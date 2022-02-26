Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Inside
3. Cuphead
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Mario Party Superstars
6. Among Us
7. Minecraft
8. Overcooked 2
9. Boomerang Fu
10. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Unravel Two
14. Stardew Valley
15. Limbo
16. Hollow Knight
17. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
18. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
19. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece
20. Retro Bowl
21. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
22. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
24. Unpacking
25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
26. Moving Out
27. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
28. Hades
29. Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition
30. Hungry Shark World
Download-Only Games
1. Inside
2. Cuphead
3. Among Us
4. Boomerang Fu
5. Stardew Valley
6. Limbo
7. Hollow Knight
8. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
9. Retro Bowl
10. Unpacking
11. Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition
12. Hungry Shark World
13. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
14. OlliOlli World
15. Blasphemous
16. Terraria
17. Little Nightmares
18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
19. Human: Fall Flat
20. House Flipper
21. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
22. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece
23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
24. Kill It With Fire
25. Five Nights at Freddy’s
26. Overwatch
27. Diablo II: Resurrected
28. Torchlight II
29. The Escapists
30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.