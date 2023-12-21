Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 11 au 17 décembre 2023) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (5.980 ¥) – 94.682 / 1.327.663 (+15%)

02./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (6.300 ¥) – 62.617 / 603.061 (+0%)

03./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2023.12.01} (6.980 ¥) – 35.161 / 433.442 (-32%)

04./04. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (5.980 ¥) – 34.876 / 1.040.438 (+30%)

05./05. [NSW] Super Mario RPG <RPG> (Nintendo) {2023.11.17} (5.980 ¥) – 17.355 / 414.191 (+2%)

06./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (3.600 ¥) – 16.983 / 3.355.750 (+32%)

07./07. [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! <ETC> (Nintendo) {2023.11.03} (4.980 ¥) – 16.584 / 104.407 (+22%)

08./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (5.980 ¥) – 16.405 / 5.585.146 (+35%)

09./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (7.200 ¥) – 14.724 / 5.362.270 (+29%)

10./15. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2023.11.03} (9.162 ¥) – 13.516 / 41.222 (+79%)

Ventes consoles :

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 94.643 | 92.776 | 173.083 | 3.893.743 | 4.640.990 | 31.617.790 | | PS5 # | 42.316 | 44.166 | 70.496 | 2.505.525 | 1.085.235 | 4.882.914 | | PS4 # | 2.430 | 2.179 | 3.161 | 72.173 | 19.662 | 9.489.940 | | XBS # | 1.479 | 2.508 | 910 | 140.553 | 268.628 | 538.948 | | 3DS # | 19 | 16 | 48 | 2.999 | 10.211 | 24.600.896 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 140.887 | 141.645 | 247.698 | 6.614.993 | 6.024.726 | 72.323.198 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 34.468 | 34.637 | 64.420 | 2.166.018 | 971.467 | 4.225.963 | | PS5DE | 7.848 | 9.529 | 6.076 | 339.507 | 113.768 | 656.951 | | XBS X | 1.239 | 2.269 | 35 | 72.019 | 98.789 | 244.430 | | XBS S | 240 | 239 | 875 | 68.534 | 169.839 | 294.518 | |NSWOLED| 62.868 | 62.236 | 97.909 | 2.748.218 | 2.715.909 | 6.320.230 | | NSW L | 15.948 | 17.391 | 28.049 | 538.833 | 655.759 | 5.642.527 | | NSW | 15.827 | 13.149 | 47.125 | 606.692 | 1.269.322 | 19.655.033 | | PS4 | 2.430 | 2.179 | 3.161 | 72.173 | 19.662 | 7.914.217 | |n-2DSLL| 19 | 16 | 48 | 2.999 | 10.211 | 1.205.951 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+