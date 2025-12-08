Nintendo a publié son classement mensuel des meilleures ventes sur l’eShop européen pour novembre 2025, couvrant la période du 1er au 30 novembre. Ces données concernent exclusivement les téléchargements payants et excluent les titres Free-to-Play, les jeux en promotion durant le mois, ceux obtenus via des bons de téléchargement ou des codes gratuits, les packs d’amélioration et les achats effectués sur le site Nintendo.

Sur la Nintendo Switch 2, trois nouveautés font leur entrée remarquée dans le Top 3. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, lancé le 6 novembre à 69,99€, prend la première place. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition suit en deuxième position après sa sortie le 14 novembre à 72,26€, tandis que Kirby Air Riders complète le podium avec son lancement du 20 novembre à 69,99€. Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, sorti le 16 octobre à 69,99€, se maintient en quatrième position après avoir occupé la première place le mois précédent.

Autre nouveauté remarquable, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition fait son apparition à la neuvième place avec sa sortie du 4 décembre à 69,99€. On note également la présence de titres tiers comme Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition de Supergiant Games à 29,99€ en cinquième position, et Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition de Team Cherry à 19,50€ en dixième place, ce dernier étant sorti le 4 septembre.

01./00. [NS2] Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Nintendo) [06.11.2025] {69.99€ / £58.99} / NEW

02./00. [NS2] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Level-5) [14.11.2025] {72.26€ / £60.03} / NEW

03./00. [NS2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo) [20.11.2025] {69.99€ / £58.99} / NEW

04./01. [NS2] Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) [16.10.2025] {69.99€ / £58.99}

05./03. [NS2] Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Supergiant Games) [25.9.2025] {29.99€ / £24.99}

06./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

07./00. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Level-5) [14.11.2025] {69.99€ / £57.99} / NEW

08./07. [NS2] BALL x PIT – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Devolver Digital) [28.10.2025] {14.99€ / £13.49}

09./00. [NS2] Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo) [04.12.2025] {69.99€ / £58.99} / NEW

10./06. [NS2] Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Team Cherry) [04.9.2025] {19.50€ / £16.75}

11./02. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo) [02.10.2025] {69.99€ / £58.99}

12./09. [NS2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo) [17.7.2025] {69.99€ / £58.99}

13./00. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

14./00. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

15./05. [NS2] Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (Electronic Arts) [23.10.2025] {19.99€ / £17.99}

Sur la Nintendo Switch classique, Pokémon Legends: Z-A conserve sa première place à 59,99€, confirmant le succès de la licence. Minecraft maintient sa deuxième position à 29,99€ malgré sa sortie datant de juin 2018. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, également disponible sur Switch à 69,99€, se place troisième.

Le classement Switch révèle la longévité exceptionnelle de certains titres : Stardew Valley (octobre 2017) à 13,99€ atteint la quatrième place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (avril 2017) à 59,99€ se classe sixième, et Hollow Knight (juin 2018) à 14,99€ occupe la septième position. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, sorti en mars 2020 à 59,99€, et Nintendo Switch Sports d’avril 2022 à 39,99€ figurent également dans le Top 15.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, lancé le 2 octobre à 69,99€, termine douzième sur Switch après avoir occupé la deuxième place en octobre, tandis que Super Mario Galaxy 2 seul à 39,99€ se classe treizième. La compilation reste présente dans le Top 15 Switch 2 en onzième position.

01./01. [NSW] Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Nintendo) [16.10.2025] {59.99€ / £49.99}

02./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./00. [NSW] Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (Level-5) [14.11.2025] {69.99€ / £57.99} / NEW

04./08. [NSW] Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

05./05. [NSW] Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry) [04.9.2025] {19.50€ / £16.75}

06./10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

07./07. [NSW] Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) [12.6.2018] {14.99€ / £10.99}

08./04. [NSW] Hades II (Supergiant Games) [25.9.2025] {29.99€ / £24.99}

09./00. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

10./15. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

11./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo) [17.10.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99}

12./02. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo) [02.10.2025] {69.99€ / £58.99}

13./06. [NSW] Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Nintendo) [02.10.2025] {39.99€ / £33.99}

14./00. [NSW] Wobbly Life (Curve Digital) [29.5.2025] {24.99€ / £19.99}

15./00. [NSW] Is This Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio) [07.8.2025] {9.99€ / £8.99}