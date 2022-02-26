Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
2. Inside
3. Cuphead
4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
5. Mario Party Superstars
6. Among Us
7. Minecraft
8. Overcooked 2
9. Boomerang Fu
10. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Unravel Two
14. Stardew Valley
15. Limbo
16. Hollow Knight
17. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
18. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
19. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece
20. Retro Bowl
21. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
22. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
24. Unpacking
25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
26. Moving Out
27. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
28. Hades
29. Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition
30. Hungry Shark World

Download-Only Games

1. Inside
2. Cuphead
3. Among Us
4. Boomerang Fu
5. Stardew Valley
6. Limbo
7. Hollow Knight
8. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
9. Retro Bowl
10. Unpacking
11. Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition
12. Hungry Shark World
13. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
14. OlliOlli World
15. Blasphemous
16. Terraria
17. Little Nightmares
18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun
19. Human: Fall Flat
20. House Flipper
21. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
22. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece
23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
24. Kill It With Fire
25. Five Nights at Freddy’s
26. Overwatch
27. Diablo II: Resurrected
28. Torchlight II
29. The Escapists
30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Veuillez entrer votre nom d’utilisateur ou votre adresse e-mail. Vous recevrez un lien pour créer un nouveau mot de passe par e-mail.

S'inscrire