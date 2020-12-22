Une fenêtre de lancement pour Littlewood sur Nintendo Switch

juju05

Sans nouvelle depuis l’année dernière et son annonce sur Nintendo Switch, Littlewood devait sortir en mars 2020 mais ce ne fût pas la cas. On apprend finalement aujourd’hui via le compte Twitter de Nintendo dédié aux indépendants qu’il arrivera début 2021 sur l’eShop. Pour rappel, il s’agit d’un RPG où le joueur doit reconstruire son village après avoir vaincu un sorcier, y vivre et l’améliorer. Le projet a levé 82 061$ sur Kickstarter, on attend désormais une date précise.

juju05
Ecrit par
Rédacteur en chef.

