Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 30 septembre au 6 octobre 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.
Top software:
01./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 48.208 / 248.329 (-76%)
02./00. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.10.03} (¥7.700) – 13.838 / NEW
03./00. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.10.03} (¥7.700) – 9.645 / NEW
04./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.576 / 6.019.200 (+26%)
05./10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.053 / 7.926.358 (+12%)
06./11. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.654 / 3.647.809 (+13%)
07./12. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 5.553 / 1.438.792 (+17%)
08./14. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 4.677 / 3.640.284 (+23%)
09./00. [NSW] Honey Vibes # <ADV> (Idea Factory) {2024.10.03} (¥7.800) – 4.668 / NEW
10./04. [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 <SPT> (Electronic Arts) {2024.09.27} (¥6.091) – 4.602 / 17.934 (-65%)
Top hardware :
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 63.807 | 74.351 | 110.241 | 2.219.833 | 3.158.114 | 34.006.489 |
| PS5 # | 12.551 | 10.799 | 33.754 | 1.105.836 | 2.111.294 | 6.070.693 |
| XBS # | 355 | 557 | 995 | 86.983 | 114.667 | 627.090 |
| PS4 # | 47 | 31 | 1.020 | 13.219 | 56.852 | 9.504.278 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 76.760 | 85.738 | 146.031 | 3.426.033 | 5.443.639 | 74.809.642 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 10.246 | 8.978 | 31.995 | 914.897 | 1.841.841 | 5.213.067 |
| PS5DE | 2.305 | 1.821 | 1.759 | 190.939 | 269.453 | 857.626 |
| XBS X | 94 | 187 | 571 | 62.567 | 51.390 | 307.551 |
| XBS S | 261 | 370 | 424 | 24.416 | 63.277 | 319.539 |
|NSWOLED| 38.451 | 34.464 | 100.019 | 1.547.334 | 2.226.169 | 7.975.492 |
| NSW L | 19.331 | 34.924 | 5.085 | 443.917 | 414.039 | 6.117.991 |
| NSW | 6.025 | 4.963 | 5.137 | 228.582 | 517.906 | 19.913.006 |
| PS4 | 47 | 31 | 1.020 | 13.219 | 56.852 | 7.928.555 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
Laisser un commentaire