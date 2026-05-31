Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch et Switch 2.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
Switch 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – 102.5GB
- eFootball Kick-Off – 39.1GB
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers – 5.9GB
- Isekai Villain – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2.0GB
Switch
- Rival Stars Horse Racing – 6.1GB
- Counter Call: Half Escape Shooter – 3.5GB
- Helicopter Shooter: Hot Ace Heli War Borne – 3.0GB
- Sora: Songs of the Stone – 2.9GB
- River City Saga: Journey to the West – 2.0GB
- Fish In – 1.8GB
- Liquor Store Simulator – 1.6GB
- Tale of Dark Lands – 1000MB
- The Vanishing Train – 821MB
- Car Racing: Auto & Formula Sport – 818MB
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Anmyeon-eup – 737MB
- Animal Puzzles – 711MB
- Isekai Villain – 600MB
- Springbot: The Last Spark – 530MB
- 1000 Questions to Be Chosen by the Cat Lord – 516MB
- Scarlet Wolf – 500MB
- Crystalase – 370MB
- Steamboat Incident – 350MB
- Rolling Wheels – 277MB
- Mosaic Quiz Fastest Finger Battle – 242MB
- Hidden Oddities in Everyday Life Mystery – 206MB
- Lord of the Click 4 – 200MB
- Lord of the Click 5 – 177MB
- Golem Lights – 166MB
- Seals from the Frosty Bay – 117MB
- The Fallen Kingdom – 106MB
- Brain Training: Order Quiz – 105MB
- Crayon Magic World – 96MB
- Kitten Island 2 – 63MB
- Eggconsole Marchen Veil 2 PC-9801 – 62MB
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