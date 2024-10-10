Le classement des ventes de jeux vidéo au Japon pour la semaine du 30 septembre au 6 octobre 2024, publié par Famitsu, révèle quelques surprises et des tendances intéressantes dans le paysage vidéoludique nippon.

Top software:

01./01. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom <ADV> (Nintendo) {2024.09.26} (¥6.980) – 48.208 / 248.329 (-76%)

02./00. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.10.03} (¥7.700) – 13.838 / NEW

03./00. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream <RPG> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2024.10.03} (¥7.700) – 9.645 / NEW

04./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.576 / 6.019.200 (+26%)

05./10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 6.053 / 7.926.358 (+12%)

06./11. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.654 / 3.647.809 (+13%)

07./12. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports # <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 5.553 / 1.438.792 (+17%)

08./14. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 4.677 / 3.640.284 (+23%)

09./00. [NSW] Honey Vibes # <ADV> (Idea Factory) {2024.10.03} (¥7.800) – 4.668 / NEW

10./04. [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 <SPT> (Electronic Arts) {2024.09.27} (¥6.091) – 4.602 / 17.934 (-65%)

Top hardware :