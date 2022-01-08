Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2. Mario Party Superstars

3. Among Us

4. Overcooked: Special Edition

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6. Minecraft

7. Saints Row IV

8. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Cuphead

11. Overcooked 2

12. Mortal Kombat 11

13. Stardew Valley

14. Just Dance 2022

15. Oxenfree

16. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

17. Stick Fight: The Game

18. Pokemon Shining Pearl

19. Monopoly

20. Hades

21. Uno

22. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

23. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

24. Figment

25. Slime Rancher

26. Unpacking

27. Hollow Knight

28. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

29. Metroid Dread

30. Secret Neighbor

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Cuphead

3. Stardew Valley

4. Oxenfree

5. Stick Fight: The Game

6. Uno

7. Figment

8. Slime Rancher

9. Unpacking

10. Hollow Knight

11. Secret Neighbor

12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

13. What Remains of Edith Finch

14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

15. Human: Fall Flat

16. Risk of Rain 2

17. Death’s Door

18. Don’t Starve

19. Night in the Woods

20. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

21. Blasphemous

22. Cattail

23. House Flipper

24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst

25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

26. Ultimate Chicken Horse

27. Limbo

28. A Short Hike

29. Terraria

30. Cozy Grove