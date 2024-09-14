Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Hogwarts Legacy
2. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
3. Minecraft
4. Castlevania Dominus Collection
5. Civilization VI
6. Stardew Valley
7. Among Us
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Pizza Tower
10. It Takes Two
11. NBA 2K24
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Nintendo Switch Sports
14. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
16. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
17. Mario Party Superstars
18. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
19. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
21. The Oregon Trail
22. Death’s Door
23. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
24. Overcooked: Special Edition
25. Contra Anniversary Collection
26. Cult of the Lamb
27. Pico Park 2
28. Just Dance 2024 Edition Deluxe Edition
29. Unravel Two
30. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Castlevania Dominus Collection
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. Pizza Tower
5. Castlevania Anniversary Collection
6. The Oregon Trail
7. Death’s Door
8. Contra Anniversary Collection
9. Pico Park 2
10. Minami Lane
11. Island Survival: Craft, Build, Grow
12. A Little to the Left
13. Balatro
14. Castlevania Advance Collection
15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
16. Hollow Knight
17. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
18. The Last Campfire
19. Thief Puzzle
20. Ultimate Chicken Horse
21. Pico Park
22. Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
23. Thank Goodness You’re Here
24. Little Kitty, Big City
25. Stick Fight: The Game
26. Wylde Flowers
27. Ori and the Blind Forest
28. House Flipper
29. Alien: Isolation
30. Cooking
