Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

- Les sorties de la semaine :
Football, Tactics & Glory
Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
198X
Arcade Archives XX Mission
Caveman Chuck
Classic Snake Adventures
Crayon Shinchan: The Storm Called Flaming Kasukabe Runner!! (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex
Ember
Escape From Chernobyl
FoxyLand 2 (diposnible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
It’s Raining Fists and Metal
Jewel Wars
Just Glide
Lumini (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
Mosaic
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
OmoTomO
Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
PuPaiPo Space Deluxe
Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone
SEGA Ages Shinobi
Sinless
Sleep Attack
SpeedRunners
SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
The Walking Dead: Season Two
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
- Précommandes Nintendo Switch
7th Sector
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
Code Shifter
Heroland
Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition
Knights nad Bikes
Overpass
Overpass Deluxe Edition
Rune Factory 4 Special
Skellboy
Speaking Simulator
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-4]
Uoris DX
Démo de la semaine :
- Oh! Edo Towns
- Pocket Clothier
- Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
- The Pyraplex
- The Touryst
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir – Legionary Outfit
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir – Viking Outfit
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe: Extra Puzzles Pack 11
- Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! – Touhou Project Arrangements Pack 2
- SpeedRunners: Civil Dispute! Character Pack
SpeedRunners: FortKnight’s Fast Faction
SpeedRunners: Mr. Quick’s Speedy Bunch
SpeedRunners: Salem’s Sprint Squad
SpeedRunners: Trails Pack
- West of Loathing – Reckonin’ at Gun Manor
Promotions de la semaine:
|Game Title
|Saving
|Until
|NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment)
|-90%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Violett (Forever Entertainment)
|-90%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Goetia (Forever Entertainment)
|-90%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Hollow (Forever Entertainment)
|-90%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment)
|-90%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Super Chariot (Microids)
|-90%
|Thu 6th Feb
|FutureGrind (Milkbag Games)
|-85%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Ent.)
|-85%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Mech Rage (Drageus Games)
|-85%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance)
|-80%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games)
|-80%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games)
|-80%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Final Light, The Prison (Enjoy Up Games)
|-80%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Moto Racer 4 (Microids)
|-80%
|Wed 29th Jan
|Teddy Gangs (Sabec)
|-80%
|Mon 17th Feb
|Monkey Business (Sabec)
|-80%
|Mon 17th Feb
|ZOMB (Sabec)
|-80%
|Mon 17th Feb
|Neverlast (Sabec)
|-80%
|Mon 17th Feb
|Car Quest (Ezone)
|-80%
|Sat 15th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (Golem Entertainment )
|-79%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Tiny Hands Adventure (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Diggerman (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Surfingers (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Zombillie (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Sparkle 2 Evo (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Qbik (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Millie (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment)
|-79%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Mad Carnage (Drageus Games)
|-79%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan and Gary Games)
|-75%
|Tue 28th Jan
|Space Lift Danger Panic! (SPRINGLOADED)
|-75%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Event Horizon (Drageus Games)
|-75%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|Kid Tripp (Four Horses)
|-74%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (Golem Entertainment)
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (Golem Entertainment)
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbos Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (Golem Entertainment)
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Golem Entertainment)
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment)
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (Golem Entertainment)
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (Golem Entertainment )
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (Golem Entertainment )
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment )
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Johnny Turbos Arcade Shoot Out (Golem Entertainment )
|-70%
|Tue 4th Feb
|Tallowmere (Teyon)
|-70%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Sweet Witches (Drageus Games)
|-70%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing)
|-67%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing)
|-67%
|Thu 20th Feb
|RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes Publishing)
|-67%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing)
|-67%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing)
|-67%
|Thu 20th Feb
|99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games)
|-67%
|Fri 21st Feb
|Cave Story + (Nicalis)
|-66%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis)
|-66%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital)
|-65%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games)
|-60%
|Fri 21st Feb
|30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards)
|-60%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids)
|-60%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids)
|-60%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Nuclien (SPRINGLOADED)
|-60%
|Thu 30th Jan
|30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon )
|-60%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (UFO Interactive)
|-60%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (Enjoy Up Games)
|-60%
|Fri 21st Feb
|LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity (PixelNAUTS Games)
|-60%
|Mon 10th Feb
|Northgard (Shiro Games)
|-60%
|Sun 2nd Feb
|The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|VVVVVV (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Crystal Crisis (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|RemiLore (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Blade Strangers (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Redout (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Code of Princess EX (Nicalis)
|-50%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Bot Vice (DYA GAMES)
|-50%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Super Star Path (DYA GAMES)
|-50%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment)
|-50%
|Wed 19th Feb
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games)
|-50%
|Thu 6th Feb
|PixARK (Snail Games USA)
|-50%
|Mon 27th Jan
|Chameleon (UFO Interactive)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games)
|-50%
|Thu 13th Feb
|Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns (D3Go)
|-50%
|Fri 31st Jan
|Safari Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames)
|-50%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Agony (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Estiman (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|IHUGU (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Hyperide (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|NO THING (Forever Entertainment)
|-49%
|Wed 19th Feb
|FunBox Party (Drageus Games)
|-49%
|Sun 23rd Feb
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s Edition (nWay)
|-40%
|Wed 5th Feb
|The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games)
|-40%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Ultra Hyperball (SPRINGLOADED)
|-40%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Raiden V: Director’s Cut (UFO Interactive)
|-40%
|Thu 13th Feb
|The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games)
|-35%
|Thu 6th Feb
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games)
|-35%
|Thu 6th Feb
|Hiragana Pixel Party (SPRINGLOADED)
|-35%
|Thu 30th Jan
|The Legend of Evil (SPRINGLOADED )
|-35%
|Thu 30th Jan
|Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel)
|-34%
|Thu 6th Feb
|The End is Nigh (Nicalis)
|-33%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Ikaruga (Nicalis)
|-33%
|Wed 5th Feb
|Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES)
|-30%
|Thu 20th Feb
|Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA)
|-25%
|Fri 31st Jan
|The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games)
|-25%
|Thu 6th Feb
|PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK)
|-20%
|Mon 3rd Feb
|Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK)
|-10%
|Mon 3rd Feb
|Sacred Stones (CFK)
|-10%
|Mon 3rd Feb
Kan78
Merci pour les info mais demain on sera pas le 24 juin je crois… ou alors mon employeur à oublié de me payer 5 mois de mon salaire…