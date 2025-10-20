Le Nintendo eShop américain propose actuellement une nouvelle salve de promotions exceptionnelles, avec plusieurs titres atteignant leur prix le plus bas historique. Parmi eux, on retrouve les jeux de la série Sniper Elite, ainsi que la saga Ty the Tasmanian Tiger, sans oublier de nombreux classiques indépendants incontournables comme Celeste, Limbo ou Inside.
Voici la sélection complète des meilleures offres du moment, classées par catégorie pour plus de clarté :
Les meilleures offres « action/aventure »
|Jeu
|Prix actuel
|Ancien prix
|Réduction
|Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition
|5,24 $
|34,99 $
|-85 %
|Sniper Elite 4
|9,99 $
|39,99 $
|-75 %
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|5,24 $
|34,99 $
|-85 %
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|9,99 $
|49,99 $
|-80 %
|Hogwarts Legacy
|11,99 $
|59,99 $
|-80 %
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|9,99 $
|39,99 $
|-75 %
|Tropico 6
|17,49 $
|49,99 $
|-65 %
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|7,99 $
|19,99 $
|-60 %
Les classiques remasterisés à petit prix
|Jeu
|Prix actuel
|Ancien prix
|Réduction
|Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD
|8,74 $
|24,99 $
|-65 %
|Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 HD
|8,74 $
|24,99 $
|-65 %
|Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4
|5,24 $
|14,99 $
|-65 %
|BloodRayne: ReVamped
|12,99 $
|19,99 $
|-35 %
|BloodRayne 2: ReVamped
|11,99 $
|19,99 $
|-40 %
|BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
|10,99 $
|19,99 $
|-45 %
|The House of the Dead: Remake
|2,49 $
|24,99 $
|-90 %
Les perles indépendantes
|Jeu
|Prix actuel
|Ancien prix
|Réduction
|Celeste
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|-75 %
|Inside
|1,99 $
|19,99 $
|-90 %
|Limbo
|1,99 $
|9,99 $
|-80 %
|Figment
|1,99 $
|19,99 $
|-90 %
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|1,99 $
|24,99 $
|-92 %
|Going Under
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|-75 %
|Blossom Tales
|3,74 $
|14,99 $
|-75 %
|Darkwood
|3,74 $
|14,99 $
|-75 %
|Tinykin
|6,24 $
|24,99 $
|-75 %
|Superhot
|7,49 $
|24,99 $
|-70 %
|Heavenly Bodies
|7,99 $
|19,99 $
|-60 %
Les curiosités et expériences narratives
|Jeu
|Prix actuel
|Ancien prix
|Réduction
|Gnosia
|17,49 $
|24,99 $
|-30 %
|Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
|1,99 $
|24,99 $
|-90 %
|Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened
|3,99 $
|39,99 $
|-90 %
|Tavern Talk
|14,29 $
|21,99 $
|-35 %
|They Bleed Pixels
|1,99 $
|14,99 $
|-85 %
|Yuppie Psycho
|6,66 $
|16,99 $
|-60 %
|Witch on the Holy Night
|23,99 $
|39,99 $
|-40 %
Gestion, stratégie et rétro
|Jeu
|Prix actuel
|Ancien prix
|Réduction
|Railgrade
|9,29 $
|29,99 $
|-70 %
|Kingdom: New Lands
|1,99 $
|14,99 $
|-85 %
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|3,99 $
|19,99 $
|-80 %
|Oceanhorn
|3,74 $
|14,99 $
|-75 %
|Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
|10,49 $
|29,99 $
|-65 %
|NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1
|19,99 $
|39,99 $
|-50 %
|Retro City Rampage DX
|2,99 $
|14,99 $
|-80 %
|Shakedown: Hawaii
|2,99 $
|19,99 $
|-85 %
Laisser un commentaire