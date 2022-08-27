Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

2. Cult of the Lamb

3. Inside

4. Minecraft

5. Nintendo Switch Sports

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Stardew Valley

8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Among Us

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

14. Cuphead

15. Limbo

16. Little Nightmares

17. Portal: Companion Collection

18. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition

19. The First Tree

20. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Dragon Ball FighterZ

23. Mortal Kombat 11

24. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

25. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

26. Unpacking

27. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

28. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

29. Wolfenstein II

30. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Download-Only Games

1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

2. Cult of the Lamb

3. Inside

4. Stardew Valley

5. Among Us

6. Cuphead

7. Limbo

8. Little Nightmares

9. The First Tree

10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

11. Strange Horticulture

12. Hollow Knight

13. Tribes of Midgard

14. Octodad

15. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

16. Pico Park

17. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

19. Windbound

20. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

21. AER: Memories of Old

22. Ooblets

23. Cozy Grove

24. Resident Evil 6

25. Cursed to Golf

26. Quake

27. Puzzle & Dragons

28. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2

29. Okami HD

30. Resident Evil 5