Vous avez adoré la première vidéo, Znicoboc nous propose donc une nouvelle vidéo aujourd’hui : 30 jeux méconnus sur Nintendo Switch à découvrir absolument.
Si vous avez louper la première vidéo, c’est par ici.
Le volume 2 :
- Fights in Tight Spaces
- Nuclear Throne
- Botany Manor
- Littlewood
- Frog Detective
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Monster Train First Class
- Creature in the Well
- Risk of Rain 2
- Shovel Knight Dig
- The Touryst
- ODSM
- Snack World : Mordus de donjons – Gold
- Super Sami Roll
- Foretales
- Garden Story
- Into the breach
- Jenny LeClue – Detectivu
- Let’s Revolution
- Loop8
- Ghost Trick: Détective fantôme
- Little Noah
- Lover in dangerous Spacetime
- Various Daylife
- Yes your Graces
- Crowns and Paws
- Hundred Days
- Iris and the Gaint
- Mighty Goose
- Little Witch Nobeta
