Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Switch 2
- Planet of Lana 2: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 29.2GB
- Pokemon Pokopia – 10.0GB
- Back to the Dawn – 2.1GB
- Scott Pilgrim EX – 1.3GB
Switch
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered – 14.2GB
- Planet of Lana 2 – 11.3GB
- Aery – The King’s Messenger – 3.9GB
- The Last Case of John Morley – 3.8GB
- Cryptical Path – 3.1GB
- Back to the Dawn – 2.4GB
- Scott Pilgrim EX – 1.3GB
- Projected Dreams – 1.3GB
- Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse – 1.2GB
- Greedland – 652MB
- ELEVRAL – 520MB
- The Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games – 502MB
- Shrink Rooms – 500MB
- Magic Realm Obby – 491MB
- Bulb Boy 2: Jar of Despair – 421MB
- Evergreen Meadow – 415MB
- Poker Night at the Inventory – 383MB
- Buck Blastem – 370MB
- Ratcheteer DX – 345MB
- Elf Girls – 267MB
- Police Girls – 267MB
- Sushi CatL Tower Defense – 207MB
- Mole Cart Mining – 156MB
- Dig to Escape: Obby – 108MB
- Archerio – 101MB
- Eggconsole Kohakuiro no Yuigon PC-8801mkIISR – 70MB
- Beetle Shock – 69MB
- Deep Combat – 68MB
- Lantern Push – 67MB
- Avenue Escape – 59MB
- Ritsu Reasoning 2 Lost Memories – 56MB
