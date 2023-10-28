Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2. Suika Game

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Sonic Superstars

5. Minecraft

6. Stardew Valley

7. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

8. Dave the Diver

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Mario Party Superstars

11. Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

12. Among Us

13. Quake II

14. Airplane Flight Simulator

15. Witchy Life Story

16. Cars 3: Driven to Win

17. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

18. Nintendo Switch Sports

19. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light

20. Red Dead Redemption

21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

22. The Game of Life 2

23. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

24. Super Meat Boy Forever

25. Dicey Dungeons

26. Wolfenstein II

27. Pikmin 4

28. Hole io

29. Pokemon Violet

30. Just Dance 2023 Edition

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Stardew Valley

3. Dave the Diver

4. Among Us

5. Quake II

6. Airplane Flight Simulator

7. Witchy Life Story

8. The Game of Life 2

9. Super Meat Boy Forever

10. Dicey Dungeons

11. Hole io

12. A Little to the Left

13. Don’t Starve Together

14. Human: Fall Flat

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. Amnesia: Collection

17. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

18. Vampire Survivors

19. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

20. Tools Up

21. Arise: A Simple Story

22. Hollow Knight

23. Subnautica

24. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

25. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

26. Disco Elysium

27. The Jackbox Party Pack 10

28. Death and Taxes

29. Retro Bowl

30. Castle Crashers Remastered