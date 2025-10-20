Le Nintendo eShop américain propose actuellement une nouvelle salve de promotions exceptionnelles, avec plusieurs titres atteignant leur prix le plus bas historique. Parmi eux, on retrouve les jeux de la série Sniper Elite, ainsi que la saga Ty the Tasmanian Tiger, sans oublier de nombreux classiques indépendants incontournables comme Celeste, Limbo ou Inside.

Voici la sélection complète des meilleures offres du moment, classées par catégorie pour plus de clarté :

Les meilleures offres « action/aventure »

Jeu Prix actuel Ancien prix Réduction Sniper Elite 3: Ultimate Edition 5,24 $ 34,99 $ -85 % Sniper Elite 4 9,99 $ 39,99 $ -75 % Sniper Elite V2 Remastered 5,24 $ 34,99 $ -85 % Oddworld: Soulstorm 9,99 $ 49,99 $ -80 % Hogwarts Legacy 11,99 $ 59,99 $ -80 % Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 9,99 $ 39,99 $ -75 % Tropico 6 17,49 $ 49,99 $ -65 % Ark: Survival Evolved 7,99 $ 19,99 $ -60 % Les classiques remasterisés à petit prix

Jeu Prix actuel Ancien prix Réduction Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD 8,74 $ 24,99 $ -65 % Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2 HD 8,74 $ 24,99 $ -65 % Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 4 5,24 $ 14,99 $ -65 % BloodRayne: ReVamped 12,99 $ 19,99 $ -35 % BloodRayne 2: ReVamped 11,99 $ 19,99 $ -40 % BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites 10,99 $ 19,99 $ -45 % The House of the Dead: Remake 2,49 $ 24,99 $ -90 %

Les perles indépendantes

Jeu Prix actuel Ancien prix Réduction Celeste 4,99 $ 19,99 $ -75 % Inside 1,99 $ 19,99 $ -90 % Limbo 1,99 $ 9,99 $ -80 % Figment 1,99 $ 19,99 $ -90 % Figment 2: Creed Valley 1,99 $ 24,99 $ -92 % Going Under 4,99 $ 19,99 $ -75 % Blossom Tales 3,74 $ 14,99 $ -75 % Darkwood 3,74 $ 14,99 $ -75 % Tinykin 6,24 $ 24,99 $ -75 % Superhot 7,49 $ 24,99 $ -70 % Heavenly Bodies 7,99 $ 19,99 $ -60 %

Les curiosités et expériences narratives

Jeu Prix actuel Ancien prix Réduction Gnosia 17,49 $ 24,99 $ -30 % Jenny LeClue: Detectivu 1,99 $ 24,99 $ -90 % Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened 3,99 $ 39,99 $ -90 % Tavern Talk 14,29 $ 21,99 $ -35 % They Bleed Pixels 1,99 $ 14,99 $ -85 % Yuppie Psycho 6,66 $ 16,99 $ -60 % Witch on the Holy Night 23,99 $ 39,99 $ -40 %

Gestion, stratégie et rétro