C’est Tantalus qui s’est occupé du portage de The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword sur Nintendo Switch

Nintendo avait déjà fait équipe avec Tantalus sur The Legend of Zelda : Twilight Princess HD en 2016. Ce qui avait l’air de plaire puisque les deux parties viennent de terminer un autre projet ensemble.
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword HD, sur Nintendo Switch, a été réalisé par Tantalus Media. C’est ce qui ressort des crédits du jeu. Le développeur australien Tantalus, basé à Melbourne, est un expert en portage, comme dernièrement:
- 2013 : Funky Barn (Wii U)
- 2013 : Mass Effect 3 (Wii U)
- 2013 : Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut (Wii U)
- 2015 : Zombi (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- 2016 : The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD (Wii U)
- 2017 : Cities: Skylines (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)
- 2017 : Rime (Nintendo Switch)
- 2017 : Sonic Mania (Nintendo Switch)
- 2018 : Sonic Mania Plus (Nintendo Switch)
- 2019 : Age of Empire II: Definitive Edition (PC)
- 2021 : The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword HD est attendu dans le monde entier le 16 juillet, demain.