Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Dusk Diver 2
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
LEGO Brawls
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3
ANNO: Mutationem
Chenso Club
Chess Brain: Dark Troops
Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver
Draw Rider Remake
Easy Red 2
Fairy Elements
Gerda: A Flame in Winter
Golazo! 2
Here Comes Niko!
Krispain Hero: Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World
Mechapunk
Mini Kart Racing
Murder on the Marine Express
Onsen Master
Ooblets
Please, Touch the Artwork
Project Snaqe
Restless Soul
Rick Henderson
Robby’s Adventure
Space Tanks
Super Sunny Island
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Tinykin
Troupe
United Assault: Normandy ’44
Viki Spotter: Zoo
Wampir Dungeon
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- Roundguard
- Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3
- Dead by Daylight
- Neon Abyss
Les promotions de la semaine : Il y a 205 promotions cette semaine.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|%
|Promo
|Date fin de la promo
|Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Down in Bermuda
|19,99 €
|-95%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Stellar Interface
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|11-sept
|Shing!
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-sept
|Mahluk dark demon
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Ghoulboy
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Ultimate Racing 2D
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|15-sept
|The Drama Queen Murder
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|1912: Titanic Mystery
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Myths of Orion: Light from the North
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|The Man With The Ivory Cane
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Fate Of The Pharaoh
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Ghost: Elisa Cameron
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kingdom Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kingdom Tales 2
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Family Vacation: California
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Zotrix Starglider
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Caveman Tales
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Where Angels Cry
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Family Vacation 2: Road Trip
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Fledgling Heroes
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|30-sept
|Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-sept
|Dark Arcana: The Carnival
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-sept
|Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|28-sept
|Brawl Chess
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Genetic Disaster
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|25-sept
|Sweet Witches
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Mech Rage
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Suicide Guy
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Super Fowlst 2
|9,09 €
|-88%
|1,09€
|27-sept
|Super Fowlst
|9,09 €
|-88%
|1,09€
|27-sept
|Dadish 2
|9,00 €
|-88%
|1,08€
|27-sept
|Dadish
|9,00 €
|-88%
|1,08€
|27-sept
|Steampunk Tower 2
|9,99 €
|-88%
|1,19€
|25-sept
|Rogue Singularity
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|15-sept
|Knowledge Trainer: Trivia
|14,99 €
|-87%
|1,99€
|25-sept
|Squids Odyssey
|14,99 €
|-85%
|2,24€
|10-sept
|Binaries
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|28-sept
|Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Trucks :Car Racing Driving Simulator 2022
|24,99 €
|-85%
|3,74€
|14-sept
|Nevaeh
|11,99 €
|-85%
|1,79€
|14-sept
|Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|X-Force Genesis
|6,00 €
|-83%
|1,02€
|21-sept
|#womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream
|6,19 €
|-83%
|1,05€
|25-sept
|#Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|25-sept
|LocO-SportS
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|25-sept
|Event Horizon
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Rainswept
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Lumini
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Strikey Sisters
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|Bot Vice
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|In Celebration of Violence
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|21-sept
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|21-sept
|Magic code
|12,48 €
|-80%
|2,49€
|21-sept
|MotoGP 21
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|15-sept
|SkyScrappers
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|28-sept
|P.3
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|30-sept
|Fairy Knights
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Monochrome World
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|DOTORI
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Sacred Stones
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|14-sept
|CRASH: Autodrive
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-sept
|Kids: Farm Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Sushi Time!
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Water Balloon Mania
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Airfield Mania
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Croc’s World Run
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Jewel Rotation
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Mad Carnage
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Fatum Betula
|5,49 €
|-78%
|1,19€
|25-sept
|Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|18-sept
|Casino Roulette Royal
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|21-sept
|Black Jack World Tour
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|21-sept
|Cool Animals
|4,00 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|21-sept
|Corridor Z
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|15-sept
|Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition
|29,99 €
|-75%
|7,49€
|11-sept
|Kid Tripp
|3,99 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|28-sept
|Perils of Baking
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|15-sept
|Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure
|9,99 €
|-75%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|Habroxia
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|15-sept
|Elli
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|19-sept
|Trine Enchanted Edition
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|12-sept
|Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-sept
|Nine Parchments
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|12-sept
|Trine 2: Complete Story
|16,99 €
|-75%
|4,24€
|12-sept
|Rolling Car
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|28-sept
|Jewel Fever 2
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Croc’s World
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Birds and Blocks
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Pacific Wings
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Snug Finder
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|25-sept
|Bubble Cats Rescue
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Swords and Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|22-sept
|I Love Finding Pups! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-sept
|Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-sept
|Clutter 1000
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-sept
|I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-sept
|Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|30-sept
|Karma Knight
|7,70 €
|-70%
|2,31€
|21-sept
|OUT OF THE BOX
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|13-sept
|Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|09-sept
|Monster Prom: XXL
|15,99 €
|-69%
|4,95€
|21-sept
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,94€
|29-sept
|Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
|14,99 €
|-67%
|4,94€
|29-sept
|Slayin 2
|11,99 €
|-67%
|3,95€
|29-sept
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|39,99 €
|-67%
|13,19€
|29-sept
|Venture Kid
|10,00 €
|-67%
|3,30€
|29-sept
|Infectra
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|Squeakers II
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|Lila’s Sky Ark
|14,99 €
|-66%
|5,09€
|14-sept
|Guardian of Lore
|13,99 €
|-65%
|4,89€
|15-sept
|GUNKID 99
|6,99 €
|-65%
|2,44€
|15-sept
|GUNGUNGUN
|4,99 €
|-65%
|1,74€
|15-sept
|Furi
|19,99 €
|-65%
|6,99€
|10-sept
|Panmorphia: Awakened
|6,99 €
|-65%
|2,44€
|26-sept
|Back to Bed
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Batu Ta Batu
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Inferno 2
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|BFF or Die
|7,99 €
|-60%
|3,19€
|14-sept
|Super Star Path
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|29-sept
|Horned Knight
|5,99 €
|-60%
|2,39€
|14-sept
|Luckslinger
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|14-sept
|Super Mombo Quest
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|18-sept
|Goblin Sword
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|21-sept
|Sound waves
|4,50 €
|-60%
|1,80€
|21-sept
|Glam
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|16-sept
|Pet Rock
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|27-sept
|Silent World
|4,39 €
|-60%
|1,75€
|14-sept
|NEKOPARA Vol.1
|10,99 €
|-60%
|4,39€
|14-sept
|NEKOPARA Vol.3
|10,99 €
|-60%
|4,39€
|14-sept
|NEKOPARA Vol.2
|10,99 €
|-60%
|4,39€
|14-sept
|Amazing Brick Breaker
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|14-sept
|Dead by Daylight
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|12-sept
|Squeakers
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|15-sept
|City Traffic Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|22-sept
|Monster Truck Arena
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|22-sept
|Golf Peaks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-sept
|Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|25-sept
|Jack ‘n’ Hat
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|14-sept
|Rise: Race The Future
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|21-sept
|Chasm
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|07-sept
|Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|15-sept
|Haven
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|10-sept
|Cabela’s: The Hunt – Championship Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|20-sept
|Bass Pro Shops: The Strike – Championship Edition
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|20-sept
|Habroxia 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|15-sept
|Brain Meltdown – Into Despair
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|14-sept
|MazM: The Phantom of the Opera
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|14-sept
|Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess
|13,99 €
|-50%
|6,99€
|14-sept
|Hotel Sowls
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|14-sept
|PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE-
|26,99 €
|-50%
|13,49€
|14-sept
|QV
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|14-sept
|Lynn, The Girl Drawn On Puzzles
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|14-sept
|MachiKnights -Blood bagos-
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|14-sept
|WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|14-sept
|Wicce
|7,29 €
|-50%
|3,64€
|14-sept
|MazM: Jekyll and Hyde
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|14-sept
|Youtubers Life OMG Edition
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|13-sept
|Esports Life Tycoon
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-sept
|Boreal Blade
|3,99 €
|-50%
|1,99€
|12-sept
|Sakura Nova
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|18-sept
|The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|18-sept
|Sakura Succubus
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|18-sept
|Beach Bounce Remastered
|8,99 €
|-50%
|4,49€
|18-sept
|Legends of Talia: Arcadia
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|18-sept
|FunBox Party
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|25-sept
|Maid of Sker
|24,99 €
|-45%
|13,74€
|08-sept
|Pachi Pachi 2 on a roll
|7,99 €
|-40%
|4,79€
|21-sept
|Alpaca Ball: Allstars
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|26-sept
|A Street Cat’s Tale
|7,29 €
|-40%
|4,37€
|14-sept
|Aeternum Quest
|8,59 €
|-40%
|5,15€
|26-sept
|Adventure Field 4
|8,59 €
|-40%
|5,15€
|26-sept
|Quest for Infamy
|9,99 €
|-40%
|5,99€
|18-sept
|Klang 2
|14,99 €
|-40%
|8,99€
|18-sept
|Blackberry Honey
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|18-sept
|The Big Con – GRIFT OF THE YEAR EDITION
|12,49 €
|-35%
|8,11€
|12-sept
|Grapple Dog
|13,29 €
|-33%
|8,90€
|04-sept
|Inside Her (bedroom)
|2,99 €
|-33%
|2,00€
|18-sept
|Sakura Swim Club
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|18-sept
|Summer Days
|4,99 €
|-33%
|3,34€
|18-sept
|Sakura Spirit
|9,99 €
|-33%
|6,69€
|18-sept
|Devastator
|6,99 €
|-30%
|4,89€
|14-sept
|Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|14-sept
|Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|30-sept
|First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|30-sept
|NEKOPARA Vol.4
|10,99 €
|-30%
|7,69€
|14-sept
|Youtubers Life 2
|39,99 €
|-30%
|27,99€
|13-sept
|Blob Quest
|4,99 €
|-30%
|3,49€
|24-sept
|Hazel Sky
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|11-sept
|Shadow Gangs
|23,99 €
|-25%
|17,99€
|12-sept
|Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
|29,99 €
|-25%
|22,49€
|29-sept
|CORPSE FACTORY
|16,99 €
|-20%
|13,59€
|08-sept
|Who Is Zombie
|7,99 €
|-20%
|6,39€
|14-sept
|Ravenous Devils
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|14-sept
|SUPER NANARU
|7,99 €
|-20%
|6,39€
|14-sept
|Railways
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|12-sept
|Galactic Pioneer
|3,99 €
|-15%
|3,39€
|25-sept
|Sakura In Gameland
|3,49 €
|-15%
|2,96€
|25-sept
|Miracle Snack Shop
|17,29 €
|-10%
|15,56€
|14-sept
