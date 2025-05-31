Titre Date de sortie Type Cartouche Prix officiel Meilleur Prix

BRAVELY DEFAULT FLYING FAIRY HD Remaster 05/06/2025 Carte clé 39,99 29,90

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition 05/06/2025 Complète 69,99 59,99

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion 05/09/2025 Complète – 64,99

Donkey Kong Bananza 17/07/2025 Complète 69,99 59,90

HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition 05/06/2025 Carte clé 59,99 49,99

Hogwarts Legacy : L’Héritage de Poudlard 05/06/2025 Carte clé 59,99 35€ + Patch

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess 05/06/2025 eShop 39,99 39,99

Mario Kart World 05/06/2025 Complète 79,99 69,90

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening Complete Edition 05/06/2025 eShop 69,99 69,99

Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2S 05/06/2025 eShop 39,99 39,99

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army 19/06/2025 Carte clé 49,99 49,99

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition 05/06/2025 Complète 69,99 69,99

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 05/06/2025 Code in a Box – 59,99

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS 05/06/2025 Carte clé 49,99 49,99

SPLIT FICTION 05/06/2025 Code in a Box 49,99 44,99

Star Wars: Outlaws Gold Edition 04/09/2025 Carte clé – 54,17

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition 27/08/2025 Carte clé 59,99 59,99

Street Fighter™ 6 Years 1-2 05/06/2025 Carte clé 59,99 44,49

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch™ 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars 05/06/2025 eShop 49,99 39,99 (Promo eShop)

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ＋ Jamboree TV 24/07/2025 Complète 79,99 59,90

Survival Kids 05/06/2025 eShop 49,99 49,99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 05/06/2025 Complète 79,99 59,90

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 05/06/2025 Complète 79,99 59,90

Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 11/07/2025 Carte clé – 49,99

Wild Hearts S 25/07/2025 Carte clé – 49,99