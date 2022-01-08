Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. Among Us
4. Overcooked: Special Edition
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
6. Minecraft
7. Saints Row IV
8. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Cuphead
11. Overcooked 2
12. Mortal Kombat 11
13. Stardew Valley
14. Just Dance 2022
15. Oxenfree
16. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
17. Stick Fight: The Game
18. Pokemon Shining Pearl
19. Monopoly
20. Hades
21. Uno
22. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
23. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
24. Figment
25. Slime Rancher
26. Unpacking
27. Hollow Knight
28. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
29. Metroid Dread
30. Secret Neighbor
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Cuphead
3. Stardew Valley
4. Oxenfree
5. Stick Fight: The Game
6. Uno
7. Figment
8. Slime Rancher
9. Unpacking
10. Hollow Knight
11. Secret Neighbor
12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
13. What Remains of Edith Finch
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Human: Fall Flat
16. Risk of Rain 2
17. Death’s Door
18. Don’t Starve
19. Night in the Woods
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
21. Blasphemous
22. Cattail
23. House Flipper
24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
26. Ultimate Chicken Horse
27. Limbo
28. A Short Hike
29. Terraria
30. Cozy Grove