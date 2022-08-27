Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
2. Cult of the Lamb
3. Inside
4. Minecraft
5. Nintendo Switch Sports
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Stardew Valley
8. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Among Us
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
13. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
14. Cuphead
15. Limbo
16. Little Nightmares
17. Portal: Companion Collection
18. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
19. The First Tree
20. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Dragon Ball FighterZ
23. Mortal Kombat 11
24. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
25. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
26. Unpacking
27. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
28. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
29. Wolfenstein II
30. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Download-Only Games
1. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
2. Cult of the Lamb
3. Inside
4. Stardew Valley
5. Among Us
6. Cuphead
7. Limbo
8. Little Nightmares
9. The First Tree
10. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
11. Strange Horticulture
12. Hollow Knight
13. Tribes of Midgard
14. Octodad
15. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
16. Pico Park
17. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
18. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
19. Windbound
20. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
21. AER: Memories of Old
22. Ooblets
23. Cozy Grove
24. Resident Evil 6
25. Cursed to Golf
26. Quake
27. Puzzle & Dragons
28. Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
29. Okami HD
30. Resident Evil 5
