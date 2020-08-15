Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Minecraft
3. Paper Mario: The Origami King
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Moto Rush GT
6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
7. Doom 64
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Minecraft Dungeons
10. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
11. Mortal Kombat 11
12. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
13. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
14. Cuphead
15. All-Star Fruit Racing
16. Super Mario Party
17. Pokemon Sword
18. Stardew Valley
19. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
20. Super Bit Blaster XL
21. Super Mario Odyssey
22. Human: Fall Flat
23. Doom
24. Pokken Tournament DX
25. Cat Quest
26. Doom 3
27. Carrion
28. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
29. Hollow Knight
30. Slender: The Arrival
Download-Only Games
1. Moto Rush GT
2. Doom 64
3. Minecraft Dungeons
4. Seeders Puzzle Reboot
5. Cuphead
6. Stardew Valley
7. Super Bit Blaster XL
8. Human: Fall Flat
9. Doom
10. Cat Quest
11. Doom 3
12. Carrion
13. Hollow Knight
14. Slender: The Arrival
15. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
16. Doom II
17. Toki Tori
18. The Rainsdowne Players
19. Crysis Remastered
20. Ding Dong XL
21. Untitled Goose Game
22. The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition
23. Watermelon Party
24. Superliminal
25. Cat Quest II
26. Wordify
27. Akane
28. Final Fantasy VII
29. Adrenaline Rush: Miami Drive
30. Swap This!