Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

2. Inside

3. Cuphead

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Mario Party Superstars

6. Among Us

7. Minecraft

8. Overcooked 2

9. Boomerang Fu

10. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13. Unravel Two

14. Stardew Valley

15. Limbo

16. Hollow Knight

17. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

18. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

19. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece

20. Retro Bowl

21. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

22. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

23. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

24. Unpacking

25. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

26. Moving Out

27. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond

28. Hades

29. Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition

30. Hungry Shark World

Download-Only Games

1. Inside

2. Cuphead

3. Among Us

4. Boomerang Fu

5. Stardew Valley

6. Limbo

7. Hollow Knight

8. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

9. Retro Bowl

10. Unpacking

11. Puzzle & Dragons Nintendo Switch Edition

12. Hungry Shark World

13. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

14. OlliOlli World

15. Blasphemous

16. Terraria

17. Little Nightmares

18. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun

19. Human: Fall Flat

20. House Flipper

21. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

22. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece

23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

24. Kill It With Fire

25. Five Nights at Freddy’s

26. Overwatch

27. Diablo II: Resurrected

28. Torchlight II

29. The Escapists

30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.