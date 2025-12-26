Nintendo a dévoilé le Top 20 des meilleures ventes sur le Nintendo eShop japonais entre janvier et décembre 2025, couvrant les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop et du My Nintendo Store au Japon. Ces classements excluent les titres Free 2 Play et les jeux classés au-dessus de CERO Rating Z / IARC 16.

Les classements se basent sur les revenus générés par chaque jeu. Pour la Nintendo Switch 2, les copies incluses dans les bundles (Mario Kart World et Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) sont comptabilisées. Pour les jeux proposant plusieurs versions (bundles, Deluxe Editions), seule la version la mieux classée apparaît dans le Top 20.

Sur Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World domine le classement en première position (8.980 yens, environ 54 euros), suivi de Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo Switch 2 Edition en deuxième place (8.100 yens, environ 49 euros). Kirby Air Riders complète le podium en troisième position (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros). Donkey Kong Bananza se classe quatrième (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros), tandis qu’Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Nintendo Switch 2 Edition occupe la cinquième place (9.210 yens, environ 55 euros).

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake prend la sixième position (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), devant Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment en septième place (8.980 yens, environ 54 euros). Momotarou Dentetsu 2 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen se classe huitième (8.980 yens, environ 54 euros), suivi de Tamagotchi Plaza Nintendo Switch 2 Edition en neuvième position (6.930 yens, environ 42 euros). Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Nintendo Switch 2 Edition complète le Top 10 (7.700 yens, environ 46 euros).

Le reste du classement Switch 2 inclut Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition en onzième position (7.990 yens, environ 48 euros), Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma en douzième place (8.678 yens, environ 52 euros), Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour en treizième position (990 yens, environ 6 euros), Octopath Traveler 0 en quatorzième place (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), et Shine Post Be Your Idol! en quinzième position (8.800 yens, environ 53 euros).

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut se classe seizième (5.940 yens, environ 36 euros), Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles Nintendo Switch 2 Edition dix-septième (5.800 yens, environ 35 euros), Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV dix-huitième (9.100 yens, environ 55 euros), Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition dix-neuvième, et Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Nintendo Switch 2 Edition ferme le classement en vingtième position (7.978 yens, environ 48 euros).

Rang Titre Éditeur Date de sortie 01 Mario Kart World Nintendo 05/06/2025 02 Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition The Pokémon Company 16/10/2025 03 Kirby Air Riders Nintendo 20/11/2025 04 Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo 17/07/2025 05 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Level-5 14/11/2025 06 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix 30/10/2025 07 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo 06/11/2025 08 Momotarou Dentetsu 2 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (East + West) Konami 13/11/2025 09 Tamagotchi Plaza – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Bandai Namco 26/06/2025 10 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Marvelous 28/08/2025 11 Street Fighter 6 – Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Capcom 05/06/2025 12 Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Marvelous 05/06/2025 13 Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Nintendo 05/06/2025 14 Octopath Traveler 0 Square Enix 04/12/2025 15 Shine Post: Be Your Idol! Konami 05/06/2025 16 Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut SEGA 05/06/2025 17 Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Square Enix 30/09/2025 18 Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Nintendo 24/07/2025 19 Hollow Knight: Silksong – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Team Cherry 04/09/2025 20 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Level-5 05/06/2025

Sur Nintendo Switch, Pokémon Legends: Z-A domine le classement en première position (7.100 yens, environ 43 euros), suivi de Tamagotchi Plaza en deuxième place (5.940 yens, environ 36 euros). Minecraft, sorti en juin 2018, conserve la troisième position (3.960 yens, environ 24 euros). DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake se classe quatrième (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), tandis que Super Mario Party Jamboree, sorti en octobre 2024, occupe la cinquième place (7.100 yens, environ 43 euros).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, sorti en mars 2020, maintient la sixième position (6.578 yens, environ 40 euros), devant Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time en septième place (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros). Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road se classe huitième (8.910 yens, environ 54 euros), suivi de Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, sorti en juin 2020, en neuvième position (4.378 yens, environ 26 euros). Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, sorti en avril 2017, complète le Top 10 (6.578 yens, environ 40 euros).

Le reste du classement Switch inclut Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, sorti en décembre 2018, en onzième position (7.920 yens, environ 48 euros), POWER PROS 2024-2025, sorti en juillet 2024, en douzième place (8.470 yens, environ 51 euros), Urban Myth Dissolution Center en treizième position (1.980 yens, environ 12 euros), DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake, sorti en novembre 2024, en quatorzième place (7.678 yens, environ 46 euros), et Momotarou Dentetsu 2 Higashi Nihon-hen + Nishi Nihon-hen en quinzième position (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros).

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar se classe seizième (6.600 yens, environ 40 euros), Super Robot Wars Y Digital Ultimate Edition dix-septième (19.800 yens, environ 119 euros), Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer, sorti en décembre 2024, dix-huitième (6.578 yens, environ 40 euros), Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 dix-neuvième (7.980 yens, environ 48 euros), et Splatoon 3, sorti en septembre 2022, ferme le classement en vingtième position (6.500 yens, environ 39 euros).

Rang Titre Éditeur Date de sortie 01 Pokémon Legends: Z-A The Pokémon Company 16/10/2025 02 Tamagotchi Plaza Bandai Namco 26/06/2025 03 Minecraft Microsoft Japan 21/06/2018 04 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix 30/10/2025 05 Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo 17/10/2024 06 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 20/03/2020 07 Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Level-5 05/06/2025 08 Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Level-5 14/11/2025 09 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Nintendo 05/06/2020 10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 28/04/2017 11 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo 07/12/2018 12 POWER PROS 2024-2025 Konami 18/07/2024 13 Urban Myth Dissolution Center Shueisha Games 13/02/2025 14 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix 14/11/2024 15 Momotarou Dentetsu 2 ~Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru~ (East + West) Konami 13/11/2025 16 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Marvelous 28/08/2025 17 Super Robot Wars Y – Digital Ultimate Edition Bandai Namco 28/08/2025 18 Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer Imagineer 05/12/2024 19 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo 02/10/2025 20 Splatoon 3 Nintendo 09/09/2022

