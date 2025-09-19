Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Cette semaine vous pourrez jouer avec les briques de LEGO Voyagers ou de (re)découvrir Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter. N’oublions pas l’inspecteur Waffles qui revient avec sa première aventure ou encore Gloomy Eyes (la dernière production Arte) pour ne citer qu’eux… Encore une semaine riche en belles nouveautés sur Nintendo Switch 1 et 2 !
Les sorties de la semaine :
Nintendo Switch 2:
- LEGO Voyagers
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Nintendo Switch :
- .cat 2
- All of You
- Alphadia 3
- Bad Cat
- Band Girls
- BooBooBuster
- Brain Training: Art Puzzle
- Bratz Rhythm & Style
- Cats vs Dogs
- Class of Heroes 3 Remaster
- Cross Pix 3
- Dead Charge
- Dino Party Island
- Eggconsole Daidassou PC-8801
- Extinction Rifts
- Fling It: Shoe Kicking
- Formula Legends
- Gangsters in Love
- Gang Wars: Cards and Bullets
- Gloomy Eyes
- Henry Halfhead
- Hidden Cats in Tokyo
- Hyakki Yako Survivors
- Illusion of Itehari
- Inspector Waffles: Early Days
- King of Ping Pong: Megamix
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Daechon Beach
- LEGO Voyagers
- Life in Terminal Simulator: Airport Adventures
- LumineNight
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark
- Meatshaker
- Monstrous Lovers
- Noir Mafia Simulator: 1960s American Crime
- Platypus Reclayed
- Pocket Nook
- Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition
- QQQbeats
- Rolling Star
- Storm Lancers
- Strange Antiquities
- Temari Trials
- The Blogger: Pumpkins and Witches
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- War Mongrels
- Wheretheskyis
- Zoe Begone
Démos de la semaine :
- Gloomy Eyes
- Little Nightmares 3
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 4 promos sur Nintendo Switch 2 et 885 promos sur Nintendo Switch cette semaine !
Nintendo Switch 2:
