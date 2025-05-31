Alors que la Nintendo Switch 2 débarque dans quelques jours, nous vous proposons de retrouver dans le tableau suivant, une liste de 34 jeux avec à chaque fois, le meilleur prix (au moment où nous avons rédigé ces lignes).
L’occasion de trouver le (ou les) jeux qui accompagneront les premiers jours de votre nouvelle console hybride de Nintendo… Certains jeux ne seront disponibles que sur l’eShop et mis à part une éventuelle promo (comme c’est actuellement le cas pour Suikoden I&II HD Remaster), le meilleur moyen d’obtenir un bon tarif est de passer par notre partenaire instant-gaming qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
Sans plus attendre, voici le tableau des meilleurs promos:
|Titre
|Date de sortie
|Type Cartouche
|Prix officiel
|Meilleur Prix
|BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster
|05/06/2025
|Carte clé
|39,99
|29,90
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|05/06/2025
|Complète
|69,99
|59,99
|Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
|05/09/2025
|Complète
|–
|64,99
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|17/07/2025
|Complète
|69,99
|59,90
|HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition
|05/06/2025
|Carte clé
|59,99
|49,99
|Hogwarts Legacy : L’Héritage de Poudlard
|05/06/2025
|Carte clé
|59,99
|35€ + Patch
|Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
|05/06/2025
|eShop
|39,99
|39,99
|Mario Kart World
|05/06/2025
|Complète
|79,99
|69,90
|NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition
|05/06/2025
|eShop
|69,99
|69,99
|Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2S
|05/06/2025
|eShop
|39,99
|39,99
|RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
|19/06/2025
|Carte clé
|49,99
|49,99
|Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition
|05/06/2025
|Complète
|69,99
|69,99
|Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|05/06/2025
|Code in a Box
|–
|59,99
|SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS
|05/06/2025
|Carte clé
|49,99
|49,99
|SPLIT FICTION
|05/06/2025
|Code in a Box
|49,99
|44,99
|Star Wars: Outlaws Gold Edition
|04/09/2025
|Carte clé
|–
|54,17
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition
|27/08/2025
|Carte clé
|59,99
|59,99
|Street Fighter™ 6 Years 1-2
|05/06/2025
|Carte clé
|59,99
|44,49
|Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch™ 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars
|05/06/2025
|eShop
|49,99
|39,99 (Promo eShop)
|Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV
|24/07/2025
|Complète
|79,99
|59,90
|Survival Kids
|05/06/2025
|eShop
|49,99
|49,99
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|05/06/2025
|Complète
|79,99
|59,90
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|05/06/2025
|Complète
|79,99
|59,90
|Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4
|11/07/2025
|Carte clé
|–
|49,99
|Wild Hearts S
|25/07/2025
|Carte clé
|–
|49,99
|Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
|05/06/2025
|Carte clé
|49,99
|49,99
Laisser un commentaire