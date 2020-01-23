Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma 1 Comment C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

  • Les sorties de la semaine :
    Football, Tactics & Glory
    Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
    198X
    Arcade Archives XX Mission
    Caveman Chuck
    Classic Snake Adventures
    Crayon Shinchan: The Storm Called Flaming Kasukabe Runner!! (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
    Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex
    Ember
    Escape From Chernobyl
    FoxyLand 2 (diposnible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
    It’s Raining Fists and Metal
    Jewel Wars
    Just Glide
    Lumini (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
    Mosaic
    Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
    OmoTomO
    Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
    PuPaiPo Space Deluxe
    Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
    SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone
    SEGA Ages Shinobi
    Sinless
    Sleep Attack
    SpeedRunners
    SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition
    Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
    The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
    The Walking Dead: Season Two
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
    Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (disponible demain, le vendredi 24 juin)
  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    7th Sector
    Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition
    Code Shifter
    Heroland
    Indie Gems Bundle: JRPG Edition
    Knights nad Bikes
    Overpass
    Overpass Deluxe Edition
    Rune Factory 4 Special
    Skellboy
    Speaking Simulator
    The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
    The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition
    Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[cl-4]
    Uoris DX

Démo de la semaine :

  • Oh! Edo Towns
  • Pocket Clothier
  • Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
  • The Pyraplex
  • The Touryst

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir – Legionary Outfit
    Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir – Viking Outfit
  • Block-a-Pix Deluxe: Extra Puzzles Pack 11
  • Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! – Touhou Project Arrangements Pack 2
  • SpeedRunners: Civil Dispute! Character Pack
    SpeedRunners: FortKnight’s Fast Faction
    SpeedRunners: Mr. Quick’s Speedy Bunch
    SpeedRunners: Salem’s Sprint Squad
    SpeedRunners: Trails Pack
  • West of Loathing – Reckonin’ at Gun Manor

Promotions de la semaine:

Game Title Saving Until
NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) -90% Wed 19th Feb
Violett (Forever Entertainment) -90% Wed 19th Feb
Goetia (Forever Entertainment) -90% Wed 19th Feb
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) -90% Wed 19th Feb
Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) -90% Wed 19th Feb
Super Chariot (Microids) -90% Thu 6th Feb
FutureGrind (Milkbag Games) -85% Wed 29th Jan
Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Ent.) -85% Thu 6th Feb
Mech Rage (Drageus Games) -85% Sun 23rd Feb
Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) -80% Thu 13th Feb
Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) -80% Wed 19th Feb
Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) -80% Wed 19th Feb
Final Light, The Prison (Enjoy Up Games) -80% Wed 19th Feb
Moto Racer 4 (Microids) -80% Wed 29th Jan
Teddy Gangs (Sabec) -80% Mon 17th Feb
Monkey Business (Sabec) -80% Mon 17th Feb
ZOMB (Sabec) -80% Mon 17th Feb
Neverlast (Sabec) -80% Mon 17th Feb
Car Quest (Ezone) -80% Sat 15th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (Golem Entertainment ) -79% Tue 4th Feb
Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Tiny Hands Adventure (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Sparkle 2 Evo (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Millie (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) -79% Wed 19th Feb
Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) -79% Sun 23rd Feb
Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan and Gary Games) -75% Tue 28th Jan
Space Lift Danger Panic! (SPRINGLOADED) -75% Thu 30th Jan
Event Horizon (Drageus Games) -75% Sun 23rd Feb
Kid Tripp (Four Horses) -74% Wed 19th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (Golem Entertainment) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (Golem Entertainment) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbos Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (Golem Entertainment) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Golem Entertainment) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (Golem Entertainment) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (Golem Entertainment ) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (Golem Entertainment ) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment ) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Johnny Turbos Arcade Shoot Out (Golem Entertainment ) -70% Tue 4th Feb
Tallowmere (Teyon) -70% Thu 6th Feb
Sweet Witches (Drageus Games) -70% Sun 23rd Feb
Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) -67% Thu 20th Feb
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) -67% Thu 20th Feb
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) -67% Thu 20th Feb
Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) -67% Thu 20th Feb
Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) -67% Thu 20th Feb
99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) -67% Fri 21st Feb
Cave Story + (Nicalis) -66% Wed 5th Feb
Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) -66% Wed 5th Feb
Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) -65% Thu 30th Jan
Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) -60% Fri 21st Feb
30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) -60% Thu 6th Feb
Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) -60% Thu 6th Feb
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) -60% Thu 6th Feb
Nuclien (SPRINGLOADED) -60% Thu 30th Jan
30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon ) -60% Thu 6th Feb
Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (UFO Interactive) -60% Thu 13th Feb
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (Enjoy Up Games) -60% Fri 21st Feb
LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity (PixelNAUTS Games) -60% Mon 10th Feb
Northgard (Shiro Games) -60% Sun 2nd Feb
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
VVVVVV (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
RemiLore (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
Blade Strangers (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
Redout (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) -50% Wed 5th Feb
Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) -50% Thu 20th Feb
Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) -50% Thu 20th Feb
Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) -50% Wed 19th Feb
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) -50% Thu 6th Feb
PixARK (Snail Games USA) -50% Mon 27th Jan
Chameleon (UFO Interactive) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) -50% Thu 13th Feb
INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) -50% Thu 13th Feb
Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns (D3Go) -50% Fri 31st Jan
Safari Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) -50% Sun 23rd Feb
Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
Agony (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
Estiman (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
Hyperide: Vector Raid (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
NO THING (Forever Entertainment) -49% Wed 19th Feb
FunBox Party (Drageus Games) -49% Sun 23rd Feb
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector’s Edition (nWay) -40% Wed 5th Feb
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) -40% Thu 6th Feb
Ultra Hyperball (SPRINGLOADED) -40% Thu 30th Jan
Raiden V: Director’s Cut (UFO Interactive) -40% Thu 13th Feb
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) -35% Thu 6th Feb
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) -35% Thu 6th Feb
Hiragana Pixel Party (SPRINGLOADED) -35% Thu 30th Jan
The Legend of Evil (SPRINGLOADED ) -35% Thu 30th Jan
Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) -34% Thu 6th Feb
The End is Nigh (Nicalis) -33% Wed 5th Feb
Ikaruga (Nicalis) -33% Wed 5th Feb
Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) -30% Thu 20th Feb
Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA) -25% Fri 31st Jan
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) -25% Thu 6th Feb
PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) -20% Mon 3rd Feb
Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) -10% Mon 3rd Feb
Sacred Stones (CFK) -10% Mon 3rd Feb
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

1 Comment

  1. Merci pour les info mais demain on sera pas le 24 juin je crois… ou alors mon employeur à oublié de me payer 5 mois de mon salaire…

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire