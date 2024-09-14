Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Hogwarts Legacy

2. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

3. Minecraft

4. Castlevania Dominus Collection

5. Civilization VI

6. Stardew Valley

7. Among Us

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Pizza Tower

10. It Takes Two

11. NBA 2K24

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Nintendo Switch Sports

14. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

16. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

17. Mario Party Superstars

18. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

19. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21. The Oregon Trail

22. Death’s Door

23. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

24. Overcooked: Special Edition

25. Contra Anniversary Collection

26. Cult of the Lamb

27. Pico Park 2

28. Just Dance 2024 Edition Deluxe Edition

29. Unravel Two

30. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Download-Only Games

1. Castlevania Dominus Collection

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. Pizza Tower

5. Castlevania Anniversary Collection

6. The Oregon Trail

7. Death’s Door

8. Contra Anniversary Collection

9. Pico Park 2

10. Minami Lane

11. Island Survival: Craft, Build, Grow

12. A Little to the Left

13. Balatro

14. Castlevania Advance Collection

15. Disney Dreamlight Valley

16. Hollow Knight

17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate

18. The Last Campfire

19. Thief Puzzle

20. Ultimate Chicken Horse

21. Pico Park

22. Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

23. Thank Goodness You’re Here

24. Little Kitty, Big City

25. Stick Fight: The Game

26. Wylde Flowers

27. Ori and the Blind Forest

28. House Flipper

29. Alien: Isolation

30. Cooking