Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2. Suika Game
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Sonic Superstars
5. Minecraft
6. Stardew Valley
7. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
8. Dave the Diver
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Mario Party Superstars
11. Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1
12. Among Us
13. Quake II
14. Airplane Flight Simulator
15. Witchy Life Story
16. Cars 3: Driven to Win
17. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
18. Nintendo Switch Sports
19. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger + Dying Light
20. Red Dead Redemption
21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
22. The Game of Life 2
23. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
24. Super Meat Boy Forever
25. Dicey Dungeons
26. Wolfenstein II
27. Pikmin 4
28. Hole io
29. Pokemon Violet
30. Just Dance 2023 Edition
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Stardew Valley
3. Dave the Diver
4. Among Us
5. Quake II
6. Airplane Flight Simulator
7. Witchy Life Story
8. The Game of Life 2
9. Super Meat Boy Forever
10. Dicey Dungeons
11. Hole io
12. A Little to the Left
13. Don’t Starve Together
14. Human: Fall Flat
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. Amnesia: Collection
17. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
18. Vampire Survivors
19. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
20. Tools Up
21. Arise: A Simple Story
22. Hollow Knight
23. Subnautica
24. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
25. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
26. Disco Elysium
27. The Jackbox Party Pack 10
28. Death and Taxes
29. Retro Bowl
30. Castle Crashers Remastered
