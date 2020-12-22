Une fenêtre de lancement pour Littlewood sur Nintendo Switch

Sans nouvelle depuis l’année dernière et son annonce sur Nintendo Switch, Littlewood devait sortir en mars 2020 mais ce ne fût pas la cas. On apprend finalement aujourd’hui via le compte Twitter de Nintendo dédié aux indépendants qu’il arrivera début 2021 sur l’eShop. Pour rappel, il s’agit d’un RPG où le joueur doit reconstruire son village après avoir vaincu un sorcier, y vivre et l’améliorer. Le projet a levé 82 061$ sur Kickstarter, on attend désormais une date précise.

What do you do after you’ve already saved the world? Time to rebuild your town, learn new hobbies, and forge lifelong friendships in Littlewood, a peaceful and relaxing RPG coming to #NintendoSwitch in early 2021! pic.twitter.com/phcdZbFM3d

— Indie World (@IndieWorldNA) December 21, 2020