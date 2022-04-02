Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
2. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
4. Minecraft
5. Rune Factory 5
6. Cuphead
7. Mario Party Superstars
8. Among Us
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Mortal Kombat 11
12. Stardew Valley
13. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
14. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
15. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
16. Unravel Two
17. Tools Up!
18. Triangle Strategy
19. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
20. This War of Mine
21. XCOM 2 Collection
22. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
23. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
24. Human: Fall Flat
25. Real Boxing 2
26. Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe
27. Final Fantasy VII
28. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
29. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
30. The First Tree
Download-Only Games
1. Cuphead
2. Among Us
3. Stardew Valley
4. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
5. Tools Up!
6. Human: Fall Flat
7. Real Boxing 2
8. Final Fantasy VII
9. The First Tree
10. Hungry Shark World
11. Five Nights at Freddy’s
12. Figment
13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
14. Inside
15. Limbo
16. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off
17. Final Fantasy IX
18. Uno
19. Ashen
20. Hollow Knight
21. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
22. Goat Simulator: The GOATY
23. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
24. Don’t Starve
25. Okami HD
26. Star Ocean: First Departure R
27. The Turning Test
28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
29. The Jackbox Party Pack 8
30. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2