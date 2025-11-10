De nouvelles offres majeures viennent d’arriver sur l’eShop nord-américain de la Nintendo Switch et de la Switch 2, avec plusieurs titres affichant leurs prix les plus bas jamais enregistrés. Parmi eux, on retrouve notamment Cocoon, The Plucky Squire, Neon White, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes ou encore Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Les réductions sont particulièrement marquées sur une large sélection de jeux indépendants et de productions AA, allant jusqu’à -90 % sur certains titres cultes. Par exemple, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night passe à 9,99 $ au lieu de 39,99 $, Dredge tombe à 9,99 $ (contre 24,99 $), Dead Cells est proposé à 12,49 $, tandis que The Plucky Squire et Cocoon chutent respectivement à 9,99 $ et 13,74 $.
Ces promotions concernent également plusieurs classiques modernes de la scène indépendante comme Gris, Katana Zero, Owlboy, Return to Monkey Island, Neon White ou SteamWorld Build. Même des jeux plus récents, comme Citizen Sleeper 2 ou Little Nightmares 3, bénéficient de réductions inédites.
|Jeu
|Prix Réduit
|Prix Original
|1000xResist
|$13.99
|$19.99
|Alwa’s Legacy
|$7.19
|$17.99
|Aragami
|$4.49
|$29.99
|Aragami 2
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Ashen
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
|$17.99
|$39.99
|Beacon Pines
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Bendy and the Dark Revival
|$9.89
|$29.99
|Blair Witch
|$5.99
|$29.99
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Bloomtown
|$14.99
|$24.99
|Blossom Tales 2
|$7.49
|$14.99
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Card Shark
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Cat Quest 3
|$11.99
|$19.99
|Citizen Sleeper
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Citizen Sleeper 2
|$16.74
|$24.99
|Cocoon
|$13.74
|$24.99
|Cozy Grove
|$7.29
|$14.99
|Cursed to Golf
|$2.99
|$19.99
|Dead Cells
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Double Dragon Gaiden
|$7.49
|$24.99
|Dredge
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|$17.49
|$49.99
|Enter the Gungeon
|$3.69
|$14.99
|Exit the Gungeon
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Far: Lone Sails
|$1.99
|$14.99
|Fate/Stay Night Remastered
|$20.99
|$29.99
|Flipping Death
|$1.99
|$19.99
|Foreclosed
|$1.99
|$19.99
|Frogun
|$5.99
|$14.99
|Gato Roboto
|$1.99
|$7.99
|Ghostrunner
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Goblin Sword
|$1.99
|$4.99
|Gone Home
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Gorogoa
|$4.49
|$14.99
|Gris
|$2.99
|$16.99
|Grow: Song of the Evertree
|$7.49
|$24.99
|Guacamelee 2
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Gunbrella
|$4.49
|$14.99
|Gunman Clive HD Collection
|$1.99
|$4.99
|Haiku the Robot
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Hindsight
|$5.99
|$14.99
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
|$7.49
|$49.99
|Human: Fall Flat
|$5.99
|$19.99
|I Am Dead
|$6.99
|$19.99
|If Found
|$4.93
|$12.99
|Jack Move
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|$7.49
|$29.99
|Katana Zero
|$8.99
|$14.99
|Kentucky Route Zero
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Killing Time: Resurrected
|$13.74
|$24.99
|Layers of Fear 2
|$4.49
|$29.99
|Layers of Fear: Legacy
|$2.99
|$19.99
|LEGO Bricktales
|$4.49
|$29.99
|LEGO Voyagers
|$19.99
|$24.99
|Lil Gator Game
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Little Nightmares
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Little Nightmares 3
|$9.89
|$29.99
|Little Noah: Scion of Paradise
|$4.49
|$14.99
|Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
|$17.49
|$24.99
|Magical Drop 6
|$2.99
|$29.99
|Mechstermination Force
|$1.99
|$11.99
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
|$22.74
|$34.99
|Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
|$11.99
|$19.99
|Moving Out 2
|$11.99
|$29.99
|Mr. Driller DrillLand
|$4.79
|$29.99
|My Friend Pedro
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Neon White
|$12.49
|$24.99
|Neva
|$12.99
|$19.99
|Outer Wilds
|$14.99
|$24.99
|Overcooked 2
|$6.24
|$24.99
|Owlboy
|$4.99
|$24.99
|Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Patapon 1 + 2 Replay
|$23.99
|$29.99
|Penny’s Big Breakaway
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Pepper Grinder
|$5.99
|$14.99
|PO’ed: Definitive Edition
|$8.99
|$19.99
|Ponpu
|$1.99
|$14.99
|Portal Knights
|$5.99
|$19.99
|PowerSlave Exhumed
|$5.99
|$19.99
|Return to Monkey Island
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Rise: Race the Future
|$5.77
|$16.49
|Risk of Rain
|$2.49
|$9.99
|Risk of Rain 2
|$6.24
|$24.99
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
|$7.49
|$29.99
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
|$16.24
|$24.99
|Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland
|$9.99
|$19.99
|Ruiner
|$3.49
|$19.99
|Sail Forth
|$11.83
|$19.99
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|$7.79
|$12.99
|Shadow Man Remastered
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Shadows Over Loathing
|$14.26
|$23.00
|Sifu
|$9.99
|$39.99
|Slain: Back From Hell
|$1.99
|$19.99
|Solar Ash
|$13.99
|$39.99
|Spells & Secrets
|$4.49
|$29.99
|Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
|$14.99
|$29.99
|SteamWorld Build
|$11.99
|$29.99
|SteamWorld Dig
|$1.99
|$9.99
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|$2.99
|$19.99
|SteamWorld Heist
|$2.99
|$19.99
|SteamWorld Heist 2
|$11.99
|$29.99
|SteamWorld Quest
|$3.74
|$24.99
|Stray
|$22.49
|$29.99
|Surgeon Simulator CPR
|$2.59
|$12.99
|System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Edition
|$23.99
|$29.990
|Tangle Tower
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Tchia
|$9.89
|$29.99
|Telling Lies
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Teslagrad 2
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Teslagrad Remastered
|$1.99
|$9.99
|Tetris Forever
|$22.74
|$34.99
|The Artful Escape
|$6.99
|$19.99
|The Falconeer
|$5.99
|$29.99
|The Making of Karateka
|$8.99
|$19.99
|The Messenger
|$3.99
|$19.99
|The Outer Worlds
|$7.49
|$29.99
|The Pathless
|$9.99
|$39.99
|The Plucky Squire
|$9.99
|$29.99
|The Sinking City
|$4.99
|$49.99
|The Thing: Remastered
|$20.99
|$29.99
|Toem
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Trek to Yomi
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Trine 4
|$5.99
|$29.99
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|$9.99
|$49.99
|Tunche
|$2.39
|$19.99
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|$2.99
|$14.99
|Turok
|$3.99
|$19.99
|Turok 2
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Turok 3
|$16.49
|$29.99
|Ultros
|$9.99
|$24.99
|Undertale
|$9.89
|$14.99
|Valfaris
|$3.74
|$24.99
|Valfaris: Mecha Therion
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Vampire Survivors
|$3.74
|$4.99
|Venba
|$4.94
|$14.99
|Victory Heat Rally
|$16.24
|$24.99
|Volgar the Viking 2
|$9.99
|$19.99
|West of Loathing
|$3.41
|$11.00
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|$4.99
|$19.99
|Wild Bastards
|$8.74
|$34.99
|Worms Armageddon
|$16.24
|$24.99
|Yars Rising
|$14.99
|$29.99
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|$5.99
|$29.99
