Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Minecraft

3. Paper Mario: The Origami King

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Moto Rush GT

6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

7. Doom 64

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Minecraft Dungeons

10. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

11. Mortal Kombat 11

12. Seeders Puzzle Reboot

13. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

14. Cuphead

15. All-Star Fruit Racing

16. Super Mario Party

17. Pokemon Sword

18. Stardew Valley

19. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

20. Super Bit Blaster XL

21. Super Mario Odyssey

22. Human: Fall Flat

23. Doom

24. Pokken Tournament DX

25. Cat Quest

26. Doom 3

27. Carrion

28. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

29. Hollow Knight

30. Slender: The Arrival

Download-Only Games

1. Moto Rush GT

2. Doom 64

3. Minecraft Dungeons

4. Seeders Puzzle Reboot

5. Cuphead

6. Stardew Valley

7. Super Bit Blaster XL

8. Human: Fall Flat

9. Doom

10. Cat Quest

11. Doom 3

12. Carrion

13. Hollow Knight

14. Slender: The Arrival

15. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X

16. Doom II

17. Toki Tori

18. The Rainsdowne Players

19. Crysis Remastered

20. Ding Dong XL

21. Untitled Goose Game

22. The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition

23. Watermelon Party

24. Superliminal

25. Cat Quest II

26. Wordify

27. Akane

28. Final Fantasy VII

29. Adrenaline Rush: Miami Drive

30. Swap This!