Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 29 avril au 5 mai 2024) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Ventes jeux :

01./00. [NSW] Endless Ocean: Luminous <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.05.02} (¥4.980) – 28.345 / NEW <80-100%>

02./01. [PS5] Stellar Blade <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.04.26} (¥8.164) – 18.133 / 67.131 <80-100%> (-63%)

03./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 13.572 / 5.825.584 <80-100%> (+81%)

04./09. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! <ACT> (Nintendo) {2024.03.22} (¥5.980) – 9.933 / 160.351 <60-80%> (+37%)

05./12. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 9.790 / 1.846.076 <80-100%> (+56%)

06./13. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.735 / 3.516.475 <80-100%> (+63%)

07./19. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 7.713 / 5.501.211 <80-100%> (+97%)

08./14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 7.279 / 7.760.015 <80-100%> (+45%)

09./17. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: The Earth Spins with Hope! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 7.104 / 1.048.737 <80-100%> (+62%)

10./18. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 6.200 / 4.292.628 <80-100%> (+43%)

11./02. [NSW] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes <RPG> (505 Games) {2024.04.23} (¥5.300) – 5.720 / 46.729 <60-80%> (-86%)

12./23. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 5.507 / 1.438.474 <80-100%> (+92%)

13./22. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.11.18} (¥5.980) – 5.161 / 5.339.593 <80-100%> (+75%)

14./16. [PS5] Rise of the Ronin # <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2024.03.22} (¥8.164) – 4.421 / 118.347 <80-100%> (+0%)

15./26. [NSW] Mario Vs. Donkey Kong <PZL> (Nintendo) {2024.02.16} (¥4.980) – 4.415 / 156.733 <80-100%> (+70%)

16./05. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! <TBL> (Aniplex) {2024.04.25} (¥5.800) – 4.365 / 17.404 <40-60%> (-67%)

17./04. [NSW] SaGa: Emerald Beyond <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.04.25} (¥6.800) – 3.355 / 18.434 <40-60%> (-78%)

18./00. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 3.203 / 1.277.812 <80-100%> (+71%)

19./00. [NSW] Pikmin 4 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.07.21} (¥5.980) – 3.169 / 1.207.467 <80-100%> (+67%)

20./21. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth <RPG> (Square Enix) {2024.02.29} (¥8.980) – 3.157 / 327.251 <80-100%> (+1%)

21./27. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 3.147 / 1.325.974 <80-100%> (+23%)

22./00. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Special Price] <PZL> (Sega) {2022.11.17} (¥3.500) – 2.856 / 159.991 <80-100%> (+45%)

23./24. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 2.832 / 3.553.118 <80-100%> (-1%)

24./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2023.05.12} (¥7.200) – 2.731 / 1.979.416 <80-100%> (+72%)

25./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.09.22} (¥5.980) – 2.649 / 318.398 <80-100%> (+103%)

26./03. [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes <RPG> (505 Games) {2024.04.23} (¥5.300) – 2.643 / 19.434 <60-80%> (-84%)

27./00. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 2.622 / 2.282.780 <80-100%> (+37%)

28./07. [PS5] Sand Land <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.04.25} (¥8.100) – 2.450 / 10.260 <60-80%> (-69%)

29./00. [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch <TBL> (Takara Tomy) {2023.10.06} (¥6.000) – 2.348 / 206.686 <80-100%> (+86%)

30./00. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.02.24} (¥5.980) – 2.338 / 539.644 <80-100%>

Ventes consoles :