Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Les annonces majeures de cette semaine sont : la disponibilité de Golf Club Wasteland et de KeyWe.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Golf Club: Wasteland (Untold Tales) Les riches se sont réfugiés sur Mars mais reviennent sur une Terre ravagée pour le plaisir du golf. Dans ce paysage de désolation, le moindre trou a sa petite histoire et vous remuera les méninges pour réussir le coup parfait. Jouez parmi les vestiges de la civilisation et relevez les clins d’œil à l’actualité et à la culture de la Silicon Valley. Un scénario Par-3. Trois sources distinctes reconstitueront l’histoire de la chute de l’Humanité : le récit du golfeur solitaire, revenu sur Terre pour un dernier tour de piste ; la station Radio Nostalgia From Mars, qui vous décrit le quotidien des réfugiés martiens ; et enfin, la narration d’un « spectateur secret » qui vous observe de loin.

KeyWe (Sold Out) Bienvenue dans KeyWe, le puzzle-game postal en coop, où fun, chaos et frénésie se mêlent et s’entremêlent joyeusement. Accrochez-vous car vous avez du courrier à livrer tous azimuts ! Eh oui, vous incarnez Jeff et Debra, deux petits oiseaux kiwis qui ne sont autres que les deux nouvelles recrues du Bureau de Téléposte du Bassin du Bungalow. Sans main pour accomplir les menues besognes inhérentes à leur emploi, nos deux oiseaux doivent bondir, donner des coups de bec et percuter le sol avec leur popotin pour se frayer un chemin à travers un paysage interactif foisonnant de leviers, de clochettes et de boutons ! Mais pourquoi toute cette agitation ? Tout simplement parce qu’il faut livrer d’innombrables lettres en temps et en heure ! Du Dépôt, au Bureau du télégraphe, en passant par la Plateforme de distribution et le Poulailler des casoars, le courrier au Téléposte… passe comme une lettre à la poste… enfin, généralement.



Kitaria Fables (Pqube) Kitaria Fables est un adorable RPG d’aventure et d’action dans lequel tu pourras cultiver et fabriquer tes produits ! Avec ton épée, ton arc et ton livre de sorts, affronte les ténèbres grandissantes qui menacent le monde. Parcours tout un tas de régions en quête de reliques et de ressources, occupe-toi de ta ferme pour cultiver tes provisions, et entreprends des quêtes en solo ou bien avec un ami grâce au mode coopératif en local ! Adorable RPG d’aventure et d’action avec objets à cultiver et à fabriquer – Avec ton épée, ton arc et ton livre de sorts, affronte les ténèbres grandissantes qui menacent le monde. Pille des donjons pour t’emparer de reliques et de ressources, occupe-toi de ta ferme pour cultiver tes provisions, et fais équipe avec tes voisins pour confectionner de nouveaux équipements.



Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe (SEGA) Rejoins Sonic dans cette aventure inédite à couper le souffle ! L’infâme Dr. Eggman a construit un parc d’attractions interstellaire immense qui abrite des pistes et manèges aussi colorés que déjantés. Malheureusement, il l’alimente en asservissant des aliens capturés, les « Wisps ». Utilise la vitesse de l’éclair de Sonic pour libérer les Wisps et découvre le secret de leurs pouvoirs extraordinaires tandis que tu explores six mondes uniques et pittoresques, chacun bourré d’ennemis dangereux et d’obstacles à surmonter. Visuels haut de gamme, fonctionnalités supplémentaires, nouveau mode de jeu et jouabilité améliorée : pour l’expérience Ultime de Sonic Colours. Sonic sera mis à rude épreuve au cours de ce voyage rebondissant pour libérer les Wisps. Mais avec leur aide, et le tiens, il atteindra son but !



Monster Harvest (Merge Games) Développez votre propre ferme, bâtissez et personnalisez votre maison, fabriquez vos propres meubles, confectionnez de délicieuses confitures et faites muter vos plants pour créer des compagnons loyaux et sans peur à emmener au combat ! Découvrez et affrontez les Planimaux Durant votre épopée à Planimalis, vous rencontrerez d’étranges slimes qui peuvent faire muter vos plants de façon totalement inattendue ! Selon la saison, le slime ou le plant que vous faites muter, vous pourrez créer jusqu’à 72 mutations différentes ! Les Planimaux sont de loyales plantes mutantes qui restent à vos côtés contre vents et marées. Ils deviendront des compagnons essentiels lors de vos aventures à travers Planimalis, où vous pourrez participer à des combats au tour par tour passionnants et explorer des donjons afin de venir à bout de la terrible SlimeCo.



Pokémon TV (The Pokémon Company International) TV Pokémon est un moyen amusant de regarder toutes sortes de contenus Pokémon. Profitez des aventures de Sacha, Pikachu et leurs amis, ainsi que de programmes spéciaux. Des heures de Pokémon à volonté ! Regardez quantité de programmes Pokémon réunis en un endroit, qu’il s’agisse de centaines d’épisodes (dont des saisons entières) ou de programmes spéciaux. Le contenu change régulièrement ! Des vidéos amusantes pour les plus jeunes fans Pokémon. La catégorie Junior contient des vidéos amusantes pour les Dresseurs et Dresseuses plus jeunes. Les enfants peuvent chanter, écouter des comptines et bien plus encore ! L’appli TV Pokémon est le moyen idéal pour les fans de profiter de leurs épisodes préférés et de revivre les incroyables aventures Pokémon.



Les autres sorties de la semaine :

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Family Trainer

Instant Sports

Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave Remastered / Soul Nomad

Rustler

12 Labours of Hercules IV: Mother Nature

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

Alveole

Angel’s Punishment

A Night at the Races

Animal Puzzle: Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers

Apsulov: End of Gods

Armed Emeth

Blaloon Blalympia

Block Puzzle

BOT.vinnik Chess

Cosmic Express

CRASH: Autodrive

Endless Fables: Shadow Within

Extreme Car Driver

Farmers Co-op: Out of This World

Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids and Toddlers

Galaxy Squad

Lamentum

Luna’s Fishing Garden

MiniGolf Tour

Ooops! 2

Pippu: Bauble Quest

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse

Sokobond

Stranded Deep

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish

The Magister

Virtuous Western

Weapon of Choice DX

White Girl

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set

NBA 2K22

TOEM

Démo de la semaine :

Sky Racket

Sword of the Necromancer

Les DLC de la semaine :

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Prix −30% Tri6: Infinite 5,59 € Switch 7,99 € 9 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Spinny’s Journey 8,39 € Switch 11,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Crazy Oce 2,44 € Switch 4,89 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Bamerang 5,19 € Switch 6,49 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Railway Empire — Nintendo Switch Edition 23,99 € Switch 39,99 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −30% Sokobond 5,73 € Switch 8,19 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Castlevania Anniversary Collection 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Commandos 2 — HD Remaster 20,99 € Switch 29,99 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −60% 3000Th Duel 4,99 € Switch 12,49 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Double Pug Switch 3,89 € Switch 7,79 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −90% Flashback 1,49 € Switch 14,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Swim Out 4,19 € Switch 5,99 € 6 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Zen Chess Collection 0,99 € Switch 3,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Book Of Demons 12,49 € Switch 24,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout 15,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Bot.Vinnik Chess 2,39 € Switch 2,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% My Universe — Fashion Boutique 19,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues 19,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Little Big Workshop 11,99 € Switch 19,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −65% Bqm -Blockquest Maker- 4,49 € Switch 12,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −25% Calico 7,49 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −60% Mekorama 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Shape Suitable 2,24 € Switch 7,49 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −33% Vaporum: Lockdown 14,73 € Switch 21,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Dininho Adventures 0,99 € Switch 1,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Gemini 0,99 € Switch 1,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Dungeon And Gravestone 13,99 € Switch 19,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Rapala Fishing Pro Series 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −25% Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale 7,49 € Switch 9,99 € 30 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Indigo 7 Quest For Love 10,49 € Switch 14,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Journey To The Savage Planet 11,99 € Switch 29,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Dream Gallery 2,74 € Switch 5,49 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Goosebumps The Game 2,49 € Switch 9,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Happy Animals Bowling 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% They Breathe 1,59 € Switch 3,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika 4,80 € Switch 8 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −90% Contra Rogue Corps 3,99 € Switch 39,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix 19,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 2,63 € Switch 8,79 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% My Universe — School Teacher 19,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Big Buck Hunter Arcade 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Mahluk Dark Demon 6,99 € Switch 9,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Dead Z Meat 2,49 € Switch 9,99 € 30 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Horace 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Skelattack 3,99 € Switch 19,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% War Dogs: Red’s Return 0,99 € Switch 1,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −85% Zombie Driver Immortal Edition 2,24 € Switch 14,99 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −75% Contra Anniversary Collection 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle 3,99 € Switch 4,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −50% Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% El Hijo — A Wild West Tale 13,99 € Switch 19,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Street Outlaws: The List 9,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Portal Knights 7,99 € Switch 19,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% The Sisters — Party Of The Year 31,99 € Switch 39,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Poopdie — Chapter One 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Chasm 7,19 € Switch 17,99 € 9 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Nickelodeon Kart Racers 7,49 € Switch 29,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −15% The Magister 12,74 € Switch 14,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −15% Rip Them Off 6,28 € Switch 7,39 € 6 sep. 2021 00:59 −85% Legendary Eleven 1,49 € Switch 9,99 € 20 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Can Androids Pray: Blue 3,19 € Switch 6,39 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Ghostrunner 11,99 € Switch 29,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build 5,73 € Switch 8,19 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −55% Minigolf Tour 4,94 € Switch 10,99 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −50% Summer Sweetheart 8,39 € Switch 16,79 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Bulb Boy 3,19 € Switch 7,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Half Dead 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Abzû 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Path: Through The Forest 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition 29,99 € Switch 49,99 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −50% Zumba Burn It Up! 19,99 € Switch 39,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Nosferatu Lilinor 11,62 € Switch 14,53 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Terraria 14,99 € Switch 29,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Cosmic Express 5,73 € Switch 8,19 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Cooking Star Restaurant 15,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Last Day Of June 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Dungeon Solver 0,99 € Switch 3,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Indivisible 7,49 € Switch 29,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night 19,99 € Switch 39,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Aperion Cyberstorm 6,25 € Switch 12,50 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Port Royale 4 39,99 € Switch 49,99 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −85% X-Morph: Defense 2,99 € Switch 19,99 € 3 oct. 2021 00:59 −20% Apsulov: End Of Gods 23,99 € Switch 29,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Drawn To Life: Two Realms 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 10 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip 9,99 € Switch 39,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −37% Geminose: Animal Popstars 24,99 € Switch 39,99 € −70% Black The Fall 4,49 € Switch 14,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −33% Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! 9,99 € Switch 14,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −25% Lovekami -Useless Goddess- 10,49 € Switch 13,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −90% The Little Acre 1,29 € Switch 12,99 € 24 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Paradox Error 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Miles & Kilo 1,59 € Switch 7,99 € 30 sep. 2021 00:59 −88% Figment 2,39 € Switch 19,99 € 2 oct. 2021 00:59 −80% Grizzland 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect 6,49 € Switch 9,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Lovekami -Divinity Stage- 9,79 € Switch 13,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −25% Gems Of Magic: Father’s Day 7,49 € Switch 9,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Waifu Uncovered 4,89 € Switch 6,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Mina & Michi 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Nirvana Pilot Yume 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 2 oct. 2021 00:59 −80% 112Th Seed 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Ecrossminton 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 6 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Hellbreachers 2,99 € Switch 4,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! 3,89 € Switch 5,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% If My Heart Had Wings 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Meganoid 1,79 € Switch 8,99 € 8 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Bass Pro Shops: The Strike — Championship Edition 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 21 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Return Of The Heir 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% The Jackbox Party Pack 5 15,59 € Switch 25,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Magic Nations 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Xeodrifter 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −90% Ultimate Racing 2D 0,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −70% Caveman Chuck 1,20 € Switch 4 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −15% Abbie’s Farm For Kids And Toddlers 8,49 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −35% The Jackbox Party Pack 3 15,59 € Switch 23,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Rise: Race The Future 10,79 € Switch 17,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −66% Wuppo: Definitive Edition 4,99 € Switch 14,99 € 8 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% 1001 Ultimate Mahjong 2 4,49 € Switch 8,99 € 12 sep. 2021 00:59 −85% Syberia 3 7,49 € Switch 49,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Dark Tower 1,50 € Switch 5 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% R-Type Dimensions Ex 7,49 € Switch 14,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Western 1849 Reloaded 3,49 € Switch 6,99 € 12 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Inside Grass: A Little Adventure 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −83% Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply 0,99 € Switch 5,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −80% Mutant Mudds Collection 2,59 € Switch 12,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −87% Suicide Guy 0,99 € Switch 7,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −70% Rush Rally 3 4,49 € Switch 14,99 € 14 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Cabela’s: The Hunt — Championship Edition 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 21 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Lode Runner Legacy 5,99 € Switch 11,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Go! Birdie 1,49 € Switch 4,99 € 16 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Depixtion 5,03 € Switch 7,19 € 15 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Rush Rover 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Roommates 11,99 € Switch 19,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Spacejacked 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures Of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −20% Ravva And The Cyclops Curse 3,99 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Quarantine Circular 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 29 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Neon Junctions 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Tales From The Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −35% Paw Paw Paw 6,49 € Switch 9,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Two Parsecs From Earth 4,79 € Switch 7,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Ravensword: Shadowlands 4,89 € Switch 6,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Trails And Traces: The Tomb Of Thomas Tew 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% The Language Of Love 6,49 € Switch 9,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Thunderflash 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Ultragoodness 2 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Zotrix: Solar Division 0,99 € Switch 1,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −60% One More Dungeon 3,19 € Switch 7,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% Ord. 3,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Nicole 11,39 € Switch 18,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Skyscrappers 2,24 € Switch 8,99 € 29 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Zotrix Starglider 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −30% Super Destronaut DX-2 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Ghost: Elisa Cameron 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −35% Tamiku 3,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition 3,19 € Switch 7,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Fate Of The Pharaoh 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −55% Reed Remastered 2,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −45% Super Destronaut: Land Wars 2,74 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Where Angels Cry: Tears Of The Fallen Collector’s Edition 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −45% Thy Sword 5,49 € Switch 9,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Reflection Of Mine 4,79 € Switch 7,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Myths Of Orion: Light From The North 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −30% Sumatra: Fate Of Yandi 4,19 € Switch 5,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% The Man With The Ivory Cane 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −40% Ultra Hat Dimension 2,99 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Rabisco+ 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Tales From The Dragon Mountain: The Strix 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −50% Metagal 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Vera Blanc: Ghost In The Castle 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −55% My Big Sister 2,69 € Switch 5,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Sagebrush 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Random Heroes: Gold Edition 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Midnight Deluxe 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Kingdom Tales 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −30% Sun Wukong Vs Robot 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Where Angels Cry 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −50% Milo’s Quest 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Zeroptian Invasion 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Pinkman+ 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −55% Super Box Land Demake 2,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Roguecube 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −45% Strawberry Vinegar 5,49 € Switch 9,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Plantera Deluxe 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −45% Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet 2,74 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% Micetopia 3,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Loopindex 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% Loot Hero DX 3,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Caveman Tales 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −80% Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −70% Faircroft’s Antiques: Home For Christmas Collector’s Edition 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −50% Dragon Question 1,50 € Switch 3 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −45% Prehistoric Dude 2,74 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Peasant Knight 1,49 € Switch 2,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Tetra’s Escape 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Warlock’s Tower 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −55% Zero Zero Zero Zero 2,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% One Escape 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Mekabolt 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Mochi Mochi Boy 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Kingdom Tales 2 1,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −55% Thunder Paw 2,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Super Wiloo Demake 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −45% Radio Squid 2,74 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Red Bow 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Squareboy Vs Bullies: Arena Edition 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% 1912: Titanic Mystery 2,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −90% Binaries 1,19 € Switch 11,99 € 29 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Super Weekend Mode 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Family Vacation: California 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −60% Shadow Of Loot Box 3,19 € Switch 7,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Reed 2 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Paradox Soul 2,49 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Subsurface Circular 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 29 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% More Dark 3,24 € Switch 4,99 € 22 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Spiritfarer 12,49 € Switch 24,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Sundered: Eldritch Edition 4,99 € Switch 19,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Jotun: Valhalla Edition 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Koral 2,39 € Switch 11,99 € 12 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Infernium 4,59 € Switch 22,99 € 12 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Redeemer: Enhanced Edition 8,99 € Switch 29,99 € 8 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% 9 Monkeys Of Shaolin 8,99 € Switch 29,99 € 8 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Runbow 2,99 € Switch 14,99 € 1 oct. 2021 00:59 −80% Trine: Ultimate Collection 9,99 € Switch 49,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −35% Lost Words: Beyond The Page 9,74 € Switch 14,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Sturmfront — The Mutant War: Übel Edition 4,99 € Switch 9,99 € 23 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Color Dot Connect 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 14 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Danmaku Unlimited 3 4,49 € Switch 8,99 € 14 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL 3,24 € Switch 12,99 € 15 sep. 2021 00:59 −66% Friday The 13Th: Killer Puzzle 5,77 € Switch 16,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −70% Ash Of Gods: Redemption 8,99 € Switch 29,99 € 8 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Mind: Path To Thalamus 2,19 € Switch 10,99 € 12 sep. 2021 00:59 −25% Crash: Autodrive 7,49 € Switch 9,99 € 15 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Rack N Ruin 6,49 € Switch 12,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% League Of Champions Soccer 2,99 € Switch 5,99 € 29 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Farm For Your Life 9,99 € Switch 19,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Swapperoo 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Street Cleaner: The Video Game 10,40 € Switch 13 € 6 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Castlestorm 3,74 € Switch 14,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Dude, Stop 7,79 € Switch 12,99 € 6 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Quell 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −40% Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition 11,99 € Switch 19,99 € 27 sep. 2021 00:59 −25% While True: Learn() 9,74 € Switch 12,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Eat Your Letters 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −75% Quell Reflect 1,74 € Switch 6,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Operencia: The Stolen Sun 11,99 € Switch 29,99 € 7 sep. 2021 00:59 −30% Inbento 3,49 € Switch 4,99 € 30 sep. 2021 00:59 −90% Skyland: Heart Of The Mountain 1,49 € Switch 14,99 € 20 sep. 2021 00:59 −50% Everspace — Stellar Edition 19,99 € Switch 39,99 € 14 sep. 2021 00:59 −90% Woven 1,99 € Switch 19,99 € 28 sep. 2021 00:59 −90% Path Of Sin: Greed 1,49 € Switch 14,99 € 20 sep. 2021 00:59 −61% High Noon Revolver 0,99 € Switch 2,59 € 5 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Gnome More War 0,99 € Switch 2,49 € 5 sep. 2021 00:59 −90% Grand Guilds 1,79 € Switch 17,99 € 5 sep. 2021 00:59 −88% Towertale 0,99 € Switch 8,99 € 5 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Puzzle Box 3 In 1 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 13 sep. 2021 00:59 −33% Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 3,99 € Switch 5,99 € 17 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Space Wars 2,39 € Switch 2,99 € 27 sep. 2021 00:59 −25% Pony World 3 3,36 € Switch 4,49 € 5 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Kids: Farm Puzzle 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 29 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% My Coloring Book 1,99 € Switch 4,99 € 29 sep. 2021 00:59 −20% Hammer 2 Reloaded 4,79 € Switch 5,99 € 27 sep. 2021 00:59 −80% Clumsy Rush 0,99 € Switch 4,99 € 27 sep. 2021 00:59 −60% Power Racing Bundle 3 9,99 € Switch 24,99 € 25 sep. 2021 00:59