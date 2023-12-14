Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Air Aces
Arcade Archives Aero Fighters
Aztek Tiki Talisman
Crashy Laps
Golf Guys
Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition
Hammerwatch II
Helix Jump
Hell Well
Hirilun
Koumajou Remilia II
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Cat’s Cosmic Atlas
Mechblaze
Mob Control
Palia
Pony World: Color by Numbers
Potion Craft
Rising Dusk
Sakura Agent
Skater XL
Sprout Valley + Bit Orchard: Animal Valley
Stickman’s Arena
Super Prehistoic World Adventure
The Smurfs: Colorful Stories
ToyBox Christmas
Trip World DX
Twin Mind: Power of Love Collector’s Edition
Vege Bubble Shoot
Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains
Yukar From the Abyss
Yuletide Legends: Who Framed Santa Claus
Zumaji Delux
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (Nihon Falcom) [Japan]
- Tenka Touitsu SSB (Systemsoft beta) [Japan]
-
Docchi no i Ga Suki Desu ka? (Entergram) [Japan]
- Gates of The Mind (GaGa Games Studio) [Japan]
- Tetsudou Nippon! RealPro Tokkyuu Romance Car! Odakyuu Dentetsu-hen (Sonic Powered) [Japan]
- Oaken (Goblinz Studio) [Japan]
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Pokemon Scarlet / Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero – Part 2: The Indigo Disk
- LEGO 2D Drive Premium Drive Pass Season 3
