Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 2 au 8 avril 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]
02./10. – Conduct Together ! (Northplay) [13.6.2019] (était en promotion à 94%)
03./New. – Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore (Bandai-Namco) [02.4.2020]
04./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]
05./13. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]
06./New. – Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) [02.4.2020]
07./17. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]
08./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]
09./05. – Good Job! (Nintendo) [26.3.2020]
10./19. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]
11./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]
12./00. – Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) [21.3.2019] (était en promotion)
13./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018]
14./06. – Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix) [13.7.2018]
15./00. – Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) [22.2.2018] (était en promotion)
16./00. – KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-Mode) [30.8.2018] (actuellement en promotion à 23%)
17./08. – One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai-Namco) [26.3.2020]
18./00. – Puyo Puyo Tetris S Special Price (SEGA) [03.3.2017] (actuellement en promotion à 30%)
19./00. – Attack of the Toys Tank (Shiryuden) [19.9.2019] (actuellement en promotion à 80%)
20./07. – Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) [29.5.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Monster Strike (mixi) [17.12.2015] (actuellement en promotion à 100 Yen, au lieu de 4 860 Yen)
02./04. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]
03./00. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]
04./00. – Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) [17.4.2013] (était en promotion)
05./00. – Dimon World Re:Digitize Decode (Bandai-Namco) [27.6.2013]
06./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]
07./00. – SEGA 3D Archives 3 Final Stage (SEGA) [22.12.2016]
08./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]
09./00. – SEGA 3D Archives 2 (SEGA) [23.12.2015]
10./00. – SEGA 3D Archives (SEGA) [18.12.2014]

