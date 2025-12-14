Nintendo a publié cette semaine le classement des 15 téléchargements les plus populaires sur l’eShop européen pour novembre 2025, avec des données distinctes pour Switch 2 et Switch.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment s’impose à la première place du classement Switch 2, tandis que Kirby Air Riders occupe la troisième position malgré une période de disponibilité plus courte sur le marché. Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition se glisse entre les deux à la deuxième place.

Sur Switch 2, Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition se classe quatrième, suivi de Hades 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition en cinquième position. Minecraft arrive en sixième place, devançant la version standard d’Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. Ball x Pit – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition et Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition complètent le top 10. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons et Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted ferment le classement des 15 premières places.

Sur la Switch originale, Pokemon Legends: Z-A domine le classement, suivi par Minecraft en deuxième position et Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road en troisième. Stardew Valley et Hollow Knight: Silksong occupent les quatrième et cinquième rangs. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hollow Knight, Hades 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons et Nintendo Switch Sports constituent la seconde moitié du top 10. Super Mario Party Jamboree, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Wobbly Life et Is This Seat Taken complètent le top 15.

