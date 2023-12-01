Au Japon, Nintendo a commencé à partager le Top 20 mensuel des jeux pour la Nintendo Switch sur son site web. Le Top 20 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en novembre 2023, et couvre uniquement les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon.

Voici le dernier Top 20 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch au Japon, couvrant la période allant du 1ᵉʳ au 30 novembre :

01./01. – Suika Game (Aladdin X) [09.12.2021] {240 ¥}

02./00. – Super Mario RPG (Nintendo) [17.11.2023] {6 500 ¥} / NEW

03./00. – Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami) [16.11.2023] {6 930 ¥} / NEW

04./02. – Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {6 500 ¥}

05./00. – DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (Square-Enix) [01.12.2023] {7 678 ¥} / NEW

06./00. – Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous) [02.11.2023] {6 578 ¥} / NEW

07./00. – WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo) [03.11.2023] {5 400 ¥} / NEW

08./00. – Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) [14.11.2023] {8 778 ¥} / NEW

09./00. – Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (Capcom) [25.4.2019] {4 063 ¥} (88% off until December 4th)

10./00. – Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.2.2019] {2 990 ¥}

11./04. – Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.8.2018] {2 750 ¥}

12./00. – Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) [12.11.2020] {3 278 ¥}

13./00. – STAR OCEAN: THE SECOND STORY R (Square-Enix) [02.11.2023] {6 578 ¥} / NEW

14./10. – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {7 900 ¥}

15./11. – Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.3.2021] {3 990 ¥} (was 60% off until November 8th)

16./03. – Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch (Takara TOMY) [06.10.2023] {6 600 ¥}

17./09. – Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) [28.12.2017] {1 530 ¥}

18./12. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {6 578 ¥}

19./16. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {6 578 ¥}

20./08. – Pikmin 4 (Nintendo) [21.7.2023] {6 500 ¥}