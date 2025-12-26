Nintendo a dévoilé le Top 20 des meilleures ventes sur le Nintendo eShop japonais entre janvier et décembre 2025, couvrant les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Ces classements excluent les titres Free 2 Play et les jeux classés au-dessus de CERO Rating Z / IARC 16.
Les classements se basent sur les revenus générés par chaque jeu. Pour la Nintendo Switch 2, les copies incluses dans les bundles (Mario Kart World et Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) sont comptabilisées. Pour les jeux proposant plusieurs versions (bundles, Deluxe Editions), seule la version la mieux classée apparaît dans le Top 20.
Sur Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World domine le classement en première position (8.980 yens, environ 54 euros), suivi de Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition en deuxième place (8.100 yens, environ 49 euros). Kirby Air Riders complète le podium en troisième position (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros). Donkey Kong Bananza se classe quatrième (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros), tandis qu’Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Nintendo Switch 2 Edition occupe la cinquième place (9.210 yens, environ 55 euros).
DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake prend la sixième position (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), devant Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment en septième place (8.980 yens, environ 54 euros). Momotarou Dentetsu 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen se classe huitième (8.980 yens, environ 54 euros), suivi de Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition en neuvième position (6.930 yens, environ 42 euros). Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2 Edition complète le Top 10 (7.700 yens, environ 46 euros).
Le reste du classement Switch 2 inclut Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition en onzième position (7.990 yens, environ 48 euros), Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma en douzième place (8.678 yens, environ 52 euros), Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour en treizième position (990 yens, environ 6 euros), Octopath Traveler 0 en quatorzième place (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), et Shine Post Be Your Idol! en quinzième position (8.800 yens, environ 53 euros).
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut se classe seizième (5.940 yens, environ 36 euros), Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition dix-septième (5.800 yens, environ 35 euros), Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV dix-huitième (9.100 yens, environ 55 euros), Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition dix-neuvième, et Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ferme le classement en vingtième position (7.978 yens, environ 48 euros).
|Rang
|Titre
|Éditeur
|Date de sortie
|01
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|05/06/2025
|02
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|The Pokémon Company
|16/10/2025
|03
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|20/11/2025
|04
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|17/07/2025
|05
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Level-5
|14/11/2025
|06
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|30/10/2025
|07
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo
|06/11/2025
|08
|Momotarou Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (East + West)
|Konami
|13/11/2025
|09
|Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Bandai Namco
|26/06/2025
|10
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Marvelous
|28/08/2025
|11
|Street Fighter 6 – Years 1-2 Fighters Edition
|Capcom
|05/06/2025
|12
|Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma
|Marvelous
|05/06/2025
|13
|Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour
|Nintendo
|05/06/2025
|14
|Octopath Traveler 0
|Square Enix
|04/12/2025
|15
|Shine Post: Be Your Idol!
|Konami
|05/06/2025
|16
|Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
|SEGA
|05/06/2025
|17
|Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Square Enix
|30/09/2025
|18
|Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|24/07/2025
|19
|Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Team Cherry
|04/09/2025
|20
|Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|Level-5
|05/06/2025
Sur Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Legends: Z-A domine le classement en première position (7.100 yens, environ 43 euros), suivi de Tamagotchi Plaza en deuxième place (5.940 yens, environ 36 euros). Minecraft, sorti en juin 2018, conserve la troisième position (3.960 yens, environ 24 euros). DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake se classe quatrième (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), tandis que Super Mario Party Jamboree, sorti en octobre 2024, occupe la cinquième place (7.100 yens, environ 43 euros).
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, sorti en mars 2020, maintient la sixième position (6.578 yens, environ 40 euros), devant Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time en septième place (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros). Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road se classe huitième (8.910 yens, environ 54 euros), suivi de Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, sorti en juin 2020, en neuvième position (4.378 yens, environ 26 euros). Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, sorti en avril 2017, complète le Top 10 (6.578 yens, environ 40 euros).
Le reste du classement Switch inclut Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, sorti en décembre 2018, en onzième position (7.920 yens, environ 48 euros), POWER PROS 2024-2025, sorti en juillet 2024, en douzième place (8.470 yens, environ 51 euros), Urban Myth Dissolution Center en treizième position (1.980 yens, environ 12 euros), DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, sorti en novembre 2024, en quatorzième place (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), et Momotarou Dentetsu 2 Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen en quinzième position (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros).
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar se classe seizième (6.600 yens, environ 40 euros), Super Robot Wars Y Digital Ultimate Edition dix-septième (19.800 yens, environ 119 euros), Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer, sorti en décembre 2024, dix-huitième (6.578 yens, environ 40 euros), Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 dix-neuvième (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros), et Splatoon 3, sorti en septembre 2022, ferme le classement en vingtième position (6.500 yens, environ 39 euros).
|Rang
|Titre
|Éditeur
|Date de sortie
|01
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|The Pokémon Company
|16/10/2025
|02
|Tamagotchi Plaza
|Bandai Namco
|26/06/2025
|03
|Minecraft
|Microsoft Japan
|21/06/2018
|04
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|30/10/2025
|05
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|17/10/2024
|06
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|20/03/2020
|07
|Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
|Level-5
|05/06/2025
|08
|Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road
|Level-5
|14/11/2025
|09
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
|Nintendo
|05/06/2020
|10
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|28/04/2017
|11
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|07/12/2018
|12
|POWER PROS 2024-2025
|Konami
|18/07/2024
|13
|Urban Myth Dissolution Center
|Shueisha Games
|13/02/2025
|14
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|14/11/2024
|15
|Momotarou Dentetsu 2 ~Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru~ (East + West)
|Konami
|13/11/2025
|16
|Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
|Marvelous
|28/08/2025
|17
|Super Robot Wars Y – Digital Ultimate Edition
|Bandai Namco
|28/08/2025
|18
|Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
|Imagineer
|05/12/2024
|19
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|02/10/2025
|20
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|09/09/2022
