Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
2. Mario Party Superstars
3. Among Us
4. Overcooked: Special Edition
5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
6. Minecraft
7. Saints Row IV
8. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Cuphead
11. Overcooked 2
12. Mortal Kombat 11
13. Stardew Valley
14. Just Dance 2022
15. Oxenfree
16. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
17. Stick Fight: The Game
18. Pokemon Shining Pearl
19. Monopoly
20. Hades
21. Uno
22. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
23. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
24. Figment
25. Slime Rancher
26. Unpacking
27. Hollow Knight
28. Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
29. Metroid Dread
30. Secret Neighbor

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Cuphead
3. Stardew Valley
4. Oxenfree
5. Stick Fight: The Game
6. Uno
7. Figment
8. Slime Rancher
9. Unpacking
10. Hollow Knight
11. Secret Neighbor
12. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
13. What Remains of Edith Finch
14. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
15. Human: Fall Flat
16. Risk of Rain 2
17. Death’s Door
18. Don’t Starve
19. Night in the Woods
20. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
21. Blasphemous
22. Cattail
23. House Flipper
24. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
25. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
26. Ultimate Chicken Horse
27. Limbo
28. A Short Hike
29. Terraria
30. Cozy Grove

Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire