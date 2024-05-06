En Europe, Nintendo partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console. Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en avril 2024, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop.

Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 30 avril 2024 !

01./04. [NSW] Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

02./01. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

04./08. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

05./07. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

06./02. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo) [22.3.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99}

07./05. [NSW] Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (Mob Entertainment) [15.01.2024] {4.49€ / £4.09}

08./03. [NSW] Balatro (Playstack) [20.2.2024] {13.99€ / £12.79}

09./12. [NSW] Suika Game (Aladdin X) [20.10.2023] {2.99€ / £2.69}

10./00. [NSW] Grounded (Microsoft Studios) [16.04.2024] {39.99€ / £34.99} / NEW

11./00. [NSW] Among Us (Innersloth) [15.12.2020] {4.29€ / £3.89}

12./00. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

13./00. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

14./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2024] {69.99€ / £59.99}

15./15. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018] {59.99€/ £49.99}