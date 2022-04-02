Top des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

2. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Minecraft

5. Rune Factory 5

6. Cuphead

7. Mario Party Superstars

8. Among Us

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11. Mortal Kombat 11

12. Stardew Valley

13. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

14. GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

15. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

16. Unravel Two

17. Tools Up!

18. Triangle Strategy

19. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

20. This War of Mine

21. XCOM 2 Collection

22. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

23. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

24. Human: Fall Flat

25. Real Boxing 2

26. Rune Factory 5 Digital Deluxe

27. Final Fantasy VII

28. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

29. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

30. The First Tree

Download-Only Games

1. Cuphead

2. Among Us

3. Stardew Valley

4. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

5. Tools Up!

6. Human: Fall Flat

7. Real Boxing 2

8. Final Fantasy VII

9. The First Tree

10. Hungry Shark World

11. Five Nights at Freddy’s

12. Figment

13. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

14. Inside

15. Limbo

16. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

17. Final Fantasy IX

18. Uno

19. Ashen

20. Hollow Knight

21. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

22. Goat Simulator: The GOATY

23. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

24. Don’t Starve

25. Okami HD

26. Star Ocean: First Departure R

27. The Turning Test

28. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

29. The Jackbox Party Pack 8

30. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2