaner 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 01-nov When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 01-nov Velocity 2X 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 01-nov Beholder: Complete Edition 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 01-nov The Swindle 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 01-nov Hotshot Racing 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 01-nov This is the Zodiac Speaking 12,99 € -85% 1,94€ 01-nov A Knight’s Quest 24,99 € -85% 3,74€ 01-nov NoReload Heroes 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 08-nov Narcos: Rise of the Cartels 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 01-nov Star Story: The Horizon Escape 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 08-nov Big Pharma 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 01-nov Layers of Fear: Legacy 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 05-nov Layers of Fear 2 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 05-nov Observer 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 05-nov Rock ‘N Racing Bundle 3 in 1 24,99 € -85% 3,74€ 08-nov Dogotchi: Virtual Pet 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 10-nov Catgotchi: Virtual Pet 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 09-nov Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 15-oct Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 08-nov Legendary Fishing 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 16-oct Starlink: Battle for Atlas Digital Edition 79,99 € -85% 11,99€ 16-oct Sports Party 39,99 € -85% 5,99€ 16-oct Immortals Fenyx Rising 59,99 € -85% 8,99€ 16-oct Horror Bundle – 3 in 1 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 08-nov Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 27-oct Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 27-oct Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition 39,99 € -85% 5,99€ 27-oct GIGA WRECKER ALT. 24,99 € -85% 3,74€ 27-oct Trailblazers 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 27-oct RICO 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 27-oct Hello Kitty Kruisers With Sanrio Friends 24,99 € -85% 3,74€ 27-oct Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 27-oct Harvest Moon: Mad Dash 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 27-oct Little Dragons Café 49,99 € -85% 7,49€ 27-oct 80’s OVERDRIVE 9,99 € -85% 1,49€ 23-oct Balloon Flight 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 06-nov Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 11-nov Call of Juarez: Gunslinger 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 01-nov Goetia 2 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-nov Castle on the Coast 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 01-nov Manual Samuel 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 01-nov Hue 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 01-nov Golazo! 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 01-nov Dino Galaxy Tennis 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 08-nov We. The Revolution 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 01-nov Effie 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 01-nov Red Death 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-oct Project Starship 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-oct I, Zombie 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 10-nov Fury Unleashed 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 10-nov Yet Another Zombie Defense HD 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 10-nov The TakeOver 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 31-oct Narita Boy 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 23-oct PLANET ALPHA 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 23-oct Yoku’s Island Express 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 23-oct Sheltered 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 23-oct Overcooked Special Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 23-oct Pix the Cat 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 22-oct The Almost Gone 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 22-oct Rayman Legends Definitive Edition 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 16-oct Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 08-nov Hungry Shark World 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 16-oct MONOPOLY 39,99 € -80% 7,99€ 16-oct South Park: The Fractured but Whole 59,99 € -80% 11,99€ 16-oct Wildcat Gun Machine 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 08-nov Pizza Bar Tycoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 08-nov Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 29-oct Rogue Aces 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 29-oct Death Ray Manta SE 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 29-oct Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 for Kids 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-oct Child Run – City Surfers Runner 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 29-oct Classic Games Collection Vol.1 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 05-nov SteamWorld Dig 2 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 27-oct SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 27-oct Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 16-oct The Wild Case 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 15-oct Super Kickers League 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 16-oct INSTANT Chef Party 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 16-oct Fantasy Friends 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 16-oct Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 15-oct Where the Water Tastes Like Wine 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 16-oct Pinstripe 14,49 € -80% 2,89€ 16-oct Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 16-oct Golf Peaks 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 07-nov She Wants Me Dead 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 07-nov Dungeons of Dreadrock 10,00 € -80% 1,99€ 29-oct Shark Attack: Fish Predator Ocean Sea Adventure Survival 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-oct Fear or Evil : Nightmare Horror Scary Game Phobia 2023 Simulator Hunter Games 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-oct Super Hero Fighting Legends : Anime Mortal Battle 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-oct Paint 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov Robo Wars 6,99 € -80% 1,39€ 31-oct Mechanic Battle 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 31-oct Theatre of Sorrows 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 31-oct Tennis Go 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 02-nov Golf 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov ZOMB 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 02-nov Chess 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov Party Trivia 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 02-nov Bowling 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov Night Vision 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov POOL 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 02-nov Air Hockey 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 02-nov Robox 11,09 € -80% 2,21€ 02-nov Trivia For Dummies 11,09 € -80% 2,21€ 02-nov Table Tennis 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov Bullseye 14,39 € -80% 2,87€ 02-nov Piano 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov Spot The Difference 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 02-nov Spy Alarm 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 02-nov Power Racing Bundle 3 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 03-nov Power Racing Bundle 2 16,99 € -80% 3,39€ 03-nov Warplanes Bundle 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 05-nov Dead Dungeon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 05-nov Funny Bunny Adventures 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 05-nov Grood 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 05-nov Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 05-nov MiniCar Extreme Car Driving Racing (Truck, Suv, Sedan, Cars) 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-oct Rider Among Dead – Mad Zombie Killer Machine Survival 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-oct Zombie Garden vs Plants Defence -Battle Craft and Survival Simulator Game 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-oct Labyrinth Runner – Horror Escape Survive Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-oct Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War 34,99 € -76% 8,40€ 16-oct Fantasy Friends: Under the Sea 24,99 € -76% 6,00€ 16-oct Magic code 12,48 € -76% 2,99€ 26-oct Motorsport Manager 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 01-nov Cube Blast: Match 18,00 € -75% 4,50€ 08-nov Just Die Already 13,99 € -75% 3,49€ 01-nov Embr 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 01-nov For The King 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 01-nov The Amazing American Circus 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 01-nov Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 01-nov Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 01-nov Piczle Cells 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 01-nov Piczle Lines DX Bundle 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 01-nov Piczle Colors 12,00 € -75% 3,00€ 01-nov Piczle Lines DX 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 01-nov Horror & Adventure Pinball 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 01-nov Blair Witch 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 05-nov Masters of Anima 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 15-oct VAMPYR 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 15-oct Ramp Car Racing 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 10-nov RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Definitive Edition 25,28 € -75% 6,32€ 19-oct Mark of the Ninja: Remastered 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 15-oct Invisible, Inc. Console Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 15-oct Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 15-oct Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse 16,50 € -75% 4,12€ 19-oct Greak: Memories of Azur 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 23-oct Before We Leave 17,99 € -75% 4,49€ 23-oct Going Under 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 23-oct The Serpent Rogue 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 23-oct Super Magbot 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 23-oct Child of Light Ultimate Edition 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 16-oct JARS 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 08-nov MONOPOLY Madness 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 16-oct Unrailed! 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 08-nov Warpips 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 08-nov Valiant Hearts: The Great War 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 16-oct 10 Second Ninja X 9,00 € -75% 2,25€ 29-oct SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 27-oct Say No! More 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 27-oct Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue DX 17,99 € -75% 4,49€ 27-oct Anthill 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 27-oct Curious Expedition 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 27-oct Ganryu 2 – Hakuma Kojiro 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 16-oct Super Puzzle Pack 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 15-oct Swords & Bones 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 07-nov Wild Pinball Bundle 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 03-nov Battle Princess Madelyn 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 26-oct Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition 13,30 € -75% 3,32€ 26-oct Counter Bottle Shooter-Pro Aim Master Target Bottle Shoot 3D Game Strike Pistol 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 26-oct Sparkle 3 Genesis 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Qbik 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Tap Skaters 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Zombillie 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov The Mahjong Huntress 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Sparkle 2 EVO 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Dark Veer 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Pixboy 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Risky Rescue 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Diggerman 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Pack Master 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Surfingers 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Grab Lab 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Phantaruk 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Millie 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov The Childs Sight 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Masky 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Sparkle ZERO 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Tiny Hands Adventure 7,49 € -72% 2,09€ 08-nov Frederic: Resurrection of Music 5,99 € -72% 1,67€ 08-nov Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 08-nov Sky Races 3,49 € -72% 0,99€ 10-nov Plumber Puzzles 3,99 € -72% 1,13€ 10-nov Save the Ninja Clan 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 29-oct Energy Cycle Edge 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 29-oct Spiral Splatter 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 29-oct Where Are My Friends? 5,99 € -72% 1,67€ 29-oct Alteric 4,99 € -72% 1,39€ 29-oct Moorhuhn Knights & Castles 6,99 € -72% 1,95€ 05-nov Puzzle Galaxy: Photo Bundle – 90 puzzles 6,99 € -72% 1,99€ 05-nov Apocalipsis Wormwood Edition 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 01-nov Chenso Club 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 01-nov Human: Fall Flat 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 01-nov SKYHILL 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 01-nov From Shadows 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 01-nov Autonauts 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 01-nov Space Crew: Legendary Edition 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 01-nov From Space 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 01-nov Spooky Bundle: From Shadows & Apocalipsis 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 01-nov Death Road to Canada 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 26-oct Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 26-oct Zero Strain 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 26-oct Thunder Kid II: Null Mission 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 26-oct Date Night Bowling 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 05-nov Some Distant Memory 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 05-nov Land of Screens 5,99 € -70% 1,79€ 05-nov Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 05-nov Half Past Fate 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 05-nov Bouncy Bullets 2 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 25-oct MudRunner – American Wilds 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 15-oct Detective Gallo 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 15-oct Story of a Gladiator 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 29-oct Dark Quest 2 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 29-oct Dark Quest 3 17,99 € -70% 5,39€ 29-oct Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Cloud Version 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 15-oct The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 15-oct Death Coming 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 15-oct Godlike Burger 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 08-nov Trials Rising 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 16-oct Monopoly and Monopoly Madness 49,99 € -70% 14,99€ 16-oct South Park: The Stick of Truth 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 16-oct Time Loader 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 15-oct Rabbids: Party of Legends 39,99 € -70% 11,99€ 16-oct Biped 14,95 € -70% 4,48€ 15-oct RISK Global Domination 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 16-oct HEROINE ANTHEM ZERO episode 1 12,99 € -70% 3,89€ 15-oct Andro Dunos II 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 16-oct Neversong 14,49 € -70% 4,34€ 16-oct Dream 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 15-oct Wall of insanity 6,50 € -70% 1,95€ 29-oct Mindcell 4,30 € -70% 1,29€ 29-oct Desktop Soccer 6,14 € -70% 1,84€ 05-nov Virtual Battle 6,45 € -70% 1,93€ 05-nov Voxel Pirates 6,54 € -70% 1,96€ 05-nov Chalk Dash Carnival 6,18 € -70% 1,85€ 05-nov Our Fantasy Quest 11,00 € -70% 3,30€ 05-nov Our Winter Sports 11,22 € -70% 3,36€ 05-nov Desktop Baseball 6,51 € -70% 1,95€ 05-nov Our Flick Erasers 11,50 € -70% 3,45€ 05-nov Desktop Dodgeball 6,81 € -70% 2,04€ 05-nov Voxel Shot 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 05-nov DRIVE DRIFT X 7,50 € -70% 2,25€ 05-nov Desktop Basketball 6,79 € -70% 2,03€ 05-nov Hero Hours Contract 3,29 € -69% 1,01€ 26-oct Jim’s Adventure 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-nov Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-nov Rail Trail 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-nov Pipes Master 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-nov Foxy’s Coin Hunt 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-nov Bounce Journey 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 10-nov Tuk Tuk Extreme – Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2023 Car Games 3D Vehicle 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 31-oct Upaon: A Snake’s Journey 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 22-oct Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition 14,99 € -67% 4,90€ 16-oct Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle 119,99 € -67% 39,59€ 16-oct BOT.vinnik Chess 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 22-oct There Will Be No Turkey This Christmas 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 22-oct Sqroma 8,99 € -67% 2,99€ 16-oct Banner of the Maid 16,99 € -66% 5,77€ 19-oct Lone Ruin 13,99 € -66% 4,75€ 15-oct Grapple Dog 13,29 € -66% 4,51€ 15-oct IHUGU 3,99 € -65% 1,39€ 08-nov Clock Simulator 3,99 € -65% 1,39€ 08-nov Wax Museum 4,99 € -65% 1,74€ 08-nov Barbero 4,99 € -65% 1,74€ 08-nov Poly Puzzle 4,99 € -65% 1,74€ 08-nov Dungeons & Aliens 3,99 € -65% 1,39€ 08-nov Trifox 19,99 € -65% 6,99€ 16-oct Stealth 4,16 € -65% 1,45€ 26-oct Mummy Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 01-nov Halloween Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 01-nov Werewolf Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 01-nov Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered 39,99 € -63% 14,79€ 16-oct NinNinDays 6,59 € -60% 2,63€ 11-nov Prison Princess 16,79 € -60% 6,71€ 11-nov NekoMiko 8,19 € -60% 3,27€ 11-nov TroubleDays 6,59 € -60% 2,63€ 11-nov Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami 16,79 € -60% 6,71€ 11-nov KukkoroDays 6,59 € -60% 2,63€ 11-nov Super Crush KO 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 19-oct Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast 3,49 € -60% 1,39€ 19-oct Monster Train First Class 29,99 € -60% 11,99€ 19-oct orbit.industries 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 01-nov Best Month Ever! 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 01-nov May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 01-nov Roarr! Jurassic Edition 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 01-nov Crawlco Block Knockers 8,99 € -60% 3,59€ 26-oct Memories of East Coast 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 26-oct The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 26-oct Marble Maid 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 26-oct Super Cute Alien’s Adventure 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 10-nov Super Jagger Bomb 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 26-oct Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 44,99 € -60% 17,99€ 24-oct Bouncy Bullets 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Panda Punch 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct 7 Days of Rose 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct FoxyLand 2 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 25-oct Birthday of Midnight 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct TETRA’s Escape 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct FoxyLand 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Knightin’+ 5,99 € -60% 2,39€ 25-oct A Frog’s Job 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct One More Dungeon 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 25-oct Random Heroes: Gold Edition 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Autumn’s Journey 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Thunder Paw 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Thunderflash 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Mochi Mochi Boy 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Petite Adventure 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Radio Squid 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Devious Dungeon 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 25-oct Shadow of Loot Box 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 25-oct Arenas Of Tanks 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Attack of the Toy Tanks 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Bird Game + 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Prehistoric Dude 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Loot Hero DX 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-oct Curse of the Dead Gods 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 15-oct Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle 107,99 € -60% 43,19€ 24-oct A Plague Tale: Innocence – Cloud Version 39,99 € -60% 15,99€ 15-oct Shady Part of Me 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 15-oct Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle 78,99 € -60% 31,59€ 24-oct Aeon Must Die! 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 15-oct Call of Cthulhu 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 15-oct War of Ships 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 10-nov Corner Driver 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 10-nov Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses 32,99 € -60% 13,19€ 18-oct STAR WARS Heritage Pack 75,70 € -60% 30,28€ 19-oct PigShip and the Giant Wolf 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 07-nov Sports & Wild Pinball 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 07-nov Blasphemous 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 23-oct Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection 49,99 € -60% 19,99€ 16-oct VELONE 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 08-nov UNO 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 16-oct The Last Friend 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 15-oct Cecconoid 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 29-oct Cardful Planning 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 29-oct Millie and Molly 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 29-oct Word Forward 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 29-oct Destructivator SE 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 29-oct Lonely Mountains: Downhill 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-oct Paper Cut Mansion 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-oct Curious Expedition 2 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-oct Source of Madness 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-oct INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars 24,99 € -60% 9,99€ 16-oct 8 & 9 Ball Pocket 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 03-nov Horror & Sports Pinball 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 03-nov Samurai Warrior 2,29 € -57% 0,99€ 10-nov Adventures of Ben: Rabbit Run 23,99 € -55% 10,79€ 16-oct The Wonderful 101: Remastered 44,99 € -55% 20,24€ 16-oct Pocoyo Party 29,99 € -51% 14,69€ 26-oct 1971 Project Helios 19,99 € -51% 9,79€ 26-oct Wire Lips 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 26-oct Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 01-nov Sword of the Vagrant 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 01-nov NinNinDays2 8,19 € -50% 4,09€ 11-nov The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Of 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 11-nov IdolDays 6,59 € -50% 3,29€ 11-nov KUUKIYOMI 3: Consider It More and More!! – Father to Son 4,39 € -50% 2,19€ 11-nov BROKEN MIND 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 09-nov BRUTAL RAGE 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 09-nov 2URVIVE 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 09-nov Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa 8,00 € -50% 4,00€ 11-nov Elderand 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 01-nov Red Siren: Space Defense 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-nov Nyan Cat: Lost in Space 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-nov Smash Rush 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-nov Dead Z Meat 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-nov To the Top, Mammoth! 10,00 € -50% 5,00€ 08-nov Paper Train 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-nov Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Dissection 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-oct Horror Stories 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-oct Unalive 010 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 26-oct The Sokoban 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 07-nov SHAPE SUITABLE 7,49 € -50% 3,74€ 07-nov Q REMASTERED 7,01 € -50% 3,50€ 07-nov Pretty Girls Breakers! 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 26-oct Pretty Girls Rivers 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 26-oct Pretty Girls Panic! 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 26-oct Cosmo Dreamer 8,17 € -50% 4,08€ 29-oct The Hundred Year Kingdom 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 29-oct TOMOMI 7,97 € -50% 3,98€ 29-oct Monmusu Gladiator 6,15 € -50% 3,07€ 29-oct Puzzle Battler! Mirai 7,97 € -50% 3,98€ 29-oct Suhoshin 15,99 € -50% 7,99€ 19-oct Black Wolf 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 26-oct Hatup 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-oct Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 26-oct Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’em 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 26-oct Gunman Tales 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-oct Gruta 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-oct Headbangers in Holiday Hell 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 25-oct CyberHeroes Arena DX 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-oct REPLIKATOR 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 25-oct Little Disaster 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-oct Gematombe 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 25-oct Billy 101 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-oct Ganbare! Super Strikers 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 25-oct Light of Life 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-oct Ultra Pixel Survive 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-oct Wonderland Nights: White Rabbit’s Diary 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-oct Dungeon Slime Collection 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-oct Windjammers 2 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 25-oct SnowRunner 39,99 € -50% 19,99€ 15-oct Blizzard Arcade Collection 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 24-oct STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 19-oct STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords 14,00 € -50% 7,00€ 19-oct STAR WARS Episode I Racer 13,72 € -50% 6,86€ 19-oct STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 19-oct STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic 12,49 € -50% 6,24€ 19-oct King Jister 3 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 06-nov Griftlands 13,29 € -50% 6,64€ 15-oct STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 19-oct STAR WARS Republic Commando 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 19-oct Golf With Your Friends 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 09-nov Star Wars Pinball 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 17-oct Floogen 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 09-nov Thymesia – Cloud Version 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 23-oct MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE 59,99 € -50% 29,99€ 16-oct Nullum 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 22-oct Eastward 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 22-oct TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-oct OddBallers 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-oct Aqua Moto Racing Utopia 34,99 € -50% 17,50€ 16-oct Snow Moto Racing Freedom 34,99 € -50% 17,50€ 16-oct Cyanide & Happiness – Freakpocalypse (Episode 1) 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-oct Jigsaw Fun 3-in-1 Collection 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 15-oct Heist Force 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 21-oct Promesa 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 27 heures. Cuccchi 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ dans 27 heures. A Sketchbook About Her Sun 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 27 heures. Will Die Alone 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 27 heures. Gordian Rooms: A curious heritage 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 15-oct Demon Turf 21,99 € -50% 10,99€ 01-nov OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ dans 27 heures. Shukuchi Ninja 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 19-oct The Medium – Cloud Version 49,99 € -45% 27,49€ 05-nov A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version 59,99 € -45% 32,99€ 15-oct Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition 89,99 € -44% 50,39€ 16-oct Arcadia Fallen 20,99 € -40% 12,59€ 15-oct South of the Circle 12,99 € -40% 7,79€ 11-nov Ultimate Anime Jigsaw Puzzle 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 01-nov Volley Pals 6,49 € -40% 3,89€ 01-nov Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 01-nov Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 2 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 01-nov Mokoko X 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 01-nov Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 01-nov Super Woden GP 11,99 € -40% 7,19€ 26-oct ChronoBreach Ultra 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-oct Tricks Magician 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-oct DoraKone 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-oct Kuroi Tsubasa 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-oct Cat Souls 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-oct The Fairy’s Song 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 25-oct The Knight Witch 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 23-oct Bravery and Greed 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 23-oct Fall of Porcupine 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 08-nov Swordship 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 27-oct Togges 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 27-oct Cursed to Golf 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 27-oct Wavetale 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 27-oct LEGO Bricktales 29,99 € -40% 17,99€ 27-oct Sifu 39,99 € -40% 23,99€ 17-oct Kids Vs Parents 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 16-oct Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 15-oct Escaping a Fireworks Factory～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～ 4,54 € -38% 2,83€ 07-nov Weedcraft Inc 24,99 € -35% 16,24€ 01-nov Kaiju Wars 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 01-nov Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2,99 € -35% 1,94€ 26-oct Rain on Your Parade 12,99 € -35% 8,44€ 23-oct Death’s Gambit: Afterlife 19,99 € -35% 12,99€ 16-oct POST VOID 5,49 € -34% 3,62€ 15-oct Ship of Fools 14,99 € -33% 10,04€ 23-oct Batora: Lost Haven 24,99 € -33% 16,74€ 23-oct 15in1 Solitaire 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 22-oct Swap Puzzles 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 05-nov Timberman VS 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Love on Leave 24,50 € -30% 17,15€ 11-nov YOGA MASTER 24,99 € -30% 17,49€ 11-nov Biolab Wars 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov NO THING 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Estiman 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Binarystar Infinity 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 08-nov Fly O’Clock 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Nice Slice 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Mr Blaster 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Hyperide: Vector Raid 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Roll’d 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Hyperide 1,99 € -30% 1,39€ 08-nov Bomber Fox 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 08-nov Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 20,98 € -30% 14,68€ 29-oct Like Dreamer 10,49 € -30% 7,34€ 29-oct Rainbow Skies 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 26-oct Secret Summoner 7,79 € -30% 5,45€ 29-oct Garlic 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 25-oct Steel Defier 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-oct Cyber Citizen Shockman 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 25-oct Dordogne 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 15-oct RichMan 11 15,99 € -30% 11,19€ 18-oct Children of Silentown 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 08-nov Life of Delta 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 08-nov Saga of Sins 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 16-oct Summer Party Time 7,50 € -30% 5,25€ 05-nov Demon Turf: Neon Splash 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 01-nov Party Party Time 5,00 € -30% 3,50€ 05-nov Desktop Soccer 2 7,50 € -30% 5,25€ 05-nov MADiSON 34,99 € -29% 24,99€ 18-oct Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 21,99 € -25% 16,49€ 16-oct A Castle Full of Cats 3,99 € -25% 2,99€ 22-oct Smile For Me 13,99 € -25% 10,49€ 16-oct Sentimental Death Loop 19,49 € -20% 15,59€ 11-nov Park Racer 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 09-nov Mugen Souls 39,99 € -20% 31,99€ 26-oct Long Gone Days 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 09-nov The 7th Guest 14,62 € -20% 11,69€ 15-oct Death or Treat 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 18-oct How 2 Escape 14,99 € -20% 11,99€ 16-oct Virgo Versus The Zodiac 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 16-oct LISA: The Painful – Definitive Edition 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 16-oct Crime O’Clock 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 16-oct Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! 12,49 € -20% 9,99€ 16-oct LISA: Definitive Edition 24,99 € -20% 19,99€ 16-oct LISA: The Joyful – Definitive Edition 9,99 € -20% 7,99€ 16-oct Japanese Goblins 2,49 € -20% 1,99€ 21-oct Hentai Dream 2,50 € -20% 2,00€ 21-oct Hentai Uni 2,20 € -20% 1,76€ 21-oct Pirates on Target 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 26-oct Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 05-nov Evil Tonight 14,99 € -15% 12,74€ 09-nov Midnight Deluxe 4,99 € -10% 4,49€ 25-oct