Znicoboc nous propose une nouvelle vidéo aujourd’hui : 30 jeux Indépendants méconnus sur Nintendo Switch à découvrir absolument.
La liste des jeux :
- The Outbound Ghost
- Fae Farm
- A Little to the Left
- Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes: Definitive Edition
- Worlds of Aria
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Dordogne
- Frogun
- Pupperazzi
- Thronefall
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
- Peglin
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Demon Turf
- Nobody Saves the World
- The Punchuin
- Grindstone
- Last Monarch
- Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
- The Last Spell
- Hero’s Hour
- Easy Come Easy Golf
- Cat Quest III
- Megaquarium
- OXENFREE
- SteamWorld Dig
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- One Step From Eden
- WitchSpring R
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret
