Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Avec le retour de Animal Crossing, dans une version Nintendo Switch 2, mais aussi le retour de The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon ! Vous trouverez également quelques promos intéressantes sur Switch (et la sélection de Larryl pourra vous guider) et sur Swith 2 (Avec le bundle Yakuza dont nous parlions en début de semaine). Mais sans plus attendre, place à la liste des sorties… et des promos !
Les sorties de la semaine :
Nintendo Switch 2:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Beyblade X Evobattle – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Overrogue – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon
Nintendo Switch :
- Anime Girls: Cheerful Cosplay
- A Planet of Mine MasterMine Edition
- Battle Puzzle 2048: Queens of the Abyss
- BattleTanks: Animal Wars
- Big Hops
- Biplanes
- Bunninjutsu
- Cassette Boy
- Cozy Caravan
- Despelote
- Direction Quad
- Earnest Evans Collection
- Eggconsole Mad Rider MSX2
- EmyLiveShow: Demons and Mistresses Tale
- Eradicator Genesis
- Extra Extra Poison NS
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic
- Go Kart Island
- Heart of Crown
- Is it True? Castle Tru-or-False Quiz
- Jelly & Toast
- Kejora
- Liar and the Train of the Seasons
- Megamonk
- Minesweeper Classic
- Motel Business Simulator
- Moto Championship 26
- Mr Whiskers Bubbles
- My Little Haven
- Pawsky
- Shake Cubes
- Sheriff Park Ranger
- Storm Chasing Sim 2025 – Tornado Hunter
- Stray of Lostcat
- Temirana: The Lucky Princess and the Tragic Knights
- Tenshinouta: The Angel’s Verse
- Tenshi no Uta: The Angel Verse 2: The Fallen Angel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon
- The Secret Workshop of Wishes
- Train Your Brain: Spot the Difference with Photos
- Vaccine Case
- Waterpark Simulator 25
- Wizard101
- Word Quest Fantasy
- X-Mas Bubble Mania
Les promotions de la semaine :
Il y a 478 promos sur Nintendo Switch 1 et 6 promos sur Nintendo Switch 2 cette semaine ! Comme chaque semaine, Larryl vous propose la sélection de la semaine juste ici !
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire instant-gaming qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
Nintendo Switch 2:
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|29,99€
|-75%
|7,49€
|31-janv
|Yakuza Kiwami
|29,99€
|-25%
|22,49€
|25-janv
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|29,99€
|-25%
|22,49€
|25-janv
|Yakuza Kiwami & Yakuza Kiwami 2 Bundle
|49,99€
|-25%
|37,49€
|25-janv
|NBA 2K26 x WWE 2K25 Bundle
|99,99€
|-60%
|39,99€
|30-janv
|WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition
|149,99€
|-10%
|134,99€
|30-janv
Nintendo Switch 1:
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date fin
|112th Seed
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|29-janv
|A Building Full of Cats
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Back Again
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|29-janv
|Boom Robots
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|BOT.vinnik Chess 2
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Castle of Heart
|14,99€
|-93%
|0,99€
|07-févr
|Cat in the tomb
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|CATch the Stars
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Cats and Seek : Osaka
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Cyber Pool
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Event Horizon: Space Defense
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Football Battle
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Hextones
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Jelly Battle
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Make the Burger
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Minigolf Adventure
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Moon Raider
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|My Magic Florist
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|07-févr
|Offroad Masters: Motocross Races
|3,99€
|-75%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Party Friends
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Pew Paw
|6,99€
|-86%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|Pocket Foosball
|5,99€
|-83%
|0,99€
|07-févr
|Purrfect Rescue
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Quick Golf
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|07-févr
|Racing Champions
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Romeow: in the cracked world
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North
|7,99€
|-88%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon
|4,99€
|-80%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Tactical Mind
|2,99€
|-67%
|0,99€
|09-févr
|The Forest Quartet
|9,99€
|-90%
|0,99€
|12-févr
|Super Rebellion
|7,00€
|-85%
|1,05€
|30-janv
|Crowdy Farm Rush
|5,99€
|-80%
|1,19€
|11-févr
|Tower Up
|2,99€
|-60%
|1,19€
|25-janv
|Exitman Deluxe
|4,99€
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-févr
|Mekorama
|4,99€
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-févr
|Murder on the Marine Express
|4,99€
|-75%
|1,24€
|05-févr
|Re:Play
|6,99€
|-80%
|1,39€
|26-janv
|890B
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Agriculture
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Arsonist Heaven
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Betomis
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Brain Training! Art Puzzle
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|Casual Sport Series: Badminton
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|Explosive Candy World
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Hidden Cat Outlaws
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-janv
|Mosaic Quiz
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|Peek a Fish!
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|Picture Treasure Hunt
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|Ravva and the Cyclops Curse
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|SCP: Control Error
|2,99€
|-50%
|1,49€
|22-janv
|Slap the Rocks
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Steamburg
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|Tetsumo Party
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|TORINTO
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Where’s the Octopus!?
|2,49€
|-40%
|1,49€
|08-févr
|ZombFarm
|4,99€
|-70%
|1,49€
|29-janv
|Basketball
|7,99€
|-80%
|1,59€
|12-févr
|Bubbelsche Deluxe
|3,99€
|-60%
|1,59€
|25-janv
|Bubble Shooter FX
|3,99€
|-60%
|1,59€
|25-janv
|M.A.C.E. Tower Defense
|3,99€
|-60%
|1,59€
|25-janv
|Monkey Business
|7,99€
|-80%
|1,59€
|12-févr
|Radon Blast
|3,99€
|-60%
|1,59€
|25-janv
|Spot The Difference
|7,99€
|-80%
|1,59€
|12-févr
|For The Warp
|16,49€
|-90%
|1,64€
|29-janv
|Ball laB
|4,99€
|-65%
|1,74€
|29-janv
|Calculator
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Casual Sport Series: Tennis
|5,99€
|-70%
|1,79€
|08-févr
|Checkers
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Chef
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Dogfight
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Drums
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Fight
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Golf
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Guitar
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Hunt
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Pathfinders: Memories
|2,99€
|-40%
|1,79€
|08-févr
|Smack
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Sniper
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Spot The Difference Anime Edition
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|Teddy Gangs
|8,99€
|-80%
|1,79€
|12-févr
|The Answer is 42
|2,99€
|-40%
|1,79€
|08-févr
|Ultra Space Battle Brawl
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,89€
|29-janv
|Book Quest
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,95€
|29-janv
|7 Horizons
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|AAA Clock + Clumsy Rush
|13,99€
|-86%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|AAA Clock 2
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|Airplane Flight Simulator : Dangerous Landings
|17,99€
|-89%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Balloon Flight
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|27-janv
|Bomb Cat
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Bouncy Chicken
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Brain Boost Buddies
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Bubble Monsters
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|Castle of Heart + Jet Kave Adventure Bundle
|24,99€
|-92%
|1,99€
|07-févr
|Cat Piano
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|Cat Tales
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|Cattie
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Classic Games Collection Vol.1
|2,99€
|-33%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Coloring book series Zoo
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Cooking Tycoons 3: 3 in 1 Bundle
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|13-févr
|Dr Smart Space Adventure
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Drag Sim 2020
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Dreamland Farm
|10,99€
|-82%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Eradicator Genesis
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|07-févr
|Extreme Trucks Simulator
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Factotum 90
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|Farmer Simulator
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Fit My Zoo
|11,99€
|-83%
|1,99€
|26-janv
|Freaky Trip Complete +
|20,99€
|-91%
|1,99€
|26-janv
|Froggie – A Retro Platformer
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Goblin Sword
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|01-févr
|Golfinite
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Hatup
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Hegzis
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Hotel Hustle
|10,99€
|-82%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|I See Red
|10,99€
|-82%
|1,99€
|28-janv
|Little Bug
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Luna-3X
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|28-janv
|MagiCat
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Moe Waifu H Genius
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|31-janv
|Music Box
|6,99€
|-72%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Mysterious Retro Games Bundle
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|09-févr
|Neko Gelato
|5,99€
|-67%
|1,99€
|28-janv
|Neon Blast
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|Neon Mine
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|nPaint
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|26-janv
|Pilo and the Holobook
|12,99€
|-85%
|1,99€
|27-janv
|Pixel Paint 2
|11,99€
|-83%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Puzzle Wall
|7,99€
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-févr
|RazerWire: Nanowars
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-janv
|S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|18-janv
|She and the Light Bearer
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Skater’s Solstice
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Spring Bunny Islands
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Super Jagger Bomb 2: Go East
|4,99€
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Taxi Simulator
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|Tell Me Your Story
|10,99€
|-82%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|The Companion
|19,99€
|-90%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|The Smurfs: Colorful Stories
|11,99€
|-83%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|Truck Simulator: European Roads
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|UnderDungeon
|13,99€
|-86%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Uzzuzzu My Pet
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|29-janv
|Vinebound: Tangled Together
|4,59€
|-57%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|Void Scrappers
|3,99€
|-50%
|1,99€
|19-janv
|War Titans
|14,99€
|-87%
|1,99€
|11-févr
|ZOMB
|9,99€
|-80%
|1,99€
|12-févr
|Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker
|3,99€
|-45%
|2,19€
|31-janv
|Off And On Again
|4,39€
|-50%
|2,19€
|31-janv
|Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery
|8,99€
|-75%
|2,24€
|05-févr
|Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women
|8,99€
|-75%
|2,24€
|05-févr
|Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals
|8,99€
|-75%
|2,24€
|05-févr
|This Strange Realm Of Mine
|12,99€
|-82%
|2,33€
|18-janv
|Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|29-janv
|Pretty Girls Panic!
|5,99€
|-60%
|2,39€
|29-janv
|Rage in Peace
|11,99€
|-80%
|2,39€
|29-janv
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,44€
|07-févr
|Battle Puzzle 2048 – Wicked Witches
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-févr
|Juiced!
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|24-janv
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|MotoGP 21
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Roguebook
|24,99€
|-90%
|2,49€
|31-janv
|Secrets In Green
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|29-janv
|Street Basketball
|5,99€
|-58%
|2,49€
|12-févr
|Sword of the Vagrant
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|05-févr
|Vaccine
|9,99€
|-75%
|2,49€
|05-févr
|Zumba – The Marble Shooter Tikki Adventure
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-févr
|Zumba Royal Marble Shooter Mania
|4,99€
|-50%
|2,49€
|02-févr
|10-Second Ghost
|8,99€
|-70%
|2,69€
|11-févr
|Word Mesh
|6,99€
|-60%
|2,79€
|25-janv
|Attack on Beetle
|5,28€
|-45%
|2,90€
|31-janv
|Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|02-févr
|Airplane Flight Simulator : Combat Zone
|19,99€
|-85%
|2,99€
|13-févr
|Airport Manager Simulator 2025
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-janv
|All Noobs must die – Craft, Survival, Mine
|12,99€
|-77%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Bad Cat Sam Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
|24,99€
|-88%
|2,99€
|11-févr
|Car Heist Simulator – Thief Mechanic
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|26-janv
|Climbing Over It with a Spear Only Up
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Crab Digger TROPICAL ISLAND
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Cyberpoly RPG – Dark City
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Demon Turf: Neon Splash
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|10-févr
|Digging A Hole 2025
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|23-janv
|Dragons Legacy : Monsters Lair
|7,99€
|-63%
|2,99€
|23-janv
|DungeonSmash – Medieval Dungeons
|5,99€
|-50%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Egypt City Builder
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-janv
|HammerHelm
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|HELL BLOOD: INFERNO RETRO SHOOTER
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|24-janv
|Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro
|3,99€
|-25%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Hot Rider Racing Simulator
|11,99€
|-75%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Kick It to Stickman
|4,99€
|-40%
|2,99€
|27-janv
|Monster Truck Championship
|29,99€
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|Neon Noir
|6,99€
|-57%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|OpsCam – Body Cam Shooter
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-janv
|Prison Life Sim 2025 – Survival
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|23-janv
|Rogue Lords
|29,99€
|-90%
|2,99€
|31-janv
|Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|siMarket Cloth Store Simulator
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Spy Chameleon
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|02-févr
|STAB STAB STAB!
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|08-févr
|THE LOST DINO: SURVIVAL EXPEDITION
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|27-janv
|THIEF LIFE SIMULATOR
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|23-janv
|Through the Darkest of Times
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|29-janv
|Truck and Forklift Logistic Simulator
|13,99€
|-79%
|2,99€
|30-janv
|Truck Simulator USA Revolution
|17,99€
|-83%
|2,99€
|11-févr
|Very Very Valet
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Vice Thief Simulator: 80s Nostalgia
|9,99€
|-70%
|2,99€
|26-janv
|Whateverland
|14,99€
|-80%
|2,99€
|09-févr
|Monster Blast
|7,99€
|-60%
|3,19€
|25-janv
|Nun of Your Business
|7,99€
|-60%
|3,19€
|03-févr
|Pyramid Quest 2
|7,99€
|-60%
|3,19€
|25-janv
|Mutant Express
|10,99€
|-70%
|3,29€
|11-févr
|The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition + Extra Coin
|33,99€
|-90%
|3,39€
|08-févr
|Alwa’s Awakening
|9,99€
|-65%
|3,49€
|29-janv
|Cipheur
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-févr
|Death Park: Remaster
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|02-févr
|Gang Wars – Cards and Bullets
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-févr
|Pixel Cross Stitch Color by Number Seasons Collection
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-févr
|Railway Islands 2
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|08-févr
|StarLightRiders: HyperJump
|4,99€
|-30%
|3,49€
|29-janv
|There’s No Dinosaurs
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-févr
|There’s No Easter Eggs
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-févr
|Tiny Titans – Card Rumble
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|01-févr
|Windborn – Journey to the South
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|02-févr
|Zumba World – The Lost Marble Island
|6,99€
|-50%
|3,49€
|02-févr
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos
|5,99€
|-40%
|3,59€
|31-janv
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive
|5,99€
|-40%
|3,59€
|31-janv
|Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato en Muertoburgo
|5,99€
|-40%
|3,59€
|31-janv
|Bio Prototype
|3,99€
|-10%
|3,59€
|25-janv
|Die for Valhalla!
|11,99€
|-70%
|3,59€
|08-févr
|Vanaris Tactics
|8,99€
|-60%
|3,59€
|29-janv
|Rising Hell
|8,99€
|-60%
|3,60€
|29-janv
|Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～
|14,99€
|-75%
|3,74€
|05-févr
|A Little Golf Journey
|12,99€
|-70%
|3,89€
|10-févr
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|29,99€
|-87%
|3,89€
|12-févr
|6 in 1 Racing Games Collection
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|07-févr
|Another Sight
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-janv
|Arietta of Spirits
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|28-janv
|Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|31-janv
|Go Rally
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|13-févr
|Gravity Escape
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|11-févr
|Hidden Cats in Tokyo
|5,99€
|-33%
|3,99€
|25-janv
|Horrific Xanatorium
|7,99€
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-janv
|Racing Simulator Bundle: Driving School Simulator & Real Driving Simulator
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|10-févr
|Santa´s World
|9,99€
|-60%
|3,99€
|25-janv
|Super Daryl Deluxe
|19,99€
|-80%
|3,99€
|22-janv
|This War of Mine: Complete Edition
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|07-févr
|Train Life – Orient-Express Train Edition
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-janv
|Zorro The Chronicles
|39,99€
|-90%
|3,99€
|31-janv
|Hero of Fate
|13,90€
|-70%
|4,17€
|11-févr
|Defense Master
|13,99€
|-70%
|4,19€
|11-févr
|Kraino Origins
|11,99€
|-65%
|4,19€
|29-janv
|Monster Panic
|10,90€
|-60%
|4,36€
|11-févr
|Blind – The Unseen Truth
|10,99€
|-60%
|4,39€
|11-févr
|Burst Hero
|10,99€
|-60%
|4,39€
|11-févr
|The Last Worker
|19,99€
|-78%
|4,39€
|29-janv
|Tin Hearts
|19,99€
|-78%
|4,39€
|29-janv
|Tiny Troopers: Global Ops
|19,99€
|-78%
|4,39€
|29-janv
|Board Games
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|12-févr
|Classic Games
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|12-févr
|Hotel Simulator 2026
|5,99€
|-25%
|4,49€
|13-févr
|Immortal Planet
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|08-févr
|Special Ops
|14,99€
|-70%
|4,49€
|12-févr
|Cube Blast: Match
|18,00€
|-75%
|4,50€
|11-févr
|Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
|39,99€
|-88%
|4,79€
|31-janv
|Casual Sport Series: Hockey
|5,99€
|-20%
|4,79€
|08-févr
|Mezmeratu
|7,99€
|-40%
|4,79€
|31-janv
|Speed Overflow
|11,99€
|-60%
|4,79€
|11-févr
|Cathedral
|13,99€
|-65%
|4,89€
|29-janv
|Fluffy Snakes
|6,99€
|-30%
|4,89€
|02-févr
|Aero Striker – World Invasion
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Aery – Calm Mind 2
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Aery – Flow of Time
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Aery – Last Day of Earth
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Aery – Peace of Mind 3
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Aery – Winter Wonderland
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Anime Dance-Off – Dungeons and Dancers
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-févr
|Anime Dance-Off – Party Total
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Boaty Tanks 2
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Bumblebee – Search for Happiness
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-févr
|CarsWheels
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Chasm: The Rift
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Dead Z Meat
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|Deleted
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Dreamless Girl
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|Emoji Rampage – Origins
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Evasion From Hell
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|FAMILY TRAINER
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Grappling Dash
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Gravity Trials: Underground
|11,99€
|-58%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Horror Tale 3: The Witch
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Hunting Simulator 2
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Lost in Loss
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|13-févr
|Mr Whiskers Bubbles
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|My Vet Clinic: Pet Doctor Days
|14,99€
|-67%
|4,99€
|08-févr
|Nyan Cat: Lost in Space
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|One Hand Clapping
|14,99€
|-67%
|4,99€
|29-janv
|One Last Memory – Reimagined
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Paper Train
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|Path of Legends
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|01-févr
|Pile Up! Box by Box
|14,99€
|-67%
|4,99€
|29-janv
|Race with Ryan
|24,99€
|-80%
|4,99€
|03-févr
|RAD
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Red Siren: Space Defense
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|RiMS Racing
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Smash Rush
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|11-févr
|Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Sugar Tanks Arena
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe
|9,99€
|-50%
|4,99€
|02-févr
|TCG Card Market Simulator & Airport Manager Simulator 2025 & Heist Simulator 2025
|19,99€
|-75%
|4,99€
|24-janv
|Truck Racing Championship
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|TT Isle of Man
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|V-Rally 4
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
|49,99€
|-90%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|To the Top, Mammoth!
|10,00€
|-50%
|5,00€
|11-févr
|Helvetii
|16,99€
|-70%
|5,09€
|28-janv
|When the Past was Around
|8,49€
|-40%
|5,09€
|29-janv
|Alwa’s Legacy
|14,99€
|-65%
|5,24€
|29-janv
|Thea: The Awakening
|17,99€
|-70%
|5,39€
|08-févr
|Vaporum: Lockdown
|21,99€
|-75%
|5,49€
|29-janv
|Path to Purge
|13,89€
|-60%
|5,55€
|11-févr
|A Void Hope
|15,99€
|-65%
|5,59€
|29-janv
|About an Elf
|7,99€
|-30%
|5,59€
|25-janv
|Aery – Peace of Mind 4
|11,45€
|-50%
|5,72€
|02-févr
|Aery – Peace of Mind
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|02-févr
|Cozy Toy Shop
|19,99€
|-70%
|5,99€
|26-janv
|HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
|39,99€
|-85%
|5,99€
|25-janv
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|29,99€
|-80%
|5,99€
|29-janv
|Tennis World Tour 2
|59,99€
|-90%
|5,99€
|31-janv
|The Last Light
|11,99€
|-50%
|5,99€
|02-févr
|TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
|59,99€
|-90%
|5,99€
|31-janv
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|20,00€
|-70%
|6,00€
|25-janv
|Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
|12,49€
|-50%
|6,24€
|10-févr
|Fates of Ort
|12,49€
|-50%
|6,24€
|19-janv
|Arcadia Fallen
|20,99€
|-70%
|6,29€
|25-janv
|Coffee Talk
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|29-janv
|Dragon Sinker
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|25-janv
|Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|25-janv
|Illusion of L’Phalcia
|12,99€
|-50%
|6,49€
|25-janv
|BPM: Bullets Per Minute
|21,99€
|-70%
|6,59€
|10-févr
|Idle Devils
|10,99€
|-40%
|6,59€
|11-févr
|Bag Hero
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|11-févr
|Sacrifice For Sale
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|05-févr
|Silver Axe – The Honest Elf
|17,49€
|-60%
|6,99€
|11-févr
|The Last Shot Arcades
|9,99€
|-30%
|6,99€
|05-févr
|Tools Up! Ultimate Edition
|34,99€
|-80%
|6,99€
|13-févr
|Dunk Dunk
|8,99€
|-20%
|7,19€
|10-févr
|ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition
|59,99€
|-88%
|7,19€
|31-janv
|Aery – Broken Memories
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|02-févr
|Alphadia Genesis
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Alphadia Genesis 2
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Bio Inc. Redemption
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|04-févr
|Dragon Wings
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|02-févr
|ESCAPE SITE 13
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|11-févr
|Gale of Windoria
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Genso Chronicles
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Ghost Sync
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Jinshin
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|29,99€
|-75%
|7,49€
|31-janv
|Onigo Hunter
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Seek Hearts
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|25-janv
|Shawley – Zoo of Wonders
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|02-févr
|Skydrift Infinity
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|29-janv
|Star Leaping Story
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|11-févr
|Super Sports Blast
|24,99€
|-70%
|7,49€
|02-févr
|The Last Spell
|24,99€
|-70%
|7,49€
|31-janv
|Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
|24,99€
|-70%
|7,49€
|03-févr
|Witch of the Meta Loop
|14,99€
|-50%
|7,49€
|11-févr
|Undusted: Letters from the Past
|9,75€
|-20%
|7,79€
|29-janv
|Beat of Life
|9,99€
|-20%
|7,99€
|11-févr
|Cat Rescue Story
|39,99€
|-80%
|7,99€
|31-janv
|Glory Hunters
|9,99€
|-20%
|7,99€
|05-févr
|SANABI
|12,49€
|-35%
|8,11€
|28-janv
|CorpoNation: The Sorting Process
|14,99€
|-45%
|8,24€
|10-févr
|SkateBIRD
|16,79€
|-50%
|8,39€
|29-janv
|Seduced in the Sleepless City
|28,99€
|-70%
|8,69€
|25-janv
|Cook, Serve, Delicious, Trilogy!
|34,99€
|-75%
|8,74€
|04-févr
|Gigantosaurus The Game
|24,99€
|-65%
|8,74€
|03-févr
|Jacob Jazz`s Tamarindo`s Freaking Dinner
|14,90€
|-40%
|8,94€
|31-janv
|A Planet of Mine MasterMine Edition
|11,99€
|-25%
|8,99€
|12-févr
|Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
|14,99€
|-40%
|8,99€
|29-janv
|DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
|29,99€
|-70%
|8,99€
|03-févr
|DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure
|29,99€
|-70%
|8,99€
|03-févr
|Fantasy Aquarium
|9,99€
|-10%
|8,99€
|08-févr
|Mad Bullets
|14,99€
|-40%
|8,99€
|11-févr
|Ravenswatch
|29,99€
|-70%
|8,99€
|31-janv
|Apex Heroines
|22,80€
|-60%
|9,12€
|11-févr
|Taboo Trial
|18,59€
|-50%
|9,29€
|11-févr
|Agnostiko ORIGINS
|27,00€
|-65%
|9,45€
|29-janv
|GOD EATER 3
|59,99€
|-84%
|9,59€
|31-janv
|SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition
|59,99€
|-84%
|9,59€
|31-janv
|Lil Gator Game
|19,50€
|-50%
|9,75€
|10-févr
|OU
|19,50€
|-50%
|9,75€
|04-févr
|Demon Turf
|21,99€
|-55%
|9,89€
|10-févr
|Gori: Cuddly Carnage
|21,99€
|-55%
|9,89€
|29-janv
|A Space for the Unbound
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|29-janv
|Ben 10
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|03-févr
|Car Games Bundle – Racing Driving School Police Drag Drift Taxi
|49,99€
|-80%
|9,99€
|11-févr
|Covenant of Solitude
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-janv
|Dirt Racing Bundle 4 in 1
|24,99€
|-60%
|9,99€
|13-févr
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo –
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-janv
|Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon –
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-janv
|Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|03-févr
|Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|03-févr
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-janv
|PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|03-févr
|Ryan’s Rescue Squad
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|03-févr
|The Smile Alchemist
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-janv
|Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
|39,99€
|-75%
|9,99€
|31-janv
|WINGSPAN
|19,99€
|-50%
|9,99€
|08-févr
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|16,99€
|-40%
|10,19€
|31-janv
|PAW Patrol: On a Roll!
|29,99€
|-65%
|10,49€
|03-févr
|Rail Route
|19,99€
|-45%
|10,99€
|10-févr
|Distillery & Tavern Duo: Moonshine Inc. + Crossroads Inn: A Fantasy Tavern Sim
|27,99€
|-60%
|11,19€
|04-févr
|LumineNight
|13,99€
|-20%
|11,19€
|25-janv
|Aura of Worlds
|14,99€
|-25%
|11,24€
|25-janv
|Date with Devils
|14,99€
|-25%
|11,24€
|11-févr
|Death end re;Quest
|29,99€
|-60%
|11,99€
|25-janv
|God Wars
|14,99€
|-20%
|11,99€
|11-févr
|Matchbox Driving Adventures
|39,99€
|-70%
|11,99€
|03-févr
|Mika and the Witch’s Mountain
|19,99€
|-40%
|11,99€
|08-févr
|PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance
|39,99€
|-70%
|11,99€
|03-févr
|TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK – Expedition
|39,99€
|-70%
|11,99€
|03-févr
|Captain Blood
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|02-févr
|Her Love in the Force
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|Kings of Paradise
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|Kissed by the Baddest Bidder
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|Love Letter from Thief X
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|My Forged Wedding
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|My Last First Kiss
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|Our Two Bedroom Story
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|Scandal In The Spotlight
|24,99€
|-50%
|12,49€
|25-janv
|Balatro
|13,99€
|-10%
|12,59€
|25-janv
|Thief Simulator 2
|19,99€
|-33%
|13,39€
|02-févr
|The Last Faith
|26,99€
|-50%
|13,49€
|25-janv
|Elsie
|24,99€
|-45%
|13,74€
|10-févr
|Irresistible Mistakes
|28,99€
|-50%
|14,49€
|25-janv
|Ogu and the Secret Forest
|24,50€
|-40%
|14,70€
|09-févr
|Astoria: Fate’s Kiss
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-janv
|Battle Train
|19,99€
|-25%
|14,99€
|31-janv
|Big Vehicle Simulator Games Bundle – Truck Farming Flight Construction Bus Ship
|99,99€
|-85%
|14,99€
|11-févr
|Crown Wars: The Black Prince
|49,99€
|-70%
|14,99€
|31-janv
|DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
|49,99€
|-70%
|14,99€
|31-janv
|Finally, in Love Again
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-janv
|Metro PD: Close to You
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-janv
|Oops, I Said Yes?!
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-janv
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments –
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-janv
|Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes –
|29,99€
|-50%
|14,99€
|25-janv
|Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved
|19,50€
|-20%
|15,60€
|19-janv
|MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
|39,99€
|-60%
|15,99€
|03-févr
|Victory Heat Rally
|24,99€
|-35%
|16,24€
|10-févr
|THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake
|24,99€
|-33%
|16,74€
|07-févr
|Masquerade Kiss
|33,99€
|-50%
|16,99€
|25-janv
|Romance MD: Always On Call
|33,99€
|-50%
|16,99€
|25-janv
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|39,99€
|-55%
|17,99€
|03-févr
|R-Type Delta: HD Boosted
|22,99€
|-20%
|18,39€
|25-janv
|Cattle Country
|24,99€
|-25%
|18,74€
|10-févr
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|39,99€
|-50%
|19,99€
|25-janv
|Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling
|49,99€
|-60%
|19,99€
|25-janv
|Death end re;Quest 2
|49,99€
|-60%
|19,99€
|25-janv
|Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
|49,99€
|-60%
|19,99€
|31-janv
|Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL
|49,99€
|-60%
|19,99€
|31-janv
|even if TEMPEST
|47,99€
|-55%
|21,59€
|25-janv
|Synth Riders
|29,99€
|-25%
|22,49€
|25-janv
|HYKE:Northern Light(s)
|29,16€
|-20%
|23,32€
|21-janv
|Destind: Mr. Almost Right
|33,99€
|-30%
|23,79€
|25-janv
|even if TEMPEST Dawning Connections
|47,99€
|-50%
|23,99€
|25-janv
|10-in-1 Games Bundle for Kids & Toddlers
|39,00€
|-36%
|24,95€
|13-févr
|Birds and Cats Bundle
|33,99€
|-25%
|25,49€
|08-févr
|PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC
|39,99€
|-20%
|31,99€
|31-janv
|Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord Deluxe Bundle
|64,99€
|-50%
|32,49€
|25-janv
|Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Deluxe Bundle
|64,99€
|-50%
|32,49€
|25-janv
|Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Deluxe Bundle
|64,99€
|-50%
|32,49€
|25-janv
|The Red Bell’s Lament
|49,99€
|-30%
|34,99€
|25-janv
|SUPER ROBOT WARS Y
|59,99€
|-35%
|38,99€
|31-janv
|Birds and Cats Special Edition
|74,99€
|-30%
|52,49€
|08-févr
Laisser un commentaire