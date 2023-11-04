Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

All Games

1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2. Suika Game

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Dave the Diver

5. Among Us

6. Minecraft

7. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

8. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

9. Stardew Valley

10. Blasphemous + Blasphemous II

11. Super Meat Boy Forever

12. Cult of the Lamb

13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14. Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition

15. Just Dance 2023 Edition

16. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

17. Witchy Life Story

18. Mario Party Superstars

19. The Game of Life 2

20. Fashion Dreamer

21. Hole io

22. Little Nightmares I + II

23. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

24. Quake II

25. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

26. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

27. MLB The Show 23

28. Spiritfarer

29. A Little to the Left

30. Sonic Superstars

Download-Only Games

1. Suika Game

2. Dave the Diver

3. Among Us

4. Stardew Valley

5. Super Meat Boy Foreer

6. Witchy Life Story

7. The Game of Life 2

8. Hole io

9. Quake II

10. A Little to the Left

11. Dicey Dungeons

12. Airplane Flight Simulator

13. Five Nights at Freddy’s

14. Amnesia: Collection

15. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

16. Outlast: Bundle of Terror

17. Subnautica

18. Death and Taxes

19. Human: Fall Flat

20. Lost in Random

21. Disco Elsyium

22. Castle Crashers Remastered

23. Death’s Door

24. Disney Dreamlight Valley

25. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

26. The Jackbox Party Pack 10

27. The Walking Dead

28. Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment

29. Hollow Knight

30. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game