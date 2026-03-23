Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Switch 2
- The Midnight Walk – 14.6GB
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – 13.6GB
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park – 8.9GB
- Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 1.5GB
Switch
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection – 6.1GB
- Otome Daoshi: Fighting For Love – 4.8GB
- Etrange Overlord – 3.7GB
- Shardpunk – 2.5GB
- Damon and Baby – 2.2GB
- Clover Reset – 2.1GB
- The Knights of the Cross – 2.0GB
- Task Force Ranger: Lead the Way – 2.0GB
- Homicipher – 2.0GB
- Trash Goblin – 1.9GB
- Ariana and the Elder Codex – 1.3GB
- Taito Milestones 4 – 1.3GB
- GRIDbeat – 1.1GB
- The Boba Teashop – 1.1GB
- Journey to the Void – 1.0GB
- Neopets: Mega Mini Games Collection – The Neopian Arcade Odyssey – 1000MB
- SchoolBoy Horror – 987MB
- Mystic Explorer – 967MB
- Grimoire Groves – 900MB
- TriggerHeart Exelica Enhanced – 888MB
- Volontes – 870MB
- Moonlight in Garland – 816MB
- Shinoname Abyss: The Maiden Exorcist – 700MB
- Technotopia – 692MB
- Easy Delivery Co. – 642MB
- Escape Game R00M11 – 617MB
- Devil Jam – 600MB
- Build A Bank Tycoon – 600MB
- Just Deserts – 586MB
- Mad Games Tycoon 2 – 500MB
- Horror Park – 472MB
- Primal Planet – 436MB
- D.U.M.B. Ducks – 400MB
- ChildStory – 350MB
- Legendary Spell – 350MB
- GoodNightGirls – 267MB
- Fight Girls – 267MB
- Bun Buns – 255MB
- Vectored – 210MB
- Aarik and the Ruined Kingdom – 200MB
- Chico’s Rebound – 134MB
- Cards Lie – 125MB
- Claim the Forest: Shape of Wolves – 101MB
- Slide Viking: Treasure’s Path – 86MB
- Overpowered 2 – Crux of Fate – 80MB
- Waochi Math Homerun – 74MB
Laisser un commentaire