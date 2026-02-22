Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Switch 2
- Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition – 61GB
- Resident Evil Requiem – 29.3GB
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – 24.5GB
- Resident Evil 7 – 20.9GB
- Exit Lab: 15 Rooms – 554MB
Switch
- Tales of Berseria Remastered – 8.4GB
- Sands of Aura – 6.3GB
- Trials of Olympus – 3.9GB
- Emoji Battlefield: Island Warfare – 3.9GB
- Pools – 3.5GB
- Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death – 3.1GB
- Laysara: Summit Kingdom – 2.0GB
- Fur Squadron Phoenix – 1.5GB
- Trials of Randoom – 1.5GB
- Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition – 1.5GB
- Sociable Soccer Champions – 1.1GB
- Loan Shark – 1007MB
- Waterpark Simulator 2025 – 987MB
- Escape game R00M10 – 850MB
- Fishing Pro Simulator – 825MB
- Afterplace – 800MB
- Color Mismatch Brain Quiz – 719MB
- HauntedManager – 650MB
- Glowfall Vale – 645MB
- Tiny Garden – 571MB
- Exit Lab Expert Level – 402MB
- Exit Lab Intermediate Level – 322MB
- Exit Lab Beginner Level – 314MB
- Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth – 226MB
- Snapshot Oddities ! Find What’s Wrong – 217MB
- Peaceful Fishing Story – 200MB
- Picronix 2 – 200MB
- NemoSphere – 198MB
- Jigsaw Realms: Oasis – 177MB
- Gas Ratio – 171MB
- Golfing Over It with Alva Majo – 169MB
- Monkey in the Zoo – 143MB
- Capy Spa – 131MB
- Pogui – 117MB
- Magic Sheep – 57MB
- Meowgic Mix – 57MB
- Soulshard – 47MB
- Eggconsole Super Cooks MSX2 – 42MB
- Pokemon FireRed Version – 40MB
- Pokemon LeafGreen Version – 40MB
Laisser un commentaire