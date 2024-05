NT : The first title took almost a year to come in the western regions. The game was released on Nintendo 3DS. At that time, the Nintendo Switch was already on the market and we suppose it didn’t help the title to perform well here. Do you think the first game could have performed better if it had been released earlier here?

AY : At the time the first game was released, it was standard practice to release the Japanese version first, followed by the Western version, and Monster Hunter Stories was released in this manner. Even so, we feel that Western players received this turn-based RPG well and that reception led to the development of the second game.

NT : Monster Hunter Stories 2 is already available. The title is successful, both in terms of media reception and player’s feedback. Did this have an influence on bringing back the first installment on modern platforms?

AY : Yes, the successful release and positive global reception to the second title, released in 2021, was a major factor. Now that Nintendo 3DS online services and eShop have ceased operation, it’s difficult for new players to try the original game, and so we decided to port the game to current-gen consoles. To encourage players who already played the first game to pick it up again, we added full Japanese and English voice support, as well as a museum mode with artwork and music to enjoy.

NT : Speaking about the players’ feedback, considering all the improvements brought on the experience (storyline, gameplay, lore), does bringing back the first game now give you an additional challenge? Or, on the contrary, do you think about it as a good opportunity for the players who missed the first game to finally get their hands on the original installment?

AY : We see it as a chance to get people to check out the series again. The sequel is indeed more sophisticated, but the original game is still charming and unique, and we’ve made improvements such as to the UI which will make it more comfortable to play.

Also, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin had full English and Japanese voice support, which was a big reason players found the storyline more immersive and made the game better overall. We therefore immediately looked to full voice implementation as a priority feature for the port of the first game to current generation hardware, and feel that this has given the game a level of polish that makes it feel fresh when played today. Even if you’ve played the original version, we hope you check out the new version and get even more into the story!

NT : Monster Hunter Stories series seems to be an attempt to broaden the audience. It brings the series to challenge new genres and eventually reach a wider audience. After two games, do you consider Stories had managed to reach that new audience? Or did it become clear that players who have jumped into this cute Monster Hunter experience mainly came from the Monster Hunter series fanbase?

AY : The Monster Hunter Stories titles are RPGs which allow players to enjoy the world of Monster Hunter regardless of their action game skill level, and can be enjoyed by everyone from RPG fans (especially those who like turn-based systems) to those who love games where you raise and train creatures.

Both titles have been well received by both existing MH fans and those new to the games, but ultimately they are just a small part of the larger Monster Hunter franchise. We hope that this port will be an opportunity for as many players as possible to discover the Monster Hunter Stories series.