Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 4 au 10 décembre2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

01./03. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 82.470 / 1.232.981 (+33%)

02./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 62.488 / 540.444 (-4%)

03./01. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2023.12.01} (¥6.980) – 51.698 / 398.281 (-85%)

04./05. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (¥5.980) – 26.879 / 1.005.562 (+101%)

05./04. [NSW] Super Mario RPG <RPG> (Nintendo) {2023.11.17} (¥5.980) – 17.082 / 396.836 (-29%)

06./00. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade [New Price Edition] <RPG> (Square Enix) {2023.12.07} (¥4.980) – 14.085 / NEW

07./06. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! <ETC> (Nintendo) {2023.11.03} (¥4.980) – 13.544 / 87.823 (+41%)

08./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 12.861 / 3.338.767 (+62%)

09./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.189 / 5.568.741 (+44%)

10./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 11.398 / 5.347.546 (+60%)

Ventes consoles :

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 92.776 | 79.055 | 158.106 | 3.799.100 | 4.467.907 | 31.523.147 | | PS5 # | 44.166 | 43.946 | 18.822 | 2.463.209 | 1.014.739 | 4.840.598 | | XBS # | 2.508 | 2.190 | 1.524 | 139.074 | 267.718 | 537.469 | | PS4 # | 2.179 | 853 | 3.150 | 69.743 | 16.501 | 9.487.510 | | 3DS # | 16 | 15 | 64 | 2.980 | 10.163 | 24.600.877 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 141.645 | 126.059 | 181.666 | 6.474.106 | 5.777.028 | 72.182.292 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 34.637 | 36.552 | 16.615 | 2.131.550 | 907.047 | 4.191.495 | | PS5DE | 9.529 | 7.394 | 2.207 | 331.659 | 107.692 | 649.103 | | XBS X | 2.269 | 1.925 | 218 | 70.780 | 98.754 | 243.191 | | XBS S | 239 | 265 | 1.306 | 68.294 | 168.964 | 294.278 | |NSWOLED| 62.236 | 57.012 | 102.962 | 2.685.350 | 2.618.000 | 6.257.362 | | NSW L | 17.391 | 13.048 | 24.536 | 522.885 | 627.710 | 5.626.579 | | NSW | 13.149 | 8.995 | 30.608 | 590.865 | 1.222.197 | 19.639.206 | | PS4 | 2.179 | 853 | 3.150 | 69.743 | 16.501 | 7.911.787 | |n-2DSLL| 16 | 15 | 64 | 2.980 | 10.163 | 1.205.932 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+