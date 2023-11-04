Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
All Games
1. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
2. Suika Game
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Dave the Diver
5. Among Us
6. Minecraft
7. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
8. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
9. Stardew Valley
10. Blasphemous + Blasphemous II
11. Super Meat Boy Forever
12. Cult of the Lamb
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition
15. Just Dance 2023 Edition
16. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
17. Witchy Life Story
18. Mario Party Superstars
19. The Game of Life 2
20. Fashion Dreamer
21. Hole io
22. Little Nightmares I + II
23. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
24. Quake II
25. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
26. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
27. MLB The Show 23
28. Spiritfarer
29. A Little to the Left
30. Sonic Superstars
Download-Only Games
1. Suika Game
2. Dave the Diver
3. Among Us
4. Stardew Valley
5. Super Meat Boy Foreer
6. Witchy Life Story
7. The Game of Life 2
8. Hole io
9. Quake II
10. A Little to the Left
11. Dicey Dungeons
12. Airplane Flight Simulator
13. Five Nights at Freddy’s
14. Amnesia: Collection
15. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
16. Outlast: Bundle of Terror
17. Subnautica
18. Death and Taxes
19. Human: Fall Flat
20. Lost in Random
21. Disco Elsyium
22. Castle Crashers Remastered
23. Death’s Door
24. Disney Dreamlight Valley
25. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
26. The Jackbox Party Pack 10
27. The Walking Dead
28. Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
29. Hollow Knight
30. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Laisser un commentaire