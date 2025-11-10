De nouvelles offres majeures viennent d’arriver sur l’eShop nord-américain de la Nintendo Switch et de la Switch 2, avec plusieurs titres affichant leurs prix les plus bas jamais enregistrés. Parmi eux, on retrouve notamment Cocoon, The Plucky Squire, Neon White, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes ou encore Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Les réductions sont particulièrement marquées sur une large sélection de jeux indépendants et de productions AA, allant jusqu’à -90 % sur certains titres cultes. Par exemple, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night passe à 9,99 $ au lieu de 39,99 $, Dredge tombe à 9,99 $ (contre 24,99 $), Dead Cells est proposé à 12,49 $, tandis que The Plucky Squire et Cocoon chutent respectivement à 9,99 $ et 13,74 $.

Ces promotions concernent également plusieurs classiques modernes de la scène indépendante comme Gris, Katana Zero, Owlboy, Return to Monkey Island, Neon White ou SteamWorld Build. Même des jeux plus récents, comme Citizen Sleeper 2 ou Little Nightmares 3, bénéficient de réductions inédites.