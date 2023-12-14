Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Air Aces

Arcade Archives Aero Fighters

Aztek Tiki Talisman

Crashy Laps

Golf Guys

Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition

Hammerwatch II

Helix Jump

Hell Well

Hirilun

Koumajou Remilia II

Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas

Mechblaze

Mob Control

Palia

Pony World: Color by Numbers

Potion Craft

Rising Dusk

Sakura Agent

Skater XL

Sprout Valley + Bit Orchard: Animal Valley

Stickman’s Arena

Super Prehistoic World Adventure

The Smurfs: Colorful Stories

ToyBox Christmas

Trip World DX

Twin Mind: Power of Love Collector’s Edition

Vege Bubble Shoot

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains

Yukar From the Abyss

Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus

Zumaji Delux

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (Nihon Falcom) [Japan]

Tenka Touitsu SSB (Systemsoft beta) [Japan]

Docchi no i Ga Suki Desu ka? (Entergram) [ Japan

Gates of The Mind (GaGa Games Studio) [Japan]

Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Tokkyuu Romance Car! Odakyuu Dentetsu-hen (Sonic Powered) [Japan]

Oaken (Goblinz Studio) [Japan]

Les DLC de la semaine :

Pokemon Scarlet / Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – Part 2: The Indigo Disk

LEGO 2D Drive Premium Drive Pass Season 3