Top des ventes eShop de la semaine au Japon (Nintendo Switch et 3DS)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Je vous propose de faire un petit point sur les ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop au Japon (du 2 au 8 avril 2020).

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo Switch

01./01. – Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020]

02./10. – Conduct Together ! (Northplay) [13.6.2019] (était en promotion à 94%)

03./New. – Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan Encore (Bandai-Namco) [02.4.2020]

04./09. – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018]

05./13. – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017]

06./New. – Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) [02.4.2020]

07./17. – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) [03.3.2020]

08./00. – Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) [21.7.2017]

09./05. – Good Job! (Nintendo) [26.3.2020]

10./19. – Minecraft (Mojang / Microsoft Japan) [21.6.2018]

11./00. – Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017]

12./00. – Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) [21.3.2019] (était en promotion)

13./00. – Super Mario Party (Nintendo) [05.10.2018]

14./06. – Octopath Traveler (Square-Enix) [13.7.2018]

15./00. – Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) [22.2.2018] (était en promotion)

16./00. – KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-Mode) [30.8.2018] (actuellement en promotion à 23%)

17./08. – One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai-Namco) [26.3.2020]

18./00. – Puyo Puyo Tetris S Special Price (SEGA) [03.3.2017] (actuellement en promotion à 30%)

19./00. – Attack of the Toys Tank (Shiryuden) [19.9.2019] (actuellement en promotion à 80%)

20./07. – Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) [29.5.2020]

Nintendo eShop – Nintendo 3DS

01./01. – Monster Strike (mixi) [17.12.2015] (actuellement en promotion à 100 Yen, au lieu de 4 860 Yen)

02./04. – Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) [23.11.2016]

03./00. – Pokémon Crystal Version (Nintendo, Virtual Console) [26.1.2018]

04./00. – Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) [17.4.2013] (était en promotion)

05./00. – Dimon World Re:Digitize Decode (Bandai-Namco) [27.6.2013]

06./00. – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square-Enix) [24.8.2017]

07./00. – SEGA 3D Archives 3 Final Stage (SEGA) [22.12.2016]

08./00. – The Battle Cats POP! (Ponos) [31.5.2015]

09./00. – SEGA 3D Archives 2 (SEGA) [23.12.2015]

10./00. – SEGA 3D Archives (SEGA) [18.12.2014]