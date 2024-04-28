Capcom lance des promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Capcom Fighting Collection
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|08-mai
|Devil May Cry
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Devil May Cry 2
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|29,99 €
|-83%
|5,09€
|08-mai
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|29,99 €
|-33%
|20,09€
|08-mai
|Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-mai
|Mega Man 11
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-mai
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|08-mai
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|08-mai
|Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|08-mai
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|14,99 €
|-47%
|7,94€
|08-mai
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|08-mai
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-mai
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-mai
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-mai
|Monster Hunter Rise
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|OKAMI HD
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Onimusha: Warlords
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-mai
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil 0
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil 2 Cloud
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil 3 Cloud
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-mai
|resident evil 4
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil 5
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil 6
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard Cloud
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil Revelations
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil Revelations 2
|24,99 €
|-68%
|7,99€
|08-mai
|Resident Evil Village Cloud
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|Shinsekai Into the Depths
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-mai
|Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
|29,99 €
|-67%
|9,89€
|08-mai
|The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
|39,99 €
|-60%
|15,99€
|08-mai
|Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|08-mai
